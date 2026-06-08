While many consider spiky aloe vera plants to be bad for Feng Shui, practitioner Anjie Cho says the chi of spiky plants isn't for everyone. "There is a time and a place for this fierce energy."

So if you want to find a way to help these mood-boosting plants work for you, it's important to position them in auspicious spaces. Think front lawn, backyard, kitchen, and even your home office.

But to land on the perfect spot for your aloe vera, let's take a look at what each of these places has to offer.

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1. Front Lawn for Protection

If you have a container garden, nestle this Potted Aloe Vera Houseplant from Crocus into your front lawn. (Image credit: Crocus)

"The front lawn is a nice spot for aloe vera if you need a bit of protection from exterior forces," says Feng Shui educator Anjie Cho. "The spiky energy can also allow for privacy by warding off nosy neighbours."

By following this tenet of Feng Shui and removing it from a space that's unsuitable for aloe vera's striking energy, you can hold on to your precious plant and improve your home's energy. However, aloe vera isn't a cold-hardy plant, so if you're in the UK, they need to be kept inside.

Bergs Potter Copenhagen Sapphire Blue Glazed Pot and Saucer Set £35 at Burford Garden Co. Balance the bright green of aloe vera with this cool smooth blue planter from Bergs Potter

Anjie Cho Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Expert Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School. She is also the author of Holistic Spaces, Mindful Homes, and co-author of Mindful Living.

2. Kitchen for Healing Purposes

Franky the Aloe Vera from Patch Plants is my favorite choice for a kitchen garden. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

"Another location to host and care for aloe vera is the kitchen," says Anjie. "This houseplant can be used in your cooking or as an ingredient in a refreshing and cooling beverage."

Plus, she points out that aloe vera has long been used to heal burns and cool your skin, too. So, it makes sense to add this plant to your kitchen garden. Not to mention, it's small enough to style up even space-conscious culinary corners.

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Westwing Flower Pot Rudi with Saucer, H 12 cm £24.99 at Westwing This Flower Pot Rudi from Westwing comes with a saucer and is the perfect size for a mid-size aloe vera plant.

3. Home Office for Fierce Energy

This Sunny Bundle from Beards & Daisies includes a potted aloe vera that's perfect for your WFH space. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Aloe vera is one of the best desk plants around. You will commonly spot it nestled into a shelf in a home office, and Anjie explains that this is a particularly harmonious spot for this cultivar.

"Sometimes we can use a bit of fierce energy in our workspaces," she says. "So, placing a potted aloe vera near your desk can help you hold the boundaries when you need them."

Arket Metal Flower Pot 11 cm £35 at H&M (US) As one of the best indoor planters, this chrome number from Arket will balance green and metal energy in a cool way.

4. Backyard for an Energetic Barrier

You can place something like this Aloe Vera Plant from YouGarden in your outdoor living room. (Image credit: YouGarden)

"Finally, aloe would do very well in your backyard," says Anjie. "It provides a barrier and protective energy against any chi lingering in your spaces from the homes around you. The aloe can watch your back!"

This Aloe Vera in a Concrete Pot from Flowers & Plants Co. feels like an effortless addition to your backyard's furnished corner if you're from a part of the world warm enough for it to endure outside.

Home Studyo Pierre Ceramic Planter 25cm in Yolk Yellow Gloss £80 at Selfridges Home Studyo's inflated decor will offer a contemporary design-y look to your potted aloe.

FAQs

Should Aloe Vera be Kept in the Bedroom?

No, the bedroom is not the best place to style an aloe vera plant. Due to its spiky leaves, this plant can cause a harsh energy in the bedroom, which is ideally meant to exude a calming ambiance.

If your indoor garden is lush with other Feng Shui plants, then figuring out where to place them can be hugely beneficial. Next, let's talk about where to place a pothos for good luck.

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