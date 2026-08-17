When you're on holiday, little compares to the feeling of returning to your hotel after a long day of exploring, only to be greeted by a bed with the duvet untucked, the scent of lavender, the lights dimmed, and a tiny mint chocolate on your pillow.

And so it got me thinking: why should I only experience this form of sleep luxury on vacation? And now that I've incorporated it into my wind-down routine, I can't imagine going to bed without creating an ambiance for rest first.

Not only does it help you sleep better, but it's also a satisfyingly organized way to get your bedroom (and yourself) ready for slumber. Here's how you can bring it into your own nighttime routine.

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What Is a Turndown Service at Home?

Treating your bedroom like it's a hotel will make it feel like you're getting that unbeatable staycation slumber at all times. (Image credit: Riley Snelling. Design: LN Studio. Builder: Memme Investments)

"Having a nightly turndown routine might initially feel like a luxury, but once you continue this practice, you'll notice your body subtly starts to wind down more easily," says interior designer Lisa Morton.

"Removing your accent pillows, adjusting blankets and comforters, and misting a lavender scent on your pillow are all part of letting your body know that it's nearly time to rest," she continues. "What starts as feeling luxurious turns into impactful signs to your nervous system."

It's a dreamy way to romanticize your sleep routine while making an active effort to improve your bedroom etiquette, too. You can even end your turndown by drawing yourself a hot shower before bed. That way, your space is all set up with zero disruptions to hinder your calm vibe.

Lisa Morton Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lisa Morton is a designer, Feng Shui master teacher, and creator of the Intuitive Home Method. For over 20 years, she has transformed homes, businesses, and even luxury private aircraft interiors. She is also the host of the Feng Shui Living podcast and authored the book Aligned at Home. Her superpower is blending grounded design with distance space clearing and Feng Shui so your home supports your health, momentum, and joy.

How Does a 'Turndown' Help You Sleep Better?

Switching your bedroom into sleep mood will automatically put your mind and body into a restful state. (Image credit: Cieran Murphy. Design: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture. Styling: Tory Waller)

"Turndown is a signal," says Lauri Leadley, clinical sleep educator at Valley Sleep Center. "It’s a reminder that it’s time to prepare for bed. As a sleep educator, I’m always telling my patients to create an evening routine or ritual that prepares them — mind, body, and heart for a good night’s sleep."

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She tells me the routine includes all the usual cues such as taking a warm bath or dark shower, shutting down devices, and getting into a comfy bed. She also recommends offline rituals like journaling, reading a book or magazine, practicing gratitude, praying or meditating, and telling your body it’s time to wind down and get the sleep it deserves.

"Doing this with regularity will become a routine you love, appreciate, and look forward to each night. Turning down your bed an hour or two before you get into it, just before the bath or shower, creates that shift to winding down and decompressing before bedtime," she explains.

"I like to do this because pulling the top blanket or duvet off the sheets also allows for a little air circulation, cooling down the linens and making it that much more comfy to climb into," Lauri adds.

Jo Malone London Moonlit Camomile Pillow Mist £38 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK The cool notes of camomile in this pillow mist from Jo Malone London are a lovely addition to an at home turndown. Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock £98.96 at Amazon UK If setting your alarm and switching on some white noise is part of your turndown, this Lumie Bodyclock is a stylish accessory. Tala Wake Sleep Light £255 at Holloways of Ludlow The last step in my turndown is to turn off the big light and switch to a pretty sleep light like this Tala lamp.

Lauri Leadley Social Links Navigation Clinical Sleep Educator Lauri is the founder and president of one of the largest independent sleep diagnostics centers in Arizona. She works with the facilities to diagnose and treat a variety of sleep-related issues such as insomnia, sleepwalking, snoring, and more.

On the other hand, I've also incorporated a morning reset for summer into my routine. It'll help you start the day off on a more organized note and help you beat the AM blues.

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