Apparently, Your Garden Gate Could Be Letting Good Luck 'Escape' From Your Home — Feng Shui Experts Explain

If you speak to any Feng Shui expert worth their salt, they will bring every entry point in your home under the lens. Since these are the portals through which energy is filtered, it's worth paying attention to these spots. And garden gates, in particular, are often overlooked.

When you underestimate the garden gate, it's likely to get cluttered, age poorly, and in turn hinder the free flow of good energy. This is one of the most important garden Feng Shui mistakes to amend before summer is over.

So, here's a closer look at what makes a garden gate a flimsy backyard feature in Feng Shui and what to consider when fixing it.

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When Does a Garden Gate Let Good Energy Escape?

DO INSTEAD: Fix your garden gate and keep up with backyard maintenance. (Image credit: Cieran Murphy. Design: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture)

Feng Shui consultant Rosanna Deflorian tells me a garden gate starts blocking good energy the moment it feels unwelcoming. "If it's surrounded by clutter, blocked by overgrown bushes, or difficult to open, you're sending a signal that energy isn't welcome here. Simply put, if you have problems getting in, chi also has problems getting in," she says.

"I'm also very strict about maintenance. A creaky, broken, or rusty gate isn't just an eyesore. It actively attracts ill fortune. It's one of those things people overlook, but in backyard Feng Shui, it matters more than you'd think."

Rosanna warns that another red flag is when the garden gate is directly aligned with the front door. "This creates a straight line that lets energy rush in and out too quickly, which can affect both health and wealth. In Feng Shui, we call that a 'poison arrow'," she adds.

"I also advise against spiky plants near the gate. Cactus palms and any plants with sharp needles or thorns are not recommended. They create hostile energy that can unsettle anyone arriving."

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Modern Dragon Feng Shui Feng Shui Home and Garden Mapping Download £115 at Etsy If you're now beginning your Feng Shui journey, this digital download will ease you into understanding the principles that rule the energy in your home. Patch Plants Vivi the Lemon Tree in Fibrestone Pot 60 - 70cm £101 at Selfridges You can also decorate with lucky garden plants like this adorable lemon tree from Patch Plants to help your space right away. Papier Dreams & Schemes Productivity Planner £25 at Papier If gardening is one of your outdoor offline rituals, then this productivity planner will help you plan your al fresco to-dos.

Rosanna Deflorian Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Consultant Rosanna Deflorian is a classical Feng Shui consultant based between Madrid and Mallorca. As the founder of More Than Intuition, she works as a Feng Shui property consultant for international buyers, expats, and investors who want more than a beautiful property; they want one that works for them. As a certified Feng Shui consultant, her background combines languages, education, interior design, and classical Feng Shui.

What Makes a Garden Gate Good for Feng Shui?

A tidy surrounding and a high-quality gate in good form can make all the difference. (Image credit: Jack Lovel. Design: Hindley & Co)

For a gate that protects and welcomes good energy, Feng Shui expert Aeros Chin tells me that proportion matters most. "Size it to the house and fence and ensure that it's not oversized or flimsy. A gently curved approach path, rather than a straight line running right at it, softens incoming energy so it settles rather than rushes in," he explains.

"Material and color ideally align with the gate's compass direction. For example, black suits north, east, and southeast entrances, while red suits south, southwest, and northeast."

Aeros also recommends keeping hinges well-maintained so it swings smoothly. "I'd also keep the immediate surroundings clear and tidy," he adds. "And a small but often-missed detail is that gates that open inward are much better for Feng Shui. This direction of movement tends to symbolically (and literally) invite energy in, rather than pushing it away."

Aeros Chin Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Consultant Aeros Chin is a Feng Shui and Chinese metaphysics consultant based in Kuala Lumpur, practicing since 2009. He draws on Qi Men Dun Jia, Flying Star Feng Shui, Western astrology, psychology, and hypnotherapy to advise individuals and businesses across 14 countries.

Another garden design red flag that could be tanking the inviting energy in your outdoor space deals with layout. And adjusting your outdoor furniture placement for Feng Shui is the best way to fix it.

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