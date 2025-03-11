Every Kitchen Designer I Asked Said This Storage Feature Is the One Thing That Will Defeat Your Space's Clutter

If I were to have to choose one design feature that every kitchen could benefit from, without a doubt, I’m choosing a pocket door breakfast station. When designing a kitchen, there is a constant battle between style, and functionality, and we’re endlessly searching for that equilibrium, where these two elements can coexist in perfect balance. It’s something that can be hard to find, especially when we’re constantly bombarded with picture-perfect kitchens, whose sole purpose is looking good on the ‘gram.

The pocket door breakfast station achieves that equilibrium with absolute ease. If you were searching for a handy breakfast nook, but have been put off by the idea of kitchen appliances laying out on your counters, this design is the perfect solution. There’s no disappointment quite like completing your expertly designed kitchen, just to realise that your culinary clutter takes up the entirety of your new countertop. Even after the deepest clean, it can be hard to see your space as anything other than messy.

As Shona McElroy, principal designer at Smac Studios says, "pocket doors are functional within kitchens as they allow you to conceal typical household white goods/equipment away when not in use. This helps maintain a clean and clutter-free kitchen."

This is just part of the reason we love the addition of a pocket door bar or pantry, it’s the perfect place to stash away your less-than beautiful kitchen essentials, making that super sleek, showroom kitchen look an attainable possibility within your own home. Interior designers have been utilizing the style for years now, and have finally shared all their tips and tricks for achieving the look yourself.

What Is a Pocket Door Breakfast Station?

Hide away your coffee machine and mugs to keep your counters clean (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

You may not know this style by name, but if you've spent any time perusing modern kitchen ideas over the past few years, it's more than likely that you've already encountered a fair few examples of this design.

A staple in luxury kitchen design, pocket door breakfast station are loved not just for their strikingly sleek appearance, but for their ability to seamlessly add in invisible storage, allowing you to stash away any bulky appliances, leaving your countertops free from clutter. They make glossy magazine-style kitchens an attainable reality, without forcing you to throw away half your belongings.

Pocket doors utilize a sliding mechanism, disappearing within the cupboard when open so that they don't block any pathways in your kitchen. Typically designed in the same material as your kitchen cabinets, when closed, these doors seamlessly blend in with the rest of your cabinetry, becoming practically invisible.

Once opened, however, they can contain within them any number of useful appliances, or storage solutions. It's the perfect space to store your coffee station, or, for avid party-hosters, these can make beautiful hidden closet bar areas. They are infinitely customizable, so can be adjusted to fit your unique needs and kitchen desires.

Why You Should Add It to Your Kitchen

A built-in microwave can increase the functionality of your breakfast station. (Image credit: Makers)

"A pocket door breakfast station combines style and functionality in the best possible way," explains Johan Lundkvist, creative director and co-founder of Nordiska Kok. "It enhances the sense of craftsmanship, allows you to create a clean and minimalist look when closed, and provides easily accessible and beautiful storage space when open," he continues.

The opportunity for customization is limitless with these features, as they are typically custom built to fit the design of your kitchen. They're also ideal for open plan living, as they allow your home to maintain a controlled, sleek look, while still retaining all the necessary functions of a kitchen.

"A pocket door breakfast station is a genius space-saver, allowing you to open up your kitchen when needed and tuck it away when not in use," says interior designer, Nina Takesh, "it’s perfect for small spaces or open-concept living where flexibility is key."

Perfect for the clutter-averse, we love this kitchen addition for its minimalist interior design style. Lizzie Spinks, head of design at Makers, says, "Pocket doors are great for areas that are used more at a certain time of day. When the area is in use, you can have them open with the doors out of the way and then hidden for a clean look —perfect for breakfast bars or drinks bars."

Johan Lundkvist Creative director and co-founder of Nordiska Kok Founded in 2017, Nordiska Kok have established themselves as the leading force in Scandinavian kitchen design. Their kitchens are all fully bespoke, crafted in their carpentry studio in Gothenburg, Sweden. Winners of The Residence Magazine Design Award, Nordiska Kok are providing highly customizable kitchens to customers across Europe.

How to Design a Pocket Door Breakfast Station

If your short on space, try for a single pocket door as opposed to a double. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

Your breakfast station design can be dictated entirely by your specific needs, with drawers, shelves and surface areas that cater to your desires, whether that be a pull-out shelf for a stand mixer, or a built-in coffee machine for your morning brew. To make the most of this customization, it's crucial to consider how you typically use your kitchen area.

"Firstly, it’s essential to identify what items need to be positioned in the cupboard," explains Shona. "From there, you can decide where to place the equipment to ensure a smooth workflow."

In order to ensure this 'smooth workflow' it is important to consider the way in which you interact with these accessories and appliances, and the particular needs they may present. "We recommend pull-out shelves for easy access to your appliances, which also help prevent steam from a coffee machine from seeping into the cabinet," suggests Johan. "Integrated power outlets increase functionality and storage possibilities," he continues. "Overall, the storage is fantastic — the drawers are great for cutlery, napkins, and plates, while the shelves are ideal for displaying your favorite items or storing glasses, cups, carafes, and more."

The huge amount of storage opportunities is one of the most appealing factors of this design style. We're always looking out for ways to optimize our kitchen storage ideas, and it's just a bonus when they look this good. "Hidden drawers, pull-out shelves, and integrated outlets can make the space more functional," says Nina. "You can also use vertical storage, like floating shelves or built-in cubbies, to keep essentials close at hand without cluttering the counter."

Lizzie agrees, adding: "A balanced mix of drawers and shelves is best, and sometimes U-shaped shelves can be useful to easily reach the back. If you are not having pocket doors, I would opt for spice racks on the doors to maximize storage."

How to Style Your Pocket Door Breakfast Station

Double up on your pocket doors for an extra sleek kitchen finish. (Image credit: Sola Kitchens)

Your breakfast station can be as stylish, or as simple as you see fit. As Johan says, "The most interesting designs are those where you add your own personal touch." As with the rest of your home, your breakfast bar should act as a reflection of your own personal tastes, and needs.

"However," Johan says, "we prefer styling them with fewer items rather than too many. So, pick your favourites wisely."

Nina agrees that keeping it paired down is key when styling your breakfast station, saying, “Keep it simple and functional—incorporate stylish stools, layered lighting, and neatly organized shelving or cabinets for storage. A mix of open and closed storage keeps it practical while allowing for decorative styling."

Beyond the storage you decide on, you can bring character and personality to your design through the kitchen lighting you choose. "Layered lighting is key," says Nina, "pendant lights add character, while under-cabinet or recessed lighting ensures a warm, welcoming glow. Dimmable options allow for versatility, shifting from functional task lighting to a more relaxed ambiance."

For a more sleek look, Johan suggests, "Thin LED strips placed vertically on the sides of the cabinet to provide even lighting throughout. We also recommend making them dimmable, allowing you to easily adjust the ambiance to your preference."

FAQs

Are Pocket Door Breakfast Stations Here to Stay?

"Good design is about both form and function, and a pocket door breakfast station offers both," explains Nina.

"When done with quality materials and a timeless approach, it will remain a smart and stylish choice for years to come," she continues.

This feature can be completely integrated with the rest of your kitchen design, so as long as you've decided on a timeless look that you won't bore of, you can safely invest in a pocket door breakfast station, with the knowledge that this style will not be considered an outdated kitchen trend anytime in the near future.

So, for anyone who believes any clutter, even from the most stylish kitchen appliance brands, is always to the detriment of a beautiful kitchen, you may just fall in love with a pocket door breakfast station. However, if you fall into a more-is-more approach to kitchen design, why not have a browse through some of the best kitchen appliance trends of the moment.