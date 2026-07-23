There was a time when a kitchen implied a space for a hob, an oven, a dishwasher, ample cabinetry, and, of course, a fridge. Nowadays, you're lucky if you can find more than two of these features in the tiny rooms modern homes are passing up as kitchens. Luckily, our experts know some tricks for working around this, especially when it comes to squeezing a fridge into your small kitchen.

You may have thought your tiny kitchen meant waving goodbye to all of your previous kitchen expectations, including a full-length fridge. Leaving you, instead, to make do with what you've got, squeezing in as much as you can into the limited space you've got to work with. But with the right layout, your small kitchen doesn't need to feel like a bad deal you have to work around.

The trick is knowing exactly where to place each and every appliance, and understanding why it makes the most sense there, too. With our expert approach under your sleeve, you'll never have to worry about squeezing everything you need into your kitchen again, particularly when it comes to the fridge.

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The Spot Experts Recommend Placing Fridges in Small Kitchens

Placing your fridge directly next to the entrance, like this, makes for maximum easy-access, perfect for busy family homes. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Kate Guinness Design)

When it comes to the best fridge placement for small kitchens, there is one clear winner. Interior designers and kitchen experts alike agree that for the most cohesive kitchen layout, placing the fridge at the end of the run of cabinetry will always offer the best results.

"In a small kitchen, every decision must earn its place," explains designer James Compton. "I always recommend positioning the fridge at the end of a run or within a bank of tall units to maintain an uninterrupted worktop and create a smoother cooking workflow."

As one of the largest kitchen appliances you'll include within your space, it can be very easy for your fridge to interrupt the flow of your space, making it feel awkward and disjointed. But by placing your fridge at the end of a run of kitchen cabinetry, you can help mitigate this problem, allowing the worktop to flow continuously without breaks or interruptions.

Not only do the experts recommend placing it at the end of a run, but for optimal positioning, they specify the end closest to the entrance of the kitchen. "Keeping it close to the entrance also means people can access it without walking through the main preparation area," explains James.

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So, if you're planning where to position kitchen appliances in your tiny kitchen, try saving the end of your worktop closest to the entrance for your refrigerator.

Why Is This the Best Placement?

Try thinking about how you would naturally move through your space when planning your kitchen layout. (Image credit: Pluck Kitchen)

So, what exactly is so great about this placement? Well, there are a few different aspects that make this layout so useful for kitchens with limited space.

First of all, by positioning the refrigerator at the end of a full run of cabinetry, you can maintain as much usable surface area as possible, which should always be a top priority when designing a small kitchen. As Maria Ramirez, from BB Interiors, says, placing the fridge at the end of a full run of cabinetry works to "keep valuable preparation space clear and helps a small kitchen feel more open and spacious."

In smaller kitchens, it can be tricky to maintain a generous amount of kitchen worktop space, as it can quickly become filled up with countertop kitchen appliances and other clutter. But by placing your fridge at the end of a full run of cabinetry, you can help to increase the surface area of your kitchen, making prep work far easier.

In addition to this, by placing your fridge next to a clear run of worktop, you can help to simplify the process of filling your fridge, providing yourself with "a landing place for the groceries without having to move through the whole kitchen," says designer Neha Gupta, from NU Curations.

As one of the most frequently used features in your kitchen, it's important to place your fridge in a spot that is easily accessible to all, which is exactly why so many designers recommend the space closest to the kitchen entrance.

"This scheme prevents people from retrieving snacks and drinks from passing through the cooking zone, which would disrupt the lead cook’s workflow," explains Kanika Bakshi Khurana from Kanika Design. "It also moves this large appliance out of the core circulation route to unclog this key path, eliminating the bottleneck of spatial congestion," Kanika adds.

In busy households, where people are constantly running into the kitchen to grab a snack or fill up their glass, you'll benefit hugely from keeping the fridge in a spot closer to the entrance, allowing the kitchen to continue to function normally without the constant shuffle of human traffic.

Plus, this positioning helps maintain the most popular kitchen layout trick of all: the working triangle. In small kitchens where movement can often feel awkward or stilted, the working triangle becomes all the more important, offering a streamlined flow of movement to follow throughout the cooking process.

With this layout, Neha explains, "The refrigerator should form one corner of the work triangle (Fridge-Sink-Range)," simplifying the design process for you and making for a more logical, practical kitchen design.

Biggest Fridge Placement Mistakes to Avoid

In narrow galley kitchens, you may be better off placing your fridge outside of the main kitchen space. (Image credit: Christian Bense)

Even if you do follow this rule, there will still be some crucial small kitchen layout mistakes for you to avoid in order to get it right.

For example, while it's best to have your fridge close to the entrance, Maria suggests avoiding placing the fridge in a corner, "as restricted door opening can make drawers and shelves harder to access and reduce the appliance’s usability."

Similarly, Neha says, "Do not position the fridge opposite the sink to avoid traffic conflicts; or in a deep alcove without ventilation, don't ignore door swing, and center-wall placement."

It's also important to note that this layout may not be equally suited to all kitchens. For example, in galley kitchens, where space is particularly narrow, your fridge is best placed "against the wall end as opposed to positioning it between walls. You will have a continuous prep area on the opposite side," says Neha.

In L-shaped kitchens, you'll get the most out of your space by placing the fridge on the shorter wall, leaving the longer run for prep space and other appliances.

The Best Fridges for Small Kitchens

Subcold Led Under-Counter Black Fridge £149.99 at Amazon UK In houses with only one or two residents, opting for an under-counter fridge can often be the best choice. Smeg Fab10l Mini Fridge £999 at SMEG Or, for a mini fridge with maximum style, a retro-inspired Smeg design would be a welcome addition to any small kitchen. Miele Miele Ks4383 Freestanding Fridge, Clean Steel £1,129 at John Lewis But, if you're not yet willing to part with the dream of a full-size fridge, a narrow design, like this, is going to be your best bet.

Of course, there's no one-size-fits-all rule when it comes to designing kitchens, and what the experts recommend may not work in your space. For example, in particularly small designs, where there is no space for a fridge in the kitchen, the experts often recommend placing the appliance somewhere else entirely.

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