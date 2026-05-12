There’s something about red that completely changes the energy of a room. Not in a quiet, background way either. It pulls focus, creates atmosphere, and instantly makes a space feel more intentional. And this month’s color crush, Pomegranate Pop, does exactly that. Inspired by the rich tones explored in Pomegranate Pop, this shade sits somewhere between deep cherry, oxblood, and ripe berry tones. It feels warmer than a true primary red, moodier than tomato, and far more versatile than people expect.

What I love about this color is that it works across so many different materials. In velvet, it feels dramatic and almost cinematic. In lacquered finishes, it becomes playful and high impact. And when you bring it into softer textures like linen or cotton, it suddenly feels cocooning and comforting rather than overwhelming. That’s why the rise of the red bedding trend makes so much sense right now. Red in a bedroom sounds bold on paper, but these darker pomegranate tones actually create a space that feels intimate and layered, especially when balanced with softer neutrals, chocolate browns, or warm creams.

I also keep coming back to how well this color works with blue. It sounds classic because it is, but the new wave of red and blue interiors feels much more refined than the traditional nautical palette people usually picture. The combinations explored in this blue and red edit show how powerful primary colors can feel when they’re slightly muted or deepened. A rich pomegranate sofa against a dusty blue wall. Burgundy-toned cushions layered onto a navy bed. Even small accents, like a red table lamp beside a cobalt chair, create contrast in a way that feels energetic but still grown-up.

As a stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, this is the kind of color I use when a room feels visually flat or too safe. Sometimes a space has all the right furniture, but it still lacks tension or personality. Adding a deeper red tone instantly introduces drama and movement. It creates focal points naturally, especially in spaces that lean heavily neutral. And because pomegranate shades have brown undertones, they feel easier to live with than brighter reds. They add richness without making a room feel loud.

The key is balance. If you’re bringing this color into your home for the first time, start with one strong piece. A lamp, a side chair, a patterned cushion, or even bedding can completely shift the atmosphere of a room. Then repeat the tone subtly elsewhere so it feels intentional rather than random.

And honestly, that’s why I think this color is having such a moment. It feels expressive without being chaotic. Confident without trying too hard. It brings warmth, depth, and a little bit of drama, which, in my opinion, every home needs at least a little of.

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