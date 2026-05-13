It's the time of year when pastels and bright colors start taking over our interiors. We all want that pop of something to revive our rooms after a cozy but heavy winter. However, as a semi-reluctant seasonal decorator myself, I've spent the last few weeks searching for color combinations to spice things up in a more fashionable manner this year.

Enter yellow and brown, specifically citrus and milk chocolate varieties. "This pairing feels both nostalgic and unexpectedly modern," says color expert at Pantone, Jane Boddy. "The softened chartreuse yellow and chestnut or milk chocolate brown tones have a distinctly vintaged quality that recalls the interiors of the 1950s and 1960s, particularly the warm, slightly faded palettes seen in mid-century textiles, wallpapers, and woven fabrics." So, why does it still feel right for 2026's interior color trends?

Chartreuse adds light, energy, and a hint of playfulness, while brown brings warmth and a sense of familiarity. It's not a combination you'd immediately expect, but it's still tied to nature, making it very usable, grounding, and surprisingly perfect for spring.

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Why Citrus Yellow and Chesnut Brown

The bold yellow wall feels less overwhelming when coupled with a soft, chestnut brown. (Image credit: Yannick Labrousse . Design: Foresso, Studio Asai)

UK-based designer and founder of Duelle Studio, Melanie Liaw, says, "We absolutely love brown and dark bronze tones right now. They have a rich, earthy quality and are endlessly versatile." And we've seen decorating with brown completely dominate interior design trends over the past year, as it adds a lived-in, deep base that still feels stylish.

So, to lighten a brown scheme post-winter, Melanie says, "Browns, especially light, earthy browns, come alive with something more unexpected, like an acid yellow or chartreuse to add some freshness and youthfulness." Like a ray of sunshine in the woods.

"What we love about pairing these joyful colors with brown specifically is that it softens the contrast — it's flattering rather than stark," says Melanie. The brown grounds the brighter tone and stops it from feeling harsh, which makes for a duo that's bold but never jarring.

It also helps that brown and yellow both have warm, yellow undertones, so they belong to the same color family on the color wheel. In that sense, they are an obvious pair; however, playing then with the hue, tint, tone, and shades of yellow and brown makes the pairing more modern.

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Melanie Liaw Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Melanie Liaw is an interior designer and the co-founder of DUELLE, a boutique Interior Design studio working internationally from bases in London and Milan. The studio's approach has been honed after years in the industry, a unique distillation of the duo's mixed Italian and Canadian-Chinese-British heritage, and their shared expertise designing hotel and restaurants for iconic global brands. Transforming stories into spaces, their interiors are nostalgia-rich and tactile.

Soft chestnut and milk chocolate brown have a gentle, golden warmth that pairs well with the brightness of chartreuse, making the combination feel harmonious instead of clashing. Plus, "Both colors are a bit muted and have a vintage feel, which helps the pairing seem balanced, soft, and sophisticated instead of too bold," adds Jane Boddy.

You can lean into browns with pink undertones to make this color combination feel even more nuanced, or a citrus yellow that leans more sour green. It's about layering that sharp playfulness with an unwaveringly grounded tone.

Jane Boddy Social Links Navigation Color Forecaster A pivotal figure at the Pantone Colour Institute, Jane contributes to trend publications and serves as the European Creative Director for Pantone’s Interiors annual trends publication, Pantone View Home and Interiors. Her approach to forecasting color focuses on observing current events and cultural trends to understand how perceptions of color are evolving.

Decorating with Yellow and Brown

This bright, citrus-chartreuse brings an airy quality to the room, while the natural brown tones in the wood balance the playful color into something more sophisticated. (Image credit: Pablo Zamora. Design: Casa Josephine)

Instead of being sharp or overly bright, the chartreuse and citrus yellows have a soft, almost powdery glow. And the brown is closer to tea-stained chestnut or milky cocoa than to a dark espresso. Together, these colors balance freshness with comfort.

In interior design, "these colors look great when used in patterns, textures, and layered materials. They stand out in traditional weaves, jacquards, checks, and vintage-inspired prints, where their muted tones make them feel rich without being too bold," says Jane.

But again, decorating with yellow and brown can work well in many ways. You can lean into a 70s color scheme and decorate with large, color-blocked patterns and painting techniques. On these larger scales, brown may seem like the obvious base, but Jane says, "chartreuse can feel surprisingly modern and fresh as a base color, especially in interiors where it brings both warmth and brightness."

Brown and yellow stand out without screaming for attention. (Image credit: Aurélien Chauvaud. Design: Studio Chloé Nègre)

Used across walls, upholstery, or larger textiles, a softened citrus yellow creates a glowing foundation that feels optimistic, immersive, and slightly unexpected — "making the palette feel more directional and contemporary than if the brown were the dominant shade," says Jane.

But keeping things warm is essential. "If the yellow is too bright or the brown is too dark and cool, the combination can feel harsher and lose its subtlety," adds Jane.

Plus, you can add this duo to a range of other modern color schemes. "Soft powder blue, smoky teal, or washed denim shades will bring freshness and clarity, and it helps balance the warmth of the brown and chartreuse," says Jame. Or, on the other hand, soft pinks also work well, especially blush, dusty rose, or cosmetic pink shades. They further amplify the nostalgic color look and bring a gentle softness.

Starting with small decor is the best way to get a sense of how to use a new color or combination. Luckily, all our favorite homeware websites are catching onto this duo. Below are a few was to shop.

Experimenting with color is one of the best ways to dress up your interior for a new season. I might be a bit obsessed with this hot, new color combination, but if you need more inspiration, don't worry, I'm one step ahead of you. I've asked interior designers to weigh in on their favorite spring colors this season, for a more contemporary take.

And if you like what you've read on color so far, be sure to subscribe to the Livingtetc newsletter to get endless inspiration sent straight to your inbox.