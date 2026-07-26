'Ryo wo toru', literally translating to the act of 'capturing coolness', is a long-standing Japanese custom of relieving your space and body of sweltering heat. More specifically, through the use of traditional wind chimes, minty fragrances, bamboo screens, and the act of sprinkling water.

These tricks harness the power of sensory design to help you cool down a room. And given the beatdown of a summer we're experiencing this year, I find that these simple adjustments can make a notable difference in the comfort of your space.

So, here's how to adopt it into your home.

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What Is Ryo Wo Toru?

Japanese homes take a no-frills approach to cooling down a home by focusing on natural instincts. (Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Sandy Anghie Architect)

"Long before electricity and modern air conditioning, Japanese people used every sense available to lower their perceived temperature during brutal summer humidity," says Gini Lin, founder of Airy Fragrances.

"This evolved into the concept of ryo wo toru. It calls on the way you dress your home and simple treatments in hot weather to make your living spaces breathe better."

So, if you wish to take notes from how Japanese homes change with the seasons, here's what you can do to quietly cool down your abode.

Gini Lin Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Gini Lin is a fragrance expert and the creator of Airy Fragrances. Founded in 2024, the company is deeply rooted in Japanese tradition and inspired by European perfumery. Under Gini's guidance, Airy Fragrances brings that philosophy into the now, a new kind of scenting ritual that's refined, atmospheric, and made to move you.

1. Wind Chimes

Hanging a wind chime by an open window or just outside your balcony will soothe through sound. (Image credit: Yoko Kloeden)

"Wind chimes, also known as furin (風鈴), are a common addition in Japanese interior design. However, they are especially prioritized in summer for their clear, cooling sound," says Gini.

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This Wind Bell Aoi from My Japanese Home fashions a clear glass finish that will look beautiful against any aesthetic. If you're looking for a contemporary take on this decor, the Rainbow Capiz Shell Wind Chime from Etsy will bring in many compliments.

Atelier Zephy Japanese Wind Chime Door Bell £39.63 at Etsy Affiliate US Although not a classic wind chime, this doorbell design can also operate as an indoor element of design.

2. Ryokan Aroma

Scenting with mint-led notes will instantly make your home feel so much cooler. (Image credit: OWIU Design)

Another aspect of ryo wo toru is the Japanese cooling hack of using hakka (mint) oil to trick a space into feeling refreshing in the summer. Also known as ryokan aroma, Gini tells me it's a cooling aromatherapy that transforms the air from heavy with heat to light and breathable.

I recommend styling this Wild Mint Reed Diffuser from The White Company on a shelf in your bathroom or living room. And if you want to take a more active approach, use this Stone Diffuser from Vitruvi with this Nikura Peppermint Essential Oil from Amazon.

3. Sudare Screens

These bamboo blinds are a charmingly clever way to make your bedroom more bearable in the heat. (Image credit: Rett Peek. Design: Meet West)

"In Japanese summer homes, you'll also notice sudare (bamboo) screens for shade and airflow," says Gini. "It's a deliberate sensory tool designed to make a room feel much cooler."

It blocks the sunlight from heating a room while allowing cool air to waft through the blinds and into your living space. These Loreto Walnut & Demerara Bamboo Roll-Up Blinds from Blinds2Go will help you reset your home for summer.

John Lewis Bamboo Cordless Blind, Natural, W90 x Drop 140cm £50 at John Lewis These Bamboo Cordless Blinds from John Lewis will filter the sunlight and let cool summer breezes into your home.

4. Uchimizu

Sprinkling water on your patio floor will slowly lift the heat off the ground. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: SFN Build. Construction: Cosmo Farinola. Styling: Claire Delmar)

"Last but not least, Japanese gardens also practice uchimizu. Simply put, it is the act of sprinkling water on hot ground for visual and evaporative relief," Gini explains. Typically witnessed in the morning, it also helps the dust settle.

Rather than fresh tap water, people tend to repurpose bath water or rainwater to carry out uchimizu. So if you've ever been on the fence over buying stylish rain chains, let this be your sign to transform it into a water feature that acts as an accessory for this cooling summer ritual.

Since this summer is proving to be especially sultry, I'm also taking inspiration from