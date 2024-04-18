This Basic Amazon Buy Turns Any Table Lamp Into a Portable Table Lamp — And For Just $20

My friend Megan is excellent at what we like to call 'cord management.' Nothing bothers her more than errant cables, so she therefore became quite the expert at disguising them. Her chargers fall in line; you'd think her TV is cordless the way the power strip is nowhere to be found. 'It's an eyesore,' she says of the pesky wires— and she's right.

Thanks to Megan's influence, I too am done with exposed cords. A tangle on the floor looks messy; a line down the wall looks lazy. I know it's harsh, but I can't get her voice out of my head! I hear it as I shop at the best home decor brands — the product may be chic, but can I disguise the wire, or better yet, find a cordless option?

Thanks to this aversion by association, I was quite taken (though admittedly baffled at first) upon seeing a hack from content creator Charlie Suzanne Wenz Scott.

In the video posted to Instagram, Charlie is seen cutting the cord off a mini table lamp then screwing in a new lightbulb before calling it quits. Listen, I'm all for getting rid of cords but even I was confused — she cut off the cord? How will this lamp work now?

The answer: a rechargeable lightbulb, controlled via remote. That's right, this clever product turns basically any lamp into a portable one; you just have to ensure the bulb is charged (and be brave enough to cut the cord). It also boasts 3 warmth options — cool white, daylight, and warm white — plus nine RGB nightlight options. Us cord-hating shoppers could do a lot worse for just $20. I need one for every room ...

Ribbed Ceramic Mini Table Lamp Green - Threshold™ View at Target Price: $12 There is no greater candidate for this DIY than a mini lamp from Target's Threshold line — affordable, chic, and easily stashed away on kitchen counters (where cordless lamps thrive of course). Merloly Rechargeable Light Bulbs With Remote View at Amazon Price: $19.99 The star of the show itself. Hard to believe this handy little thing is just $20! Faux Wood Mini Table Lamp White - Threshold™ View at Target Price: $12 If I didn't know any better, I'd say this is the exact lamp Charlie uses in her video. And just as I suspected ... it's Threshold.

9 cordless, rechargeable lamps

Although this hack turns any lamp into a portable table lamp, sometimes it's nice to just have the hard work done for you. In that case, I found a few cordless, rechargeable lanterns for you to shop instead, all of them at different price points and styles for ultimate variety.