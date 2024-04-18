This Basic Amazon Buy Turns Any Table Lamp Into a Portable Table Lamp — And For Just $20
Tired of tangled messy cords? Sick of searching for a power outlet? Then this is the purchase for you (and you're going to want more than one).
My friend Megan is excellent at what we like to call 'cord management.' Nothing bothers her more than errant cables, so she therefore became quite the expert at disguising them. Her chargers fall in line; you'd think her TV is cordless the way the power strip is nowhere to be found. 'It's an eyesore,' she says of the pesky wires— and she's right.
Thanks to Megan's influence, I too am done with exposed cords. A tangle on the floor looks messy; a line down the wall looks lazy. I know it's harsh, but I can't get her voice out of my head! I hear it as I shop at the best home decor brands — the product may be chic, but can I disguise the wire, or better yet, find a cordless option?
Thanks to this aversion by association, I was quite taken (though admittedly baffled at first) upon seeing a hack from content creator Charlie Suzanne Wenz Scott.
In the video posted to Instagram, Charlie is seen cutting the cord off a mini table lamp then screwing in a new lightbulb before calling it quits. Listen, I'm all for getting rid of cords but even I was confused — she cut off the cord? How will this lamp work now?
The answer: a rechargeable lightbulb, controlled via remote. That's right, this clever product turns basically any lamp into a portable one; you just have to ensure the bulb is charged (and be brave enough to cut the cord). It also boasts 3 warmth options — cool white, daylight, and warm white — plus nine RGB nightlight options. Us cord-hating shoppers could do a lot worse for just $20. I need one for every room ...
Price: $12
There is no greater candidate for this DIY than a mini lamp from Target's Threshold line — affordable, chic, and easily stashed away on kitchen counters (where cordless lamps thrive of course).
Price: $19.99
The star of the show itself. Hard to believe this handy little thing is just $20!
9 cordless, rechargeable lamps
Although this hack turns any lamp into a portable table lamp, sometimes it's nice to just have the hard work done for you. In that case, I found a few cordless, rechargeable lanterns for you to shop instead, all of them at different price points and styles for ultimate variety.
Price: $15
Short, stout, and perfectly playful for a child's room or game room, this portable mushroom lamp is convenient, practical style at a budget cost.
Price: $77
Was: $86
The bell table lamp silhouette is as classic as classic could be. But it's timeless for a reason. This would go well in absolutely any room in your house.
Price: $148
A rattan table lamp adds an ideal bit of texture to your desk or mantle. Share the wealth by moving this gorgeous little piece from room to room.
Price: $169
A bit avant garde and quite modern, this bright orange portable lantern isn't for the faint of heart. But if you can handle the vivacious color, it's a must-buy.
Price: $353
I was recently gifted this combination lamp-vase and have to say ... I love it. For anyone who loves design, it's the perfect functional statement piece from a fabulous Italian brand.
Price: $149
A white table lamp is many things, and one of those things is versatile. It's also minimalist and practical, but I can bring that up next time.
Price: $269
This lovely little number is pitch-perfect contemporary design. It also comes in two different colors if forest green isn't your thing.
Price: $295
If you're a fan of contemporary design, you certainly know Tom Dixon. I'd need this lamp even if it weren't portable, so the fact that it's rechargeable AND a work of art is just beyond my wildest dreams.
Price: $64.99
Maybe you didn't think you needed a yellow table lamp, but like the best yellow coffee tables, they bring a perfect hint of sunshine to your home.
