Where to Buy Kitchen Taps — 10 of the Best Brands to Know for Good Looks and Great Quality

From classic chrome spouts to cute pastel colours and boiling water on demand, today’s kitchen taps do a lot. Of course, a reliable flow of hot and cold water is crucial for cleaning, cooking, and washing up, but the best kitchen tap brands transform the humble faucet into a thing of beauty.

When you're renovating a kitchen, the smaller details count, and kitchen taps can elevate your design, making everyday tasks that little bit easier. How about a kitchen tap that dispenses fresh filtered water so you no longer need to lug heavy bottles of the stuff back from the supermarket? Or a kitchen tap with a pull-out hose for washing veg and filling big pots?

After spending years writing about kitchen design, it’s fair to say I’ve spied countless kitchen taps along the way. And today’s crop is awash with chic, exciting, and - dare I say it - downright sexy designs.

But while you might know the best kitchen brands, it's probably unlikely you'll know the best places specifically for the most design-forward, interesting taps. Here’s my line-up of the best kitchen tap brands that deliver, in no order other than alphabetical. While I might not have been hands-on with all of them necessarily, these are the makers who have the best reputations in the industry for high-quality taps fit for luxury homes.

1. ABI Interiors

The Australian brand is known for more modern aesthetics. (Image credit: ABI Interors)

When chic Aussie brand ABI Interiors opened in London three years ago, I was super excited to see what the fuss was all about. It’s fair to say, the edit of elegant yet trendsetting taps certainly didn’t disappoint.

In fact, ABI’s ability to tap into (pardon the pun) the design zeitgeist of the tap world at very un-designer price points is so refreshing.

The Namika tap with on-trend reeded grooves is a case in point. And the Elysian kitchen mixer in limited-edition leaf green, warm mustard, and pale posy pink is enough to invigorate the dullest space.

What they do best: Classic, elegant types of kitchen taps in on-trend finishes at great prices

Best-selling tap: Kingsley kitchen mixer and Elysian Pot Filler

Price: From £102.99

2. Abode

Abode is known as a specialty brand for bathroom and kitchen hardware. (Image credit: Abode)

If there’s one brand that doesn’t stand still when it comes to innovating, it’s Abode. I’ve watched it grow since launching over 20 years ago, and the collection is now hugely impressive — especially its hot water and filter taps.

I love its Scandi-style hot water tap in matt white or grey with wooden handles for those hygge vibes. And its Classically Collection certainly quenches our thirst for a vintage, eclectic look in the kitchen.

It’s just one of the reasons why I can’t wait to see what kitchen tap ideas Abode HQ dreams up next. Watch this space.

What they do best: British-designed, Italian-crafted taps for every style tempo.

Best-selling tap: The Althia single lever mixer –in finishes ranging from nude and terracotta to brushed brass and graphite.

Price: Kitchen mixer taps start from £148.

3. Caple

This industrial style still feels glam. (Image credit: Caple)

A fabulous source of affordable and reliable kitchen taps, Caple has really pushed the boat out with its newest Ember design.

The matt black bridge tap will give you that top-end, industrial mood for less spend than some of the more luxury brands. You can even swap the cog-style handles for copper or gold if you fancy doing something, well, a little more fancy. A stainless steel version costs from £373.

If you're looking for kitchen sink brands to match, expect to be equally wowed by Caple’s copper industrial-look sink. You won’t be disappointed.

What they do best: Innovative, high-quality taps with a great price tag.

Best-selling tap: Avel dual lever brushed nickel tap.

Price: From £47 for Caple’s most basic tap.

4. Dornbracht

Dornbracht has a high-end, architectural style. (Image credit: Dornbracht)

No one does architectural cool as well as Dornbracht does. The German brand has that knack for creating kitchen taps that we just need in our lives. Think slick modern faucets, classic bridge mixers, and pivoting spouts that look the business and won’t let you down.

Add on side sprays, pull-down functions, and pot fillers, and you’ll get an upmarket wet workstation — not just any old sink-and-tap combo.

They're a designer brand, so come with a designer price tag — so it's time to save up.

What they do best: Top-end taps made from solid brass in luxury finishes like real 22-carat gold

Best-selling tap: Tara and MEM have become iconic taps in the design world

Price: From £659.04 for an entry-level Eno tap

5. Dowsing & Reynolds

Looking for something a little more interesting? (Image credit: Dowsing & Reynolds)

When Dowsing & Reynold’s Colour Pop taps hit the market in 2019, they were a dazzling addition to the kitchen market. While other brands have dabbled with colour for the kitchen, there’s been nothing so cute or Wes Anderson-cool as D&R’s pink, mint green, and lavender taps. (Don’t worry, there are matching plugs for full-blown colour co-ordination).

It’s no surprise that the curvaceous Miami Pink Tinkisso tap is one of D&R’s most iconic products (sales hit the roof during Barbiecore fever of 2023). And the joyful bubblegum pink hue won’t fail to make you smile every time you do the washing up. Count us in.

What they do best: Great-value, trend-led single lever taps in three pared-back designs and a range of finishes, from gold to Neo Mint

Best-selling tap: The elegant Gold Reeded tap, closely followed by the Miami Pink Tinkisso

Price: From £146.99

6. Franke

Franke has some clever smart taps in its arsenal. (Image credit: Franke)

Swiss brand Franke has always been one of my go-to tap brands for top-notch design and quality. Whether that’s traditional mixers, filter taps, or Pinterest-worthy copper, anthracite, and gold finishes, Franke does the lot.

And Franke has always stayed ahead of the pack when it comes to hi-tech wizardry, too. Think hands-free operation, energy-efficient tech, and water-saving functions for starters.

Its latest 6-in-1 Mythos Water Hub is the ultimate multitasker. You’ll get filtered chilled, ambient, sparkling, and instant boiling water, on top of regular hot and cold. Oh, and an app to customise water volume, temperature, and sparkling levels. It’ll set you back over £3,00,0 but it’s genius stuff.

What they do best: Slick design and precision craft.

Best-selling tap: Single-lever Tessuto with pull-down nozzle

Price: Standard chrome taps start from around £300-400 up to £3,199 for the premium 6-in-1 multifunctional tap

7. Grohe

Efficient and design-friendly is what you can expect from the brand. (Image credit: Grohe)

You won’t beat Grohe for its incredible range of kitchen taps. But it is the brand’s eye for human-centric design that we come back to time and time again. Think filtered water taps, clever push-button controls for hands-free function, and handy pull-out hoses for efficient cleaning.

Then there’s Grohe’s pledge to sustainability and water-saving features we love.

What they do best: Ergonomic and eco-friendly taps

Best-selling tap: The Blue Pure filter tap

Price: From £125 for an entry-level tap

8. Perrin & Rowe

Perrin & Rowe has become a leading name in luxurious kitchen taps. (Image credit: Perrin & Rowe)

I’ve always swooned over Perrin & Rowe’s treasure trove of taps. And I’m not alone it seems, as so many designers adore using this British-made brassware in their projects.

The reason? Well, Perrin & Rowe’s commitment to British craft is off the scale – and it shows. Each tap is lovingly handmade in small batches on UK soil and polished for hours by skilled artisans.

Not only that, each tap comes with a story. Take the latest Southbank collection. These classic taps pay tribute to the mid-century modern design movement of the 1951 Festival. And the result is an old-meets-new silhouette in luxe finishes (including 24-Carat Plated Gold for an extra special touch of bling). Guaranteed to take the spotlight in any 21st-century kitchen.

What they do best: Classic, British-made taps that will last. Don’t miss the unlacquered brass finish

Best-selling tap: The industrial-influenced Armstrong tap collection

Price: Start from £387.84

9. Quooker

Quooker has become synonymous for boiling water taps. (Image credit: Quooker)

For boiling water on demand, Quooker taps are a red-hot investment for the kitchen. These beautifully minimalist taps dispense cold, hot and boiling water from a single spout, so there’s no need for a kettle cluttering up the worktop.

Overflowing with style, convenience and luxury, it’s no wonder they've been featured so many times in Livingetc, and with 300,000 Quooker taps produced every year it looks like we’re not the only superfans.

Today can even amp up your Quooker by adding chilled sparkling water with the brand’s CUBE gadget. This really is the tap that does it all.

What they do best: 100°C boiling water taps in gorgeous finishes like gunmetal, black and rose copper

Best-selling tap: The cold, hot and boiling water Flex tap with flexible pull-out hose

Price: From £1,050 (this is a luxury tap with a luxury price tag!)

10. Smeg

(Image credit: Smeg)

While Smeg’s retro FAB fridges have long been at the top of our kitchen wish list, did you know that the Italian brand sells colourful kitchen taps to match?

Yes, its range of 50s-style mixer taps comes in the same pastel green, blue and cream hues for that Italian gelato look. Or punchy pillar box red and black if you prefer a bolder statement.

If you’re not into color, Smeg does classic taps in copper, dark inox and glossy chrome really well, too. So if you’re in the market for a little dolce vita for your domestic chores, head to Smeg. Prego!

What they do best: Stylish taps oozing with Italian design flair

Best-selling tap: The retro mixer tap in seven colours with a pull-out spray

Price: From £99

Of course, finding the right tap is only one point in your kitchen renovation checklist, so maybe you'll want to consider which kitchen appliance brands are best, next.