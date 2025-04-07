5 Problems With Boiling Water Taps That No One Ever Talks About — And How to Troubleshoot Them

Since first gaining traction in the early 2000s, the boiling water tap has only continued to grow in popularity. Nowadays, it's as crucial a feature in a luxury kitchen as a marble countertop. It's practically impossible to find a modern kitchen design without one, and anyone you ask will jump at the chance to tell you how their hot water tap has changed their life.

But is that the full story? Is it really the life-changing kitchen tap idea we've been told it is? "Hot water taps are undeniably convenient and stylish, but for some people, the odd problem can arise," explains Michael Sammon from Wodar.

Now, we aren't trying to claim that the hot water tap is a bad idea. Far from it, we're fans of the design ourselves. However, that does not mean that they are without faults. So, we've made our experts share the issues they've run into with their hot water taps and the solutions they've found to fix them.

1. Not Enough Cupboard Space

Hot water taps require the same installation process as a standard kitchen tap. (Image credit: Wodar)

One of the major draws for the hot water tap, which you'll hear people bring up time and time again, is the idea that it will free up space in your kitchen, having rendered your kettle obsolete.

While this may be true regarding counter space, having gotten rid of one extra countertop kitchen appliance, don't be fooled into thinking this switch will give you oodles more storage. In fact, the reality is quite the opposite.

"Hot water taps can be great at freeing up much-needed countertop space by removing the need for a kettle, as well as the benefit of always having hot water, but the trade-off is that the unit needs cupboard space for an under-sink tank, which can eat into storage in smaller kitchens," explains Michael.

However, these tanks are offered in a variety of sizes, ranging from 5 to 15 litres, so you can select yours based on the space you're working with.

Michael Sammon Design director at Wodar Wodar's taps combine first rate engineering with striking design, raising the expectations for what a tap can do. Offering more design styles than any other hot water tap brand, Wodar understands that every element of your kitchen deserves thoughtful, considered design,

2. Low Water Pressure

Low water pressure can happen for many reasons, so it's helpful to check all bases. (Image credit: Kristofer Johnsson)

Sure, having boiling water at the touch of a button sounds like the ultimate convenience, but when it takes you 15 minutes to fill up your kitchen pan so you can cook some pasta, it begins to lose that initial appeal. One of the most common issues people run into with hot water taps is a disappointingly low water pressure, often coming out as more of a dribble than a stream.

"The most annoying issue of all is weak water flow," says Joe Haycock, from Fresh Air Concepts. There are a variety of reasons this could occur, and getting to the root of the issue is the only way to guarantee a consistently impressive flow of boiling water.

"This could be due to an airlock, a clogged filter, or low water pressure," explains Joe. "Try turning the tap off and on again. If that doesn't help, check to see if the filter needs cleaning or replacing. If you have low water pressure in your home, a booster pump will likely help."

3. Limescale Build-Up

Having your hot water tap integrated into your countertop creates a sleek look. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Makers)

Depending on where you live, you may encounter issues with limescale build-up on your hot water tap. "In areas of hard water, limescale build-up can happen and will require descaling and filter changes on a more regular basis," says Michael.

This build-up can cause several issues, as Matt Kunz notes, "Hot water taps can develop problems such as low water pressure, fluctuating temperatures, and discolored water. The issues can be caused by mineral buildup and sediment accumulation in the water heater."

The natural minerals found in water, like calcium and magnesium, can, over time, create these mineral deposits that will alter the quality of your hot water tap, as with other types of heating.

However, Michael says, "This would be the same if you had a kettle, and so this problem would remain, regardless of which option you decide on when it came to making a cup of tea or coffee. Changing a filter is a very simple task and shouldn’t be considered a big problem."

Additionally, Matt notes, "Homeowners can also have a water softener installed if hard water is a concern. Regular maintenance will help ensure consistent water flow and temperature."

4. Energy Usage

Figuring out whether the hot water tap is a worthy investment will depend on your personal usage. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

"Boiling water taps are high maintenance and energy intensive," says Bar Zakheim, CEO of Better Place Design and Build.

While standard kettles heat only the necessary amount of water, as and when you need it, hot water taps heat the entire tank and keep it at a maintained temperature, ready to supply you with boiling water at the touch of a button. Though, some say hot water taps are a better way to save energy than kettles as they use a consistent low-level of energy, as opposed to sharp spike needed to heat a kettle.

They also have an additional cost for installation, not to mention their high price point to begin with.

5. Metallic Taste

Regularly change your filter to avoid running into any issues. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: One Wolf Design)

Nothing ruins a hot cup of tea quite like the lingering after-taste of... metal.

An odd side effect many users have noticed with hot water taps is their tendency to develop an unsettling metallic flavor.

As Joe notes, "Sometimes freshly brewed water from these taps has a strange metallic or plastic taste. This is usually due to scale buildup in hard water areas or residue inside the tank and can be avoided by simply flushing the system regularly and, if you are in a hard water area, installing a filter. If the taste problem occurs immediately after installing the filter, run a few liters of water through the filter to remove any residue."

Not ready to make the switch? We get it, there's still something enjoyable about the process of switching the kettle on, pouring a cup of tea in to your cozy le creuset mug. If you also love to romanticize the process of making a hot drink, you'll love finding the things every tea station needs.