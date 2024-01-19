Taylor Swift's Favorite Kitchenware Feels Exactly Right for Exactly Now — "It Makes Me Feel So Cozy!"

Le Creuset's stoneware mug is the ultimate winter accessory of 2024. Plus, keep your food and drinks extra warm with more style editor-approved Le Creuset stoneware

Le Creuset Vancouver mug.
(Image credit: Le Creuset)
Despite recent deep fake videos of Taylor Swift "promoting" Le Creuset, the pop star's love of the French stoneware stalwart is quite real. The brand was spotted in Taylor's personal kitchen during her Miss Americana documentary on Neflix, and she's even gifted Le Creuset cookware to an adoring fan. Though deep fakes of this nature are less than ideal, their emergence was timely given our long-time between winter temperatures and the coziness of all things Le Creuset. 

As January settles in, the outside's chill demands thermals, chunky scarves, and overcoats, along with the challenge of shorter days. The remedy? Embracing cozy moments at home, ideally nestled on the couch with a warm throw blanket. And what better companion for these snug moments than an exceptionally cozy mug?

This winter, stoneware mugs, celebrated for their weight and earthy charm, claim their spot as one of our editors' favorite kitchen ideas. Stoneware, recognized for its durability due to high-temperature firing that eliminates pores, offers a thickness surpassing ordinary ceramic, ensuring your cup of joe or tea stays warm for the long haul — an ideal choice for those who savor their hot beverages slowly.

Le Creuset's $24 Vancouver Mug takes center stage as the ultimate mug of Winter 2024. Complemented by our chosen stoneware kitchenware decor selections, it's a steal. Le Creuset, creating exceptional stoneware since 1925, is renowned for high-performance kitchenware. While recognized for iconic pieces like the Dutch oven and Classic Demi tea kettle, their Vancouver mug remains a best-kept secret.

Le Creuset Vancouver mug.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Le Creuset's Vancouver mug, with a generous 14-ounce capacity and a range of vibrant colors, is built to last. Use it daily without worry; Le Creuset endures. It's perfect for hot cocoa or even soup, and its durability withstands repeated washes, backed by a 10-year warranty. Microwave or oven, this mug handles it all — imagine baking a cozy Le Creuset-set lava cake for one.

"I have turned to my trusty Le Creuset more than ever this month," says Livingetc editor Pip Rich. "There is a heartiness to it that makes me feel warm on the inside. Leaving it out on the side, as seen in celeb kitchens like Jack Antonoff and Stanley Tucci — helps to make a space feel familiar and homely. Even the most modern kitchens are given a cozy note when they're filled with stoneware. See Gwyneth's prized and well displayed collection of Staub Dutch ovens for more details!"

The ultimate winter accessory, the Le Creuset's Vancouver mug is not just practical but aesthetically pleasing. Imagine pairing it with your Le Creuset kettle in the same color — utter perfection! It's the small details that make a cozy winter, and this is a mug we think Taylor would approve of.

Le Creuset Vancouver mug, now $24.

Most Loved Le Creuset Stoneware for Winter 2024

Keep it extra cozy with more of our favorite Le Creuset stoneware. 

Le Creuset baking dish.
Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Shallow Square Covered Baker, 2-Qt.

Price: $79.99 (+ an additional 20% with code: EXTRA)

Was: $100

Winter calls for baking, making this the perfect time to invest in a high quality cookware. This covered baker is shallow, lending itself to your favorite comfort foods like mac and cheese or brownies. Consider using it as a serving dish for larger gatherings.  

Le Creuset cake stand.
Le Creuset Stoneware Cake Stand

Price: $55

Unlike other cake stands, Le Creuset’s sturdy stoneware material isn’t prone to breaking. Proudly display your winter baking creations on an elegant stand that will last for a lifetime.  

Le Creuset soup bowl set.
Vancouver Soup Bowls, Set of 4

Price: $68

Soup is the ideal meal on colder days and nights. Enjoy your warm and hearty meal with these scratch resistant stoneware bowls. Ideal for any occasion, these bode nicely for quick weeknight dinners and formal ones alike. 

Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte
Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 8-Oz

Price: $22

Was: $32

These mini round cocottes are just too cute! Use them to bake and serve individual portions and shareable sides. Affordably priced and available in a rainbow of colors, these cocottes also make for a wonderful gift.  

Le Creuset pitcher
Le Creuset Glazed Stoneware 1 2/3 Quart Pitcher

Price: $50

Add French girl charm to your dining table with this stunning stoneware pitcher. Always achieve the perfect pour with temperature regulation, keeping cold drinks cold and hot ones hot. Its mid-century design is so simple, yet lends so much interest.  

4-Quart Rectangular Stoneware Casserole with Lid
Le Creuset 4-Quart Rectangular Stoneware Casserole with Lid

Price: $135

Ensure your culinary creations taste as delectable as possible with Le Creuset’s stoneware casserole dish, which consistently delivers even temperatures for a perfectly cooked food every time.  

Stoneware French Press
Le Creuset Stoneware French Press

Price: $85

No one designs a French press like a French brand, making Le Creuset’s stoneware version a cut above the rest. Its nonstick glazed interior promises easy cleanups, allowing you to brew as much coffee, espresso, and cappuccinos as your heart’s desires.  

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Covered Fish Baker
Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Covered Fish Baker

Price: $124.95

Despite being called a ‘fish dish,’ this Le Creuset pick is a jack of all trades. Apart from expertly baking, roasting, steaming, and broiling fish, it's equally apt for roasting and steaming vegetables and meat, effortlessly creating casseroles and one dish meals. Lock in the flavor with a tightly sealed stoneware lid.  

Three piece Le Creuset baking set.
Le Creuset The Heritage Set of 3 Rectangular Baking Dishes

Price: $134.99

Was: $195

Ensure you always have the right vessel to cook your wintertime recipes with Le Creuset’s Heritage set. It comes in a variety of colors and is currently on sale for under $140 — such a steal.  

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

