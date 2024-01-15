4 Ways to Style Your Home Like a French Girl — Parisian-Inspired Interior Decor Chosen By Our Editors

We often hear about French girl style within the context of fashion and beauty. Think perfectly oversized trench coats, red lipstick, and Brigitte Bardot. Though, as anyone well-acquainted with France would attest to, this paradoxically put together yet uncontrived look extends far beyond fashion and beauty. The truth is that these categories are but the gateways into French girl style. After all, we don't just want to look like a French girl, we want to live like one, too.

I, like most Americans, am fascinated by French interiors. Not only are they timelessly chic, but they have a certain quality, or should I say je ne sais quoi, that feels particularly cool. My goal upon writing this piece was to discover what exactly breeds that Parisian ‘it’ factor. Is it a color? An object? I consulted experts for answers, materializing their insight with picks from the best home decor stores. Style your home like a French girl with the following best-kept designer secrets,

How to Style Your Home Like a French Girl

Less Is More

According to Olma Fuentes, Founder and Principal of Deni + Dove Interiors, French girl homes are minimalist but emphasize timeless, quality decor. She recommends "selecting pieces that are a bit restrained in appearance, but are also very impactful in terms of style and sophistication." To this end, consider "neutrals, clean lines, and decor pieces that have a sculptural or artistic element. Look for furniture items that are sinuous, but that are upholstered in a solid or neutral colors," adds the interior designer.

Pleated Shade Metal Arch Table Lamp View at Target Price: $59.99 This metal arch table lamp looks as if it was plucked from the Ritz Paris. Exuding a timeless charm, these pleats will never go out of style. Curvo Camel Velvet Sofa by Goop View at CB2 Price: $2,299 Soft crescent curves are the defining factor of this Goop-designed couch. This is one of the best sofas for the French look, its champagne-finished legs enhance its warmly elegant appeal. Marloe Marloe Stevie Glazed Ceramic Vase View at Net-a-Porter Price: $335 Despite its neutral color, this ceramic vase by Marloe Marloe stands on its own. Featuring beautiful architectural shapes and a textured surface, it’s truly a piece of art.

Details Matter

It's all about the details. "Finish your room off with some beautiful millwork, such as crown molding or panel molding," advises Olma. Rather than play it safe with ordinary hardwood floors, Rotem Eylor, CEO and Founder of Republic Flooring, suggests "herringbone or chevron flooring, terrazzo flooring tiles or mosaic tile, even limestone and marble." Slightly elevated design choices like these create the sophisticated air we often notice pervading French girl interiors.

Ekena Millwork Ashford Molded Classic Wainscot Wall Panel (16 Inches) View at Home Depot Price: $16.30 Was: $19.18 Wall panels like these are a fantastic means of elevating your home on a budget. Consider purchasing multiple in various sizes to achieve the stately look pictured above. Lattitude Park City Oak Hardwood Flooring View at Wayfair Price: $9.29 per square foot Nothing says 'chic' like herringbone flooring. This option from Wayfair comes in a variety of wood finishes, from the light and airy ‘Snowcap’ shade to ‘Olympic,' a deep brown. Attica Urethane Ceiling Medallion View at Wayfair Price: $61.11 When visiting a French home, always look to the ceiling. More often than not, it features some sort of ornate molding. Incorporating a classic medallion detail like this makes the world of a difference.

Strategic Statements

French girls keep it classic, but that doesn't mean they don't love a statement! Quite the contrary, out-of-the-box details are integral to forming that elusive cool factor. According to Olma, you can achieve this at home with a "few fashionable focal points," such as "a stunning light fixture or beautiful artwork" — think of these statements as the metaphorical red lipstick of your home. Since French interiors are largely pared back, a few sophisticated focal points will spark significant intrigue.

Yellow Raft Wall Art View at Anthropologie Price: $338 This art print is done in an eye-catching abstract realism style. Its rich color palette makes for a compelling juxtaposition to an otherwise neutral interior. Anthropologie is a surprising but wonderful place to find some of the best wall art. Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Francis Wool Beige / Charcoal Rug Visit Site Price: $401.67 Was: $659 "Make use of area rugs and follow a geometric design that will add depth to the room," says Rotem. The diamond and grid design on this patterned rug makes for an elegant statement without overwhelming the surrounding space. Jonathan Adler Versailles Coasters, 4 Piece Set View at Neiman Marcus Price: $63.75 Was: $85 Incorporate a pop of fun with these gilded accent coasters by Jonathan Adler. Each of the four unique patterns offer a compelling visual weight.

Vintage Accents

"Just as the French girl will wear a timeless basic paired with a modern accessory, French interiors also are a mix of Old World design elements paired with contemporary furnishings to help modernize the space," says Olma. Consider pairing a modern sofa with an antique mirror "or position new artwork with ancient vases," adds New York-based interior designer Artem Kropovinsky.

And Alex Bass of interior design studio Salon 21 advises keeping an eye out for "pieces that embody art deco styles, rustic wood tables or cabinets that are timeless, and anything 'shabby chic.'"

The Great Sculpture View at Burke Decor Price: $43.75 This sculpture isn’t a real antique, but it definitely looks like it. As per our experts’ recommendations, pair with a contemporary item like a sleek steel vase for an unexpected twist. Gleaming Primrose Mirror (6' Floor) View at Anthropologie Price: $1,198 Anthropologie mirrors often have a French quality to them, and the Gleaming Primrose variety is the first thing that comes to mind. Offered in a variety of sizes, purchasing at least one is a must. Waterfall Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 View at Anthropologie Price: $72 These cocktail coupes boast exquisitely opulent details like gentle grooves and 24k gold. Their wide-brim vintage-inspired shape makes for the perfect French girl hosting accessory.

