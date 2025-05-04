Butter Yellow in the Kitchen Just Makes Sense, but This Stylish 18-Piece Cookware Set Seals the Deal (and It's Less Than $100)

There's no denying that butter yellow is the color of the moment. But I have to admit, it's taken me some time to warm up to the shade. Is it too playful or too trendy for timeless home decor? I used to think so, but not anymore. This 18-piece butter yellow cookware set from Walmart has my mind completely changed.

How can a cookware set change my mind about a color, you ask? Well, consider my kitchen. It's filled with average, run-of-the-mill pots and pans, all in black and gray. I never feel particularly excited to cook — and while yes, that may be because I'm not very good at it, but I also attribute it to my boring cookware.

So when I came across this set, I instantly realized that in order to make cooking more exciting (and therefore better), I needed some lively pots and pans — and this butter yellow set is just that. It's proving to me that butter yellow is more than just a color trend; it simply makes you happy.

I know what you're thinking — sure, this cookware looks pretty. But is it durable, long-lasting, and practical? It sure is. And the best part? You get it all for less than $100.

GreenLife 18-Piece Soft Grip Toxin-Free Healthy Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set $78 at Walmart Here's the rundown: this 18-piece cookware set features two frying pans, two sauce pans, a sauté pan, a pot, cooking utensils, and a cutting board all in butter yellow, as well as a baking sheet, steamer, and measuring spoons in black and silver. The pots and pans feature a ceramic non-stick coating that's free from harmful chemicals and makes for an easy clean up. They're dishwasher safe, finished with stay-cool handles, and will have your kitchen looking as stylish as ever.





As if this kitchenware set couldn't get any better, it has over 1000 5-star reviews. Some rave about its exceptional quality, easy clean up, and, of course, its attractive color.

One person even shared "this is the best cookware I have ever used (and I'm 69 years old). I wish I had these years ago!" With praise like that, I'd say this set is a must-have.

And well, butter in the kitchen just makes sense. So now that I've convinced you (because I have, haven't I) I've found three other bits of butter yellow decor to shop, too.

Everything Kitchens Rippled 10.5" Dinner Plates $38.23 at Walmart In the market for new dinner plates? Opt for some in butter yellow. This set of four could be the perfect addition to your spring table decor with its sunshine-like shade. Plus, the subtle grooves in these plates bring the slightest bit of texture to your table set up. Monyance Yellow Round Fruit Dish Holder $12 at Walmart So, you like the idea of butter yellow, but your not sure if the color is for you. Try the color in something small, like this pedestal bowl. This bowl can act as a catchall, fruit bowl, or snack bowl that can sit stylishly on top of your kitchen island and give your space a lively pop of color. Everything Kitchens Rippled 6" Bowls, Set of 4 $32.48 at Walmart Butter yellow may be a soft shade, but it still holds the same mood-boosting qualities that we love about yellow. So what better way to start your day than by enjoying some cereal in a butter yellow bowl? This set of four will add a cheerful touch to your kitchenware.



Still need convincing when it comes to decorating with yellow in your home? That's understandable, but it's what makes this soft shade the perfect place to start.

When done right, the outcome is a space that feels refreshing, uplifting, and stylish, too.