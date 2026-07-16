There have been various waves of wellness-related fridge trends over the years — there's been the beverage fridge and the skincare fridge, to name a few. But now, we're entering our newest fridge era. Introducing: the supplement fridge.

Not simply a new kitchen appliance trend, the supplement fridge reflects a wider shift in our attitudes towards health and wellness over recent years. "It started as a practical way to store supplements that genuinely require refrigeration," comments Becki Hawkins, registered nutritional therapist, founder of FIT Nutrition & Testing Clinic, and head of nutrition for Champneys. But now, she says, "it's become part of the wider wellness trend, with beautifully organized fridges stocked with everything from probiotics and omega-3 oils to gut health shots, electrolyte drinks, greens powders and functional beverages." And don't forget the fact that GLP-1s also require you to store them in the fridge, too.

These fridges are markers of something larger than themselves, indicating a level of commitment to wellness that has become both a core facet of people's identities and a status symbol. But before we can make a true judgment on this latest trend, it's important to dive into what they are, and more importantly, whether you actually need one.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

What Is a Supplement Fridge?

Hide your supplement fridge within your bathroom storage for a super seamless look. (Image credit: Sub-Zero & Wolf)

Let's start by taking a look at what we actually mean when we talk about supplement fridges.

As the name would suggest, these appliances are installed with the sole purpose of storing and preserving various supplements and wellness products. As the wellness industry has developed, we've become increasingly interested in understanding how certain vitamins and supplements work, and have adjusted how we use and store them accordingly, and as such, we've landed on the supplement fridge.

"A 'supplement fridge' is an exclusive appliance for storing those supplements and wellness products that need to stay chilled to ensure their efficacy," explains Dr. Farhan Abdullah, medical director of Magnolia Functional Wellness. These products include, but are not limited to, certain probiotics, peptides, liquid supplements, and medications like GLP-1s. "A supplement fridge allows you to safely store and keep all of your cold-sensitive items away from common food items," says Dr. Farhan.

More often than not, these fridges take the form of small, undercounter units, designed to sit beneath your kitchen worktop or bathroom vanity. However, as Greg Hughes from Sub-Zero & Wolf notes, "These fridges are also available as refrigerated drawers as well as standard undercounter refrigeration," so they can easily be designed to be disguised in your bathroom storage or cabinetry, too.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why Are They Becoming More Popular?

The under-counter fridges can also be used as beverage stations, bringing an extra touch of luxury to your daily routine. (Image credit: Sub-Zero)

Over the past two years, Sub-Zero & Wolf has noticed a tenfold increase in inquiries for these types of fridges, and they're popping up all over the house, from bedrooms and bathrooms to modern kitchens alike. But where, exactly, has this sudden interest come from?

Well, there is one glaringly obvious explanation: the rise of GLP-1s. Despite having been on the market in some form for several years now, it's only in the past few years that medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have fully infiltrated the mainstream, with an estimated 7% of the population having used the drug as of May 2026. As a protein-based medication, these injections require refrigeration, which no doubt plays a large part in the popularization of the supplement fridge.

But it's not just GLP-1s that are stored in these devices, as Greg explains: "As wellness routines have become more sophisticated, the sheer volume of temperature-sensitive products people now use daily — from skincare to supplements to GLP-1 injectables — has grown to the point where dedicated, correctly-tempered kitchen storage has become a staple for our clients." This reflects the practical necessity behind these designs, allowing people to maintain their product at the temperature it needs to be at.

But, Becki explains, there are two different motivations at play here. "The first is practicality," she says. "Some supplements genuinely benefit from refrigeration. Certain live bacteria (probiotics), liquid omega-3 oils after opening, and some specialist liquid formulations are best kept chilled to maintain their quality and potency."

The second, however, explores the wider rise of the 'wellness fridge' as a concept. Although they may feel rather 'extra', Becki shares, "I actually think there's something positive behind this trend. When healthy choices are visible and easy to access, people are generally more likely to stick to them. We've seen the same with fruit bowls on kitchen worktops or preparing healthy snacks in advance. If opening your fridge reminds you to drink your kefir, take your probiotic, or reach for a gut health shot instead of a sugary drink, that's not necessarily a bad thing."

There is, however, a more performative aspect to it, too. "These types of trends in the social media space have turned wellness environments into curated lifestyle displays; therefore, having a specific refrigerator for your supplements seems like an upscale component to maintaining a healthy lifestyle," says Farhan.

Do You Need One?

Installing a supplement fridge in your bathroom is a great way to simplify your routine. (Image credit: Sub-Zero & Wolf)

Now, to the real crux of the matter: do you actually need a supplement fridge?

Well, as you may expect, the answer will depend on what exactly you're looking to get out of it. If your concern is storing your supplements and medication in the correct conditions, you'll be glad to know that your regular fridge will do just the trick.

Farhan explains, "A household refrigerator is completely sufficient for storing your refrigerated supplements and/or medications as long as you follow the manufacturer's recommendations for temperature ranges and protect the products from extreme temperatures and freezing."

There's nothing a supplement fridge can do in maintaining potency and efficacy that your regular fridge cannot do, so don't feel you're doing anything wrong by keeping your supplements in your regular fridge.

The benefit of a supplement fridge comes down to convenience more than necessity.

As Greg explains, "A standard kitchen fridge isn't designed with these products in mind, and it's rarely located where they're actually used." Because these appliances are typically smaller, the idea is that you can install them anywhere, not just in your kitchen.

"The bathroom is fast becoming a private wellness space," he says, as shown by the trend for spa bathrooms, "and a supplement fridge means these products are kept at the right temperature exactly where they're used, rather than in a kitchen fridge elsewhere in the house. It's as much about convenience and routine as it is about preserving efficacy."

By positioning your fridge in the spot where you'd typically take your morning supplements, you introduce more ease into your routine, removing those small moments of friction that can quickly detract from any relaxing energy you've attempted to cultivate in your routine.

YASHE Mini Fridge £38.69 at Amazon UK A supplement fridge doesn't need to be a major investment. Just a small, countertop fridge like this one would more than do the trick. And with its sweet pastel pink finish, it looks the part, too. Smeg Smeg Fab10r Mini Fridge, White £999 at John Lewis Give this modern trend a retro spin and opt for an adorable mini fridge from Smeg. The iconic brand has a wide range of colors to choose from, so you can pick one to match your bathroom. Subcold Led Glass Door Drinks Fridge for Wine & Beer £169.99 at Amazon UK This mini fridge may be designed to hold drinks, but it's the perfect size for keeping all your supplements chilled, too.

For more dedicated fridges taking center stage in this year's trends, ice fridges are the coolest luxury to add to your kitchen in 2026.

If you want to stay up to date with all the latest trends, subscribe to our newsletter.