12 Pottery Barn Rugs We Predict Will Be Timeless Investments — Both in Terms of Style and Durability
These classic rug designs, now available around the globe, bring a vintage charm to your home — these are our editors' favorites
The right rug can elevate any design scheme from 'good' to 'great.' For one, rugs tie potentially disparate pieces of decor together — all of a sudden, your vase and your wall art work in perfect harmony. They're also grounding in the way they soften spaces both visually and underfoot, and functional in the way they meanwhile muffle sound and protect your floors. But, as with all home furnishings, not all rugs are made equal.
Where you buy your rug makes a big difference in how it feels, looks, and lasts, and for that, Pottery Barn rugs are well worth the investment. The US brand has built a reputation as a solid, dependable furniture manufacturer. Yes, certain items are a bit of a splurge. But they're also well-made, built to last, and basically trend-proof. Plus, now that the brand has launched in the UK, shoppers on the other side of the Atlantic have a chance at shopping those virtual shelves, too.
Below, I've highlighted 12 fabulous rugs from Pottery Barn and taken care to select three patterned, three jute, three wool, and three performance rugs. So, if you're looking for a quality rug that will last — and for one that satisfies Livingetc's high bar for style — look no further.
Patterned Pottery Barn Rugs
Size: 152 cm x 244 cm
Are you a pet owner or parent to young children? I cannot suggest enough that you opt for a dark-toned, patterned rug. (Normally, I would recommend you go with a performance fabric, but there aren't too many available yet on Pottery Barn's UK site.) By opting for a darker, busier design, you minimize the impact of spills while still keeping style at the forefront. And you can never go wrong with a subtle floral touch!
Size: 152 cm x 244 cm
If you're still not over the coquette trend from 2023-24 — or if you love all things toile — this printed rug from PB's collaboration with the girly-twirly LoveShackFancy is certainly for you. For one, blue and white will never go out of style; some designers even consider this soft blue shade a neutral. And for another, this romantic printed design is quite timeless and will hold up nicely given the rug's latex cotton backing. Good looks mixed with everlasting quality.
Size: 152 cm x 244 cm
According to the description on Pottery Barn's website, the Reeva rug is meant to have the patinaed look of a "well-loved heirloom." I adore that sentiment; furniture and decor are best when they have a story behind them, but we don't always have time for that lore-building, now do we? The built-in vintage-y feel of this option (which also comes in three additional patterns, should you prefer something lighter in tone) is the cheat code everyone needs.
Jute Pottery Barn Rugs
Size: 152 cm x 244 cm
Hoping to make a one-and-done quality rug purchase? Something that you can buy once but re-use and re-purpose for years to come? Jute is the way to go, primarily because it will never go out of style and works with truly anything. That said, it's not always the most versatile in terms of design. I like that this option features an overlapping, almost braided diamond look for an extra bit of texture and visual fun.
Size: 152 cm x 244 cm
Oh, how I love the Allegra. Remember how I just said jute can be a bit ... boring at times? The Allegra solves that problem nicely, with the subtle colors and the fringe at either end. But because of said tassels, and also because of the low pile, I think this would work best as a runner, or perhaps some sort of accent piece — not necessarily a traditional area rug. Still, it should hold up over time and offer family members a nice soft spot to tread.
Size: 152 cm x 244 cm
Of the three here, this is the most traditional jute rug of the bunch. It's textured, it's natural, it's neutral, and it's perfect for someone who doesn't want to think — they just want a solid, strong option. It's also 100% jute, which means it's durable, eco-friendly, and tactile. What it's not, though, is soft and cozy. So if that is what you desire, perhaps look elsewhere.
Wool Pottery Barn Rugs
Size: 152 cm x 244 cm
I am a sucker for floral patterns, and the Seraphina has got all the right elements — big, fruitful ferns (or maybe artichokes?) in the center, surrounded by tiny, colorful buds on the edges. If you have a beige or cream living room — one in need of a bit of color — I think this 100% wool option would look positively fabulous, especially up against a white sofa.