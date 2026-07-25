Jump to category:

12 Pottery Barn Rugs We Predict Will Be Timeless Investments — Both in Terms of Style and Durability

These classic rug designs, now available around the globe, bring a vintage charm to your home — these are our editors' favorites

Brigid Kennedy&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
close up of patterned woven rug from Pottery Barn with timber coffee table styled with vases and woven tray, a white sofa, and a rust armchair with yellow cushion
(Image credit: Pottery Barn)
Jump to category:

The right rug can elevate any design scheme from 'good' to 'great.' For one, rugs tie potentially disparate pieces of decor together — all of a sudden, your vase and your wall art work in perfect harmony. They're also grounding in the way they soften spaces both visually and underfoot, and functional in the way they meanwhile muffle sound and protect your floors. But, as with all home furnishings, not all rugs are made equal.

Where you buy your rug makes a big difference in how it feels, looks, and lasts, and for that, Pottery Barn rugs are well worth the investment. The US brand has built a reputation as a solid, dependable furniture manufacturer. Yes, certain items are a bit of a splurge. But they're also well-made, built to last, and basically trend-proof. Plus, now that the brand has launched in the UK, shoppers on the other side of the Atlantic have a chance at shopping those virtual shelves, too.

Below, I've highlighted 12 fabulous rugs from Pottery Barn and taken care to select three patterned, three jute, three wool, and three performance rugs. So, if you're looking for a quality rug that will last — and for one that satisfies Livingetc's high bar for style — look no further.

Patterned Pottery Barn Rugs

Jute Pottery Barn Rugs

Wool Pottery Barn Rugs