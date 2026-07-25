The right rug can elevate any design scheme from 'good' to 'great.' For one, rugs tie potentially disparate pieces of decor together — all of a sudden, your vase and your wall art work in perfect harmony. They're also grounding in the way they soften spaces both visually and underfoot, and functional in the way they meanwhile muffle sound and protect your floors. But, as with all home furnishings, not all rugs are made equal.

Where you buy your rug makes a big difference in how it feels, looks, and lasts, and for that, Pottery Barn rugs are well worth the investment. The US brand has built a reputation as a solid, dependable furniture manufacturer. Yes, certain items are a bit of a splurge. But they're also well-made, built to last, and basically trend-proof. Plus, now that the brand has launched in the UK, shoppers on the other side of the Atlantic have a chance at shopping those virtual shelves, too.

Below, I've highlighted 12 fabulous rugs from Pottery Barn and taken care to select three patterned, three jute, three wool, and three performance rugs. So, if you're looking for a quality rug that will last — and for one that satisfies Livingetc's high bar for style — look no further.

Patterned Pottery Barn Rugs

Jute Pottery Barn Rugs

Pottery Barn Salvino Diamond Jute Rug $1,299 at Pottery Barn US $1,299 at Pottery Barn US Size: 152 cm x 244 cm Hoping to make a one-and-done quality rug purchase? Something that you can buy once but re-use and re-purpose for years to come? Jute is the way to go, primarily because it will never go out of style and works with truly anything. That said, it's not always the most versatile in terms of design. I like that this option features an overlapping, almost braided diamond look for an extra bit of texture and visual fun. Pottery Barn Allegra Handwoven Wool Jute Rug $699 at Pottery Barn US $699 at Pottery Barn US Size: 152 cm x 244 cm Oh, how I love the Allegra. Remember how I just said jute can be a bit ... boring at times? The Allegra solves that problem nicely, with the subtle colors and the fringe at either end. But because of said tassels, and also because of the low pile, I think this would work best as a runner, or perhaps some sort of accent piece — not necessarily a traditional area rug. Still, it should hold up over time and offer family members a nice soft spot to tread. Pottery Barn Drift Jute Rug $299 at Pottery Barn US £299 at Pottery Barn US Size: 152 cm x 244 cm Of the three here, this is the most traditional jute rug of the bunch. It's textured, it's natural, it's neutral, and it's perfect for someone who doesn't want to think — they just want a solid, strong option. It's also 100% jute, which means it's durable, eco-friendly, and tactile. What it's not, though, is soft and cozy. So if that is what you desire, perhaps look elsewhere.