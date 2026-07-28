Livingetc Style Awards 2026 — Tech

What the judges felt when starting to look at this category was that the smartest technology is the kind you barely notice. Rather than demanding attention, today's best innovations quietly improve the way we live, making our homes more intuitive, comfortable and enjoyable. The tech is meant to integrate seamlessly into beautifully designed interiors. But there has been a quiet shift. Tech has gotten beautiful. It has become something, at times, you're proud to display. A mid-century-style audio system, or an impressive TV.

It has also become more innovative. From lighting controls that eliminate disruptive rewiring to entertainment systems designed to disappear into a scheme, every winner here has been created with function in mind. Our Style Awards judges were particularly drawn to products that solved genuine everyday frustrations rather than introducing unnecessary complexity. Whether making renovation projects simpler, reducing visual clutter, improving comfort during a heatwave or delivering exceptional sound without compromising style, these innovations work harder so you don't have to.

Best in class: Kinetic technology collection by The Soho Lighting Company

(Image credit: Soho Lighting Company)

This may look like your average, beautiful, well-designed light switch, but it’s actually a complex, advanced and supremely useful bit of tech. When flicked on, it cleverly generates its own energy, transmitting a wireless signal to a concealed receiver within the light, illuminating it by motion energy instead of wires, meaning that it’s much, much easier to install in a home than a regular smart switch.

‘This is truly game-changing — a way to update your lighting plan without having to do a whole refurb,’ says global editor in chief Sarah Spiteri. ‘I’m impressed.’

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TV: S99H by Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s latest OLED TVs rethink how a premium TV should fit into the modern home. And that’s by getting rid of cable clutter. The new S99H is compatible with Samsung’s wireless One Connect Box, which means any cables can be up to 10 metres away from the TV and still work.

"I love how this TV looks, how it works and how much of a positive effect it has on the space it’s in by being essentially wireless," says Livingetc.com editor Hugh Metcalf.

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Lifestyle: ChillPill 3-in-1 fan, mist & InstaChill system by Shark

More than just a handheld fan, this nifty gadget can mist you with water and has a cool plate that lowers skin temperature by up to 9°C. In an era where most British homes don’t have air conditioning, this could be the saviour of your summertime WFH set-up.

"This has been a summer go-to for our team," says interiors editor Emma Breislin. "It's powerful, but discreet, and surprisingly design-y for a gadget."

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Audio: R410 all-in-one music system by Ruark

It may look mid-century, but the workings of Ruark’s R410 all-in-one music system are nothing but modern. We particularly like how you can connect it to your TV to enhance the sound quality.

"I have a Ruark and the audio quality is phenomenal," says editor Pip Rich. "Listening to Rosalía’s orchestral album through it after hearing it first on my normal headphones was a transcendental experience."

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See the full list of Livingetc Style Awards 2026 winners.