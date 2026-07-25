Wellness tech (as oxymoronic as it may sound to some) tends to feel slightly overkill or blatantly unattractive, resigned to being a background character in daily routines. But when a designer manages to innovate a good-looking product that genuinely solves a problem, my interest is piqued. And such is the case with Bloomie's Smart Air Sensor.

I'm not the most disciplined when it comes to thoroughly ventilating my home. And for anyone like-minded who often forgets to open up their windows, this is a design-y way to check the air quality in your home.

And it's not just the minimalist 'Oat' color above. It also comes in four other finishes that fit into moodier and more maximalist spaces, too. But before you get to picking out a color, here's how the Bloomie actually works.

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Bloomie Smart Air Sensor £67 at kickstarter.com Et voila, the innovative floral sensor that's elevating this aspect of home wellness and driving home the importance of living in a breathable space.

How Does the Bloomie Work?

This blush pink is for minimalists who favor subtle colors. Image credit: Bloomie If you're into cosmic color palettes, this asteroid indigo is a cool choice. Image credit: Bloomie You can also let your penchant for wellness interiors show with this electric lime Bloomie. Image credit: Bloomie Calling all sunflower lovers, this is a sweet ode to your favorite flower while keeping your home healthy. Image credit: Bloomie

Designed by mechanical engineer Ignacio Loyola in collaboration with METOD studio, Bloomie manifested as a solution to the common issue of poor air quality. With home wellness trends driving home the importance of clean air, Ignacio sought out an aesthetic way to remind us.

"While we spend nearly 90% of our lives indoors, we rarely know when the air around us becomes unhealthy. Existing air quality monitors are often technical, screen-based devices that fade into the background and are easy to ignore," says Ignacio.

"Bloomie was designed to change that. Instead of simply displaying numbers on a screen, it senses CO₂, temperature, and humidity in real time, and reacts to indoor conditions through its physicality. The petals open when the air is fresh and close when it's poor, making indoor air quality instantly visible while blending naturally into any living space."

Ignacio Loyola Social Links Navigation Founder Ignacio Loyola is an Argentine mechanical engineer, product developer, entrepreneur, and founder of Bloomie, with over a decade of experience bringing consumer products from concept to mass production. To bring the idea to its fullest potential, Ignacio partnered with METOD, combining engineering, industrial design, and user experience to transform Bloomie into a living companion that makes indoor well-being visible, intuitive, and beautifully integrated into everyday life.

When your Bloomie wilts, you'll know that it's time to air out your home. (Image credit: Bloomie)

I'm not the type of person to go overboard on wellness tech. But when it comes to maintaining a healthy indoor environment, I'm all for it. The Bloomie feels like a nice way to measure air quality without detracting from your home's design.

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I'd nestle it on a bookshelf in a living room or style it in a wellness bedroom to create a better sleep environment. And just remember, once the petals perk back to life, your air has been successfully refreshed. It's a little thing that makes a notable difference to your home routine.

If you'd prefer to wait for Bloomie's soon-to-come launch on Amazon, here are some other air quality accessories to make home wellness a priority right now.