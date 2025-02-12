How to Check the Air Quality in Your Home — Because the Bad Stuff Isn't Always Easy to Detect

Sometimes, the most impact you can make on a space is to tackle the unseen. That can mean creating a scent profile for your home or playing music in the background to create an atmosphere.

But an often overlooked factor is the quality of the air in your home, especially when it’s not regularly filtered. So, how exactly do you check air quality in your home? It's easier than you think, and all you need is an air quality monitor. But what does it even mean to have poor air quality and how would you know that the air quality in your home is bad?

We spoke with experts to find out more, and here's what they had to say about checking air quality within the home.

How Do I Check Air Quality In My Home?

All you need is good ventilation for optimal air quality. (Image credit: Ema Peter Photography. Architecture and Interior: Burgers Architecture. Furniture and Styling: Leanne Leon of E2 Homes.)

Do you often use an air purifier, or is your kitchen ventilation in check? Whatever methods you have in your home to keep the air fresher for longer are always good to get checked, but how exactly is this done? An air quality monitor is the way to go, according to the experts.

"Sensor technology over the last few years has improved tremendously while sensor cost has dropped," Alex Long, Vice President and co-founder of indoor air quality management systems company Build Equinox. "A typical indoor air quality monitor may range in cost between $100 - $300 (£80-£240), depending on how many sensors are included in the monitor." But for a more affordable option, this Temtop Air Quality Monitor from Amazon is priced at just £69.99. Or you can opt for this Therm La Mode CF-30 Air Quality Monitor from Amazon, priced at £179.99.

Alex continues: "While our noses can often alert us of air quality issues like rotting food or burning toast, there are many undetectable chemicals and particulates in the air that are hazardous to our health," Alex adds. "The best option, however, is using an Indoor Air Quality Management (IAQ) system… Often, someone will simply purchase an IAQ monitor and place it in their living room, but it is important to measure air quality throughout the home."

If you want to reduce moisture in an apartment, learning about your home's air quality is essential. There are many devices to choose from in the market to get you started — such as this Birdie Design Indoor CO2 Monitor from Amazon priced at £157.82. It's discreet and easy to use. Best of all, you can't even tell that it's an air quality meter that can seamlessly fit into any space within the home.

What Can Cause Bad Air Quality in the Home?

Color and cleanliness is the key to a prime kitchen. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Oliver M. Furth Design & Decoration)

"Indoor air can become polluted in many ways. New furniture, rugs, construction materials, etc. are often treated with various chemicals and can continue to off-gas for days, weeks, or even months," says Alex Long, Vice President and co-founder of indoor air quality management systems company Build Equinox.

It seems your household cleaning schedule may be impacting your air quality, especially if you're using the wrong cleaning products. "Be careful with how you clean your house; many cleaning products may include chemicals like ammonia or chlorine, and these can become airborne when sprayed or scrubbed," Alex warns. "Reducing the use of hazardous chemicals in the home goes a long way – be sure to read the labels and MSDS (material safety data sheet) for potentially dangerous compounds in the products you use."Be careful with how you clean your house; many cleaning products may include chemicals like ammonia or chlorine, and these can become airborne when sprayed or scrubbed."

But there are also external factors to keep an eye out for. Alex tells us: "We also can’t forget – sometimes poor air quality inside the home can be caused by poor air quality outside the home."

"Particulates and pollution released from passing cars and trucks, wildfire smoke, factory emissions, and dust from harvesting fields can all make their way into your home, infiltrating your windows, doors, and small cracks in your walls," he adds.

Molekule Air Mini+ $299.99 at BHPhoto $359.99 at Amazon Price: £249, Was: £299.99 For those who want a long-term option on a small budget, this product works in rooms up to 250 square feet — a worthy investment.

FAQs

How Do I Maintain Good Air Quality in My Home?

Dr Jaspreet Dhau, air quality expert at Molekule, offers some tips for maintaining good air quality:

Cleaning: "Regularly cleaning your home, avoiding harsh chemical cleaners, and maintaining humidity levels between 30-50% are also important steps in keeping indoor air fresh and healthy," the expert tells us.

Air Purifiers: Dr Jaspreet adds, "Personal air purifiers can significantly improve indoor air quality by targeting pollutants directly in smaller, personal spaces like bedrooms or home offices. The most effective personal air purifiers use technologies such as HEPA filters, which capture up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, which include common allergens like pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and smoke to capture allergens, dust, and pet dander, and in some cases, advanced technologies like PECO to break down VOCs and bacteria."

Managing your air quality is not just about aiming for fresh air in the home, although this will make your experience of home better. It’s also about your long term health and it has a huge impact on your overall ability to function.

With the knowledge shared and the tips given to remedy it, you should be able to feel an improvement in how you feel, which is worth far more than you could ever invest in air quality management.