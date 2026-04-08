If one thing has dominated decor trends over the last few years, it's anything and everything stainless steel and chrome. There's just something so expensive-looking about the shiny metallic finish — it adds a certain polish (there's a pun in there, somewhere) to your tabletop and kitchen styling. But the frustrating thing is, it's not just expensive-looking; it typically is quite expensive. That's until IKEA decided to enter the chat, of course.

Indeed, I almost fell off my chair when I first saw images of IKEA's new AFTONHAJ collection. At first, I honestly thought it was an ad for Georg Jensen, but the prices — which start at a measly £8 — were a dead giveaway. My only complaint is that there are only four pieces in the collection (unless you count the two different sizes of the jar with a lid).

Stainless steel serving dishes have a nostalgic 20th-century sleekness that's so hot right now. Plus, it's a super durable finish when it comes to the kitchen and dining table. The shiny finish will draw the eye on almost any table setting, whether paired alongside neutral dinnerware and simple glasses, or scattered amongst colorful, kitschy designs. Here's what IKEA has on offer.

The collection also includes the AFTONHAJ salt and pepper shakers, which are just £8, are made with stainless steel and a walnut beech wood base. (Image credit: IKEA)

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Want to really lean into the trend? Livingetc has predicted that 'Sanded Steel' kitchens will be everywhere soon, and asked designers how to make it feel timeless.

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