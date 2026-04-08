I Bet You Wouldn't Guess This Expensive-Looking Stainless Steel Homeware Collection Is From IKEA — And That It's Actually Very Affordable
At first glance, I could have sworn this was a Georg Jenson campaign...
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If one thing has dominated decor trends over the last few years, it's anything and everything stainless steel and chrome. There's just something so expensive-looking about the shiny metallic finish — it adds a certain polish (there's a pun in there, somewhere) to your tabletop and kitchen styling. But the frustrating thing is, it's not just expensive-looking; it typically is quite expensive. That's until IKEA decided to enter the chat, of course.
Indeed, I almost fell off my chair when I first saw images of IKEA's new AFTONHAJ collection. At first, I honestly thought it was an ad for Georg Jensen, but the prices — which start at a measly £8 — were a dead giveaway. My only complaint is that there are only four pieces in the collection (unless you count the two different sizes of the jar with a lid).
Stainless steel serving dishes have a nostalgic 20th-century sleekness that's so hot right now. Plus, it's a super durable finish when it comes to the kitchen and dining table. The shiny finish will draw the eye on almost any table setting, whether paired alongside neutral dinnerware and simple glasses, or scattered amongst colorful, kitschy designs. Here's what IKEA has on offer.
Stylish Alternatives to Shop
And just to prove that stainless steel dinnerware is absolutely having a moment, I can't ignore the fact that it was all over HAY's recent 'Outdoor Market' collection. Designed specifically for time spent outdoors, it's a testament to steel's durability and style.
Want to really lean into the trend? Livingetc has predicted that 'Sanded Steel' kitchens will be everywhere soon, and asked designers how to make it feel timeless.
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The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.