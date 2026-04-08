I Bet You Wouldn't Guess This Expensive-Looking Stainless Steel Homeware Collection Is From IKEA — And That It's Actually Very Affordable

At first glance, I could have sworn this was a Georg Jenson campaign...

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IKEA AFTONHAJ stainless steel collection
(Image credit: IKEA)

If one thing has dominated decor trends over the last few years, it's anything and everything stainless steel and chrome. There's just something so expensive-looking about the shiny metallic finish — it adds a certain polish (there's a pun in there, somewhere) to your tabletop and kitchen styling. But the frustrating thing is, it's not just expensive-looking; it typically is quite expensive. That's until IKEA decided to enter the chat, of course.

Indeed, I almost fell off my chair when I first saw images of IKEA's new AFTONHAJ collection. At first, I honestly thought it was an ad for Georg Jensen, but the prices — which start at a measly £8 — were a dead giveaway. My only complaint is that there are only four pieces in the collection (unless you count the two different sizes of the jar with a lid).

Stainless steel serving dishes have a nostalgic 20th-century sleekness that's so hot right now. Plus, it's a super durable finish when it comes to the kitchen and dining table. The shiny finish will draw the eye on almost any table setting, whether paired alongside neutral dinnerware and simple glasses, or scattered amongst colorful, kitschy designs. Here's what IKEA has on offer.

IKEA AFTONHAJ salt and pepper shakers

The collection also includes the AFTONHAJ salt and pepper shakers, which are just £8, are made with stainless steel and a walnut beech wood base.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

Want to really lean into the trend? Livingetc has predicted that 'Sanded Steel' kitchens will be everywhere soon, and asked designers how to make it feel timeless.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.