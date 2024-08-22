6 Scented Climbing Plants to Grow Up Trellises and Fences That Will Make Your Backyard Smell Incredible

Creating a holistically appealing home involves ensuring that all senses are satiated. And while we find that looks are key, scent is another discerning factor that makes all the difference.

So as the finishing touch to round up your home's ambiance, we find it wise to plant a couple of fragrant flowers that will bring another sense into the mix of your garden design. And if you're planting a small yard, or have structures like pergolas, trelllises or fences, why not select some scented climbers to offer both fragrance and visual appeal?

We have curated a list of expert-approved picks that'll do just that and before you know it, you'll be met with a tantalizing floral fragrance, complimented by the view of your stunning climbing garden.F rom learning climbing roses to the ever so abundant passionflower — there are a range of colorful and aromatic flowers to choose from.

Here are 6 of the best scented climbers — chosen by gardening experts.

1. Jasmine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A list of scented plants to cover a fence or trellis without jasmine is an incomplete list, to say the least. Planting expert Allison Jacob tells us that this classic climber is renowned for its sweet, intoxicating fragrance, especially in the evening hours. Livingetc editor Hugh Metcalf grows star jasmine as a climbing plant for the front of his house. "When it's in flower, it really has such a strong fragrance that I can smell it before I've even walked up my front yard path," he says.

"Jasmine thrives in bright, indirect light," says Allison. "Just make sure to keep the soil moist but not soggy, for successful growth." Planting your own jasmine also allows you to tap into the star jasmine trend and treat your home to privacy and perfume.

Hardiness Zones: 7 - 10

Jasmine Flower Seeds View at Walmart Price: $8

Quantity: 100 Seeds

2. Honeysuckle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next on our list of scented climbers is honeysuckle. According to Allison, this vigorous climber creates a lush, aromatic backdrop with its honey-like scent. This pretty flower is also a great option if you're looking for fast-growing climbing plants for privacy.

She explains that honeysuckle loves soaking up the sun, and recommends planting it in a spot that gets full sun to partial shade. "Water it regularly, especially when things get dry, but let the soil dry out a bit between waterings," she says. "And don't forget to give it a trim in late winter to keep it looking its best."

Hardiness Zones: 5 - 9

Mixed Honeysuckle Seeds View at Amazon Price: $9

Quantity: 1,000 Seeds

3. Clematis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clematis is a brilliant drought-tolerant climbing vines that's also known for its scent. "If you're after a wide range of colors and fragrances, check out clematis," says Allison.

She points out that most clematis prefer full sun, but some varieties can handle a little shade. When caring for clematis, she finds that it's best to give them a sturdy medium of support to climb on, and also encourages gardeners to keep the soil consistently moist.

Hardiness Zones: 4 - 9

Clematis Seeds View at Amazon Price: $8

Quantity: 20 Seeds

4. Sweet Peas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another bloom that will infuse any garden space with tons of vibrant color, along with a wonderful fragrance is sweet peas. Hannah Bryce, co-founder of Minnow & Wolf, tells us that you can't go wrong with these beautiful flowers.

"They smell incredible and are such an elegant cut flower too," she says. "Plus, the more you cut the more they grow." If you choose to plant these flowers, you can also experiment with the sweet pea tent trend and give your backyard a whimsical floral feature.

Hardiness Zones: 3 - 8

Sweet Pea Seeds View at Walmart Price: $4

Quantity: 50+ Seeds

5. Passionflower

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a truly exotic vibe, Allison recommends adding passionflower to your collection. "This vigorous climber sports stunning blooms with a sweet fragrance," she notes. Aside from its amazing scent, passionflower is also one of the best flowers for wildlife and acts as a great larval host plant.

"Passionflower loves soaking up the rays, so plant it in full sun. and water it deeply but infrequently, letting the soil dry out a bit between waterings," she says. "And to keep it thriving, feed it a balanced fertilizer every few weeks during the growing season."

Hardiness Zones: 6 - 10

Passionflower Seeds View at Walmart Price: $3

Quantity: 10 Seeds

6. Climbing Roses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last but not least, we have the timeless climbing roses. "These classic garden stars offer both gorgeous blooms and a rich, intoxicating scent," says Allison. And if you're wondering how to plant climbing roses, Allison's tip is to pick a sunny spot to make sure they get at least six hours of direct sun each day.

"To keep them happy, water your climbing roses deeply once a week, adjusting as needed based on rainfall," she says. "Don't forget to prune them in early spring to remove any dead or weak growth and encourage new blooms."

Hardiness Zones: 4 - 10

Climbing Rose Seed Mix View at Amazon Price: $8

Quantity: 150+ Seeds

Whether you plant these alluring blooms in your backyard or give them pride-of-place by the front of your home for boosted curb appeal, you simply can't beat these fragrant flowers.

Based on your personal preferences, you can go for colorful foliage from sweet peas and passionflower or even go classic with elegant white jasmine and clematis. The myriad of varieties offer an endless amount of options to ensure that your senses are satisfied.

FAQs

What clematis smells like vanilla?

All clematis flowers smell wonderful but if you tend to gravitate toward sweet-scented perfumes, then there's one particular variety that will become your garden's most prized bloom called clematis montana that has a scent described as vanilla and nutmeg.

Which climbing plantis the most fragrant?

The king of fragrance and a beloved scented plant that is commonly adopted by the green-thumbed community is jasmine.

And don't be fooled by the dainty, small white flowers. While unassuming, these blooms actually carry an enchanting fragrance that encapsulates the surrounding environment with ease. One whiff of this lovely crop and you'll probably agree with the climber's ranking for scent.