It's always pretty frustrating when a sudden downpour changes your outdoor plans; however, there is a way to make the most of the inconvenience when it comes to our gardens. Essentially, you could be using the rainwater that routinely falls — year-round, at that — to your advantage. And all you need is a water butt.

Now, if you’ve not heard of a water butt before, the experts agree that they are a great addition to any garden or outdoor space, making it even easier and more cost-effective to water your plants, flowers, and even clean paving or garden tools. At the same time, “from a sustainability perspective, they help reduce demand on the public water supply and lower your household’s environmental footprint,” explains landscape designer Mark Lane.

Designed to collect and store rainwater, usually from a roof via a downpipe (or rain chain), they’ve not always been the most aesthetically pleasing — but Garden Trading's Kingscote Rattan Water Butt changes things.

25% Off Garden Trading Kingscote 200L Rattan Water Butt in Natural £375 at Garden Trading Even though you might not ordinarily think of rattan and water working in tandem, this stylish yet eco-friendly water butt from Garden Trading benefits from a recycled black plastic inner to keep it completely watertight while adding refined texture to your outdoor space. Unlike water butts of the past, which stood out for all the wrong reasons thanks to their cheaper plastic designs, this one is crafted from hand-woven rattan, making it sturdy, durable, and frost-resistant, all while having a suitably elevated look. It's currently on pre-order, but with stock expected to arrive in late April, you won't have to wait long.





There are several reasons why it's well worth installing a water butt in your garden. As the weather gets warmer, and self-collected rainwater is exempt from hosepipe bans, “collecting rainwater runoff from your roof can reduce the strain on drainage systems and lessen the risk of any surface water flooding,” explains Richard Barker, horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture.

Plus, "rainwater itself is also preferable for many plants," adds Mark Lane. "Unlike tap water, it’s naturally soft and free from the salts and treatment chemicals that can build up in soil over time. This makes it particularly beneficial for acid-loving plants such as camellias, rhododendrons, and blueberries, as well as for seedlings and houseplants."

As for what size to choose, as a rule-of-thumb, Dr Nicholas Cryer, a senior scientist in horticultural water management, recommends 100-150L for “small patios, occasional watering and containers only,” 200-300L for an average-sized garden with pots and flowerbeds, with 300L and higher or linked water butts for “larger gardens, allotments, and greenhouses.”

To help you keep your garden hydrated this spring and summer, I've included an array of sizes in a variety of designs and colors for you to shop below.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Garden Trading 100L Classic Water Butt in Thistle Green £165 at Garden Trading Available in a creamy clay and this charming thistle green color, I'm also a big fan of this stylish powder-coated galvanized steel water butt from Garden Trading. And as a bonus, it even comes as part of a complementary range of outdoor furniture and accessories to create a cohesive overall look. B&Q 100L Wall Mounted Water Butt Tank with Tap and Diverter Kit in Sandstone £205 at B&Q For those of us who only have a patio or balcony to play with, or who would prefer a slightly more unobtrusive design, this wall-mounted water butt is a brilliant option. Made from recycled plastic and with a 100L capacity, it's also frost-proof and available in a sleek black colorway. Garantia 250L Antique Amphora, Teracotta £349.99 at Robert Dyas Giving you the look of a Mediterranean-style terracotta pot, without the maintenance, this oversized water butt holds up to 250L of water in its plastic vessel. Again, you will need to pick up a downpipe, however, this expressive choice will add immediate impact to any outdoor space. Crocus Water Butt With Stand & Planter in Black £149.99 at Crocus Taking a traditional water butt and giving it an extra purpose, by allowing you to display a range of flora and vegetation in its removable planter, this 100% recycled plastic rain barrel comes in both a 110L and 200L size, depending on your needs or the size of your garden. It does come with a tap and stand, as standard, though you will need to purchase a diverter separately to connect it to a downpipe, if you plan on using it that way. Water Butts Direct 375L Oasis Water Butt Planter in Millstone Grey £389.99 at waterbuttsdirect.co.uk Another great planter option, this water butt boasts a slightly more modern and contemporary look, with space to showcase some of your favorite flowers and plants. Designed and manufactured in the UK, it simultaneously collects water in the top to keep your blooms looking their best all year long, with a larger 375L capacity down below. Sarah Raven 165L Zinc Water Butt £249 at sarahraven.com A slightly more rustic design, Sarah Raven's corrugated zinc water butt was specially selected by Sarah herself, and would work particularly well in cottage-style gardens, or anyone looking to lean into a more bucolic look. Just be aware that the downpipe and diverter kit are not included with it.

But looks aren't the only thing worth considering. "If you are installing a water butt connected to your home’s downpipe, you should ensure that the overflow is properly managed so that it does not cause damp issues near the building’s foundations," explains Mark. There are specific ways to design a 'rain garden' for this. "In most cases, this simply means directing overflow back into the existing drainage system or into a suitable soakaway," says Mark.

A dry or water-soaked garden certainly isn't one of the garden trends for this year, so a good-looking water butt could be your easy answer to hitting the sweet spot in between.

For more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.