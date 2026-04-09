I Finally Found a Water Butt for My Garden That's Not a Total Eyesore — And Landscape Designers Say My Plants Will Actually Prefer It

Plus, everything you need to know about how to use rainwater to your advantage all year round

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Rattan Water Butt
(Image credit: Garden Trading)

It's always pretty frustrating when a sudden downpour changes your outdoor plans; however, there is a way to make the most of the inconvenience when it comes to our gardens. Essentially, you could be using the rainwater that routinely falls — year-round, at that — to your advantage. And all you need is a water butt.

Now, if you’ve not heard of a water butt before, the experts agree that they are a great addition to any garden or outdoor space, making it even easier and more cost-effective to water your plants, flowers, and even clean paving or garden tools. At the same time, “from a sustainability perspective, they help reduce demand on the public water supply and lower your household’s environmental footprint,” explains landscape designer Mark Lane.

Designed to collect and store rainwater, usually from a roof via a downpipe (or rain chain), they’ve not always been the most aesthetically pleasing — but Garden Trading's Kingscote Rattan Water Butt changes things.

There are several reasons why it's well worth installing a water butt in your garden. As the weather gets warmer, and self-collected rainwater is exempt from hosepipe bans, “collecting rainwater runoff from your roof can reduce the strain on drainage systems and lessen the risk of any surface water flooding,” explains Richard Barker, horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture.

Plus, "rainwater itself is also preferable for many plants," adds Mark Lane. "Unlike tap water, it’s naturally soft and free from the salts and treatment chemicals that can build up in soil over time. This makes it particularly beneficial for acid-loving plants such as camellias, rhododendrons, and blueberries, as well as for seedlings and houseplants."

As for what size to choose, as a rule-of-thumb, Dr Nicholas Cryer, a senior scientist in horticultural water management, recommends 100-150L for “small patios, occasional watering and containers only,” 200-300L for an average-sized garden with pots and flowerbeds, with 300L and higher or linked water butts for “larger gardens, allotments, and greenhouses.”

To help you keep your garden hydrated this spring and summer, I've included an array of sizes in a variety of designs and colors for you to shop below.

But looks aren't the only thing worth considering. "If you are installing a water butt connected to your home’s downpipe, you should ensure that the overflow is properly managed so that it does not cause damp issues near the building’s foundations," explains Mark. There are specific ways to design a 'rain garden' for this. "In most cases, this simply means directing overflow back into the existing drainage system or into a suitable soakaway," says Mark.

A dry or water-soaked garden certainly isn't one of the garden trends for this year, so a good-looking water butt could be your easy answer to hitting the sweet spot in between.

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Ellis Cochrane
Ellis Cochrane
Contributing Writer

Ellis Cochrane is a freelance interiors journalist based in Scotland. With over six years covering everything from expert tips and tricks, to advice and product roundups for publications such as Ideal Home, Real Homes, The Telegraph, The English Home, House Beautiful, Country Living and more, she prides herself on rigorously testing the kinds of products that make life that bit easier and sharing the latest home releases that you won't want to miss.

With an extensive number of Pinterest boards for every room in her hypothetical dream home, Ellis is hoping to finally get her foot on the property ladder this year. 