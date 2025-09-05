An Outdoor Heater the Size of a Table Lamp? This Compact Design Makes Your Garden Autumn-Proof, and Looks Good While Doing It

There's no point in denying it, summer feels like it's over already. But I've decided that this year, I'm not letting the arrival of autumn put an end to my fun. That's right, my garden is not closed for business just yet, and I've found just the buy to help me along in this pursuit.

If there's one thing I love, it's hosting. And, to me, there is no better gathering than a dinner party taken al fresco. There's just something special about treating your friends to a home-cooked meal while surrounded by nature, with lights twinkling above your head and barbecue smoke filling your nose.

But while that's all well and good on a balmy July evening, come September, some extra measures become a necessity. Because while chirping birds make a great soundtrack for dinner, chattering teeth don't. So, an outdoor heater will be your best friend, and this Plush Electric Heater Tabletop from Kettler just so happens to be the coolest I've seen yet.

Kettler GB Plush Electric Heater Tabletop £149 at Kettler Outdoor Furniture While at first glance this looks no different from any of the other countless solar outdoor table lamps on the market, upon closer inspection, you'll come to recognize that this clever buy fulfills a different purpose entirely. Not a lamp at all, but an electric heater, perfect for those chillier evenings. Unlike typical types of heaters, this product boasts a sleek, chic design, reminiscent of what you'd find in designer lamps. Its high-quality, stainless steel body ensures a long-lasting, durable product, and the discrete metal pull switch means it couldn't be easier or safer to use. While it may look small, this heater can pack a punch, emitting an impressive 1500W of heat — enough to keep you and your guests comfortable and toasty as you enjoy your dinner.

