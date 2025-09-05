An Outdoor Heater the Size of a Table Lamp? This Compact Design Makes Your Garden Autumn-Proof, and Looks Good While Doing It
All the style and elegance of a table lamp, paired with all the power of a top-of-the-range heater, this one fabulous buy does it all
There's no point in denying it, summer feels like it's over already. But I've decided that this year, I'm not letting the arrival of autumn put an end to my fun. That's right, my garden is not closed for business just yet, and I've found just the buy to help me along in this pursuit.
If there's one thing I love, it's hosting. And, to me, there is no better gathering than a dinner party taken al fresco. There's just something special about treating your friends to a home-cooked meal while surrounded by nature, with lights twinkling above your head and barbecue smoke filling your nose.
But while that's all well and good on a balmy July evening, come September, some extra measures become a necessity. Because while chirping birds make a great soundtrack for dinner, chattering teeth don't. So, an outdoor heater will be your best friend, and this Plush Electric Heater Tabletop from Kettler just so happens to be the coolest I've seen yet.
While at first glance this looks no different from any of the other countless solar outdoor table lamps on the market, upon closer inspection, you'll come to recognize that this clever buy fulfills a different purpose entirely.
Not a lamp at all, but an electric heater, perfect for those chillier evenings. Unlike typical types of heaters, this product boasts a sleek, chic design, reminiscent of what you'd find in designer lamps. Its high-quality, stainless steel body ensures a long-lasting, durable product, and the discrete metal pull switch means it couldn't be easier or safer to use.
While it may look small, this heater can pack a punch, emitting an impressive 1500W of heat — enough to keep you and your guests comfortable and toasty as you enjoy your dinner.
Fancy a Few Alternatives?
Or, if you're looking for something to warm up your small patio ideas, this hanging heater would be the perfect fix. Plus, the LED light helps illuminate your space simultaneously.
Same idea, but with a slightly more elevated design, this little firepit idea has a luxe look, ideal for more formal outdoor events. The round glass panels offer a 360-degree view of the flame, while the black stand allows it to stand proud in the centre of your table.
If, like me, you can't resist a bit of chrome decor, this might be the heater for you. It's super simple and sleek, and would look great used intermittently along a longer table.
Now that you've found the perfect outdoor heating table lamp, all you need is the perfect outdoor dining set to pair it with.
