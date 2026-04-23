Everybody's going Mediterranean-inspired this summer. And, really, it's not so surprising. As soon as the days start to lengthen and the air starts to warm, flights to sparkling blue water and resort getaways start booking up. So, expect everything from outdoor furniture to tableware this season to be served with a side of pasta prints and stripy patterns. And H&M Home's Summer Riviera collection is the latest addition to 'summer by the sea' inspired decorating.

Why do we all become obsessed with Mediterranean style come spring and summer? Well, typically, it's full of bright colors, timeless prints, and the laid-back luxury that the region oozes. Spring and summer interiors this season are about comfort and relaxation mixed with playfulness and fun.

Channelling that ethos, H&M Home's Riviera collection reimagines the stylish, carefree vibe of cliffside beach clubs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, bottling it up in beach towels, robes, and stylish servewear.

Image 1 of 2 Simply streamlining your towel collection to matching, striped pieces helps your outdoor space feel more curated. (Image credit: H&M Home) The ultimate cool girl would always have a style robe and tote to throw on after a day lounging in the sun. (Image credit: H&M Home)

The striped towels, terry bathrobes, and plates adorned with olive motifs are contemporary and fun, but not clichéd. Plus, the fringed garden parasols really bring home the Mediterranean lifestyle.

I particularly like how the striped towels can be paired with cotton beach pouches (each branded with Capri, Nice, and Sicily) and a canvas tote for carrying — it's H&M Home's homage to iconic Mediterranean summer spots.​

And play takes on multiple meanings here. There's a backgammon set that comes in two different colors, a beach tennis set, and a two-deck playing card set in a wooden box, too.

Here are my picks from H&M Home's Summer Riviera collection.

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A stylish small plate or glass makes all the difference on your spring or summer table. Image credit: H&M Home The hand-drawn style isn't going anywhere, and this fish themed bowl proves it! Image credit: H&M Home

This all makes for a very fashionable at-home beach club so far, but I've got my eyes on the dinnerware for my next garden party idea.

This Mediterranean spread is making coastal themes a little more fashionable. Think bistro-inspired plates and serving platters with playful olive, crab, and lemon prints to shell napkin rings and fish-shaped candle holders. ​

There's a lot to look forward to, to say the least. Especially if you're an olive girl spring-lover, like me, or already planning your next beach getaway.

H&M Home Seashell-Inspired Salad Servers £14.99 at H&M (US) A good host thinks about all the details, and this playful pair of salad servers is the ultimate way to show you care about the design scheme. Plus, silver goes with everything, so you can match this with your existing decor. H&M 4-Pack Small Porcelain Plates £8 at H&M (US) A small plate is great for serving up snacks and desserts at a dinner party. And if olives aren't for you, this style also comes with a fish, crab, or lemon motif. H&M Home 4-Pack Embroidery-Motif Coasters £9.99 at H&M (US) Hot spring and summer days mean ice-cold beverages, and these cute coasters make even the mundane moments more special. Pair them with an embroidered table cloth for an even more stylized look.

You can style a lot of these pieces indoors as well as out. (Image credit: H&M Home)

It's always a good day when one of our favorite home decor brands drops a new collection to inspire a little decorating refresh. If you're (not so) patiently awaiting those hot summer nights, perfect for entertaining, then let the new H&M Home Summer Riviera collection tide you over for now

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