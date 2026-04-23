H&M Home's Just-Dropped Summer Riviera Collection Makes Bringing a Beachside Holiday Aesthetic Home, a Cinch
It's laid-back, carefree, playful, and chic — what more could you ask for from a summer decorating collection?
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Everybody's going Mediterranean-inspired this summer. And, really, it's not so surprising. As soon as the days start to lengthen and the air starts to warm, flights to sparkling blue water and resort getaways start booking up. So, expect everything from outdoor furniture to tableware this season to be served with a side of pasta prints and stripy patterns. And H&M Home's Summer Riviera collection is the latest addition to 'summer by the sea' inspired decorating.
Why do we all become obsessed with Mediterranean style come spring and summer? Well, typically, it's full of bright colors, timeless prints, and the laid-back luxury that the region oozes. Spring and summer interiors this season are about comfort and relaxation mixed with playfulness and fun.
Channelling that ethos, H&M Home's Riviera collection reimagines the stylish, carefree vibe of cliffside beach clubs overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, bottling it up in beach towels, robes, and stylish servewear.
The striped towels, terry bathrobes, and plates adorned with olive motifs are contemporary and fun, but not clichéd. Plus, the fringed garden parasols really bring home the Mediterranean lifestyle.
I particularly like how the striped towels can be paired with cotton beach pouches (each branded with Capri, Nice, and Sicily) and a canvas tote for carrying — it's H&M Home's homage to iconic Mediterranean summer spots.
And play takes on multiple meanings here. There's a backgammon set that comes in two different colors, a beach tennis set, and a two-deck playing card set in a wooden box, too.
Here are my picks from H&M Home's Summer Riviera collection.
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Okay, the bright colors throughout this collection are fun, but I am loving this brown striped towel. It feels a touch more everyday, and it very in tune with current color trends.
H&M Home promised beach club fun, and it totally delivered with the stylish game sets. Beach tennis is a game you can play in any backyard or park, and it comes with a carrying bag!
This all makes for a very fashionable at-home beach club so far, but I've got my eyes on the dinnerware for my next garden party idea.
This Mediterranean spread is making coastal themes a little more fashionable. Think bistro-inspired plates and serving platters with playful olive, crab, and lemon prints to shell napkin rings and fish-shaped candle holders.
There's a lot to look forward to, to say the least. Especially if you're an olive girl spring-lover, like me, or already planning your next beach getaway.
Hot spring and summer days mean ice-cold beverages, and these cute coasters make even the mundane moments more special. Pair them with an embroidered table cloth for an even more stylized look.
It's always a good day when one of our favorite home decor brands drops a new collection to inspire a little decorating refresh. If you're (not so) patiently awaiting those hot summer nights, perfect for entertaining, then let the new H&M Home Summer Riviera collection tide you over for now
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.