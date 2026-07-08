Right now is the perfect time to get a bar cart for your garden. The sun’s out, the days are longer, and if you love having people over, this is the thing that can really change up your afternoons.

I always like to make sure everything’s set before guests arrive — glasses, plates, drinks, ice, napkins, and those little extras. I want to spend time with my friends, not running back and forth to the kitchen. That is exactly where an outdoor bar cart becomes a useful focal point. It can serve as both an outdoor bar idea and a serving trolley, or an extra surface for snacks, while still fitting into the rhythm of your outdoor setup. And that is what makes it such a clever investment.

Choose a style made from weather-resistant materials, with good proportions, and enough character, and it can move with you from garden gatherings to evenings indoors. After searching through hundreds of options online, I have narrowed it down to 12 of the best outdoor bar carts for entertaining in style this year.

And while outdoor bar carts are brilliant for summer hosting, it is also worth thinking beyond the garden. Some of the most design-forward indoor bar carts can transition beautifully between spaces, working as a drinks trolley in the living room, a serving station in the dining room, or an extra surface outdoors when the weather allows.



If you are still looking for the right outdoor furniture or hosting pieces, a second eye can be useful. Through Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, you can send us your brief and budget, and we will pull together a short, tailored edit of pieces that could help shape the setup.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors