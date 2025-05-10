I'm Calling It the 'Silhouette of the Season' — Shop 9 Low-Slung Outdoor Sling Chairs With High Style

In my humble opinion, you can never have enough seating outdoors. Whether you're dining alfresco, enjoying a heavy red or a light read, or simply basking in the fresh air, having a comfortable (and preferably curated) spot to sit is essential. Have your existing options not weathered the winter so well? Perhaps you're in the market for something new? Ah, I have just the thing.

I've continually noticed outdoor sling-style chairs popping up while browsing the latest and best garden furniture this season. Sort of like a cross between a chair, lounger, and hammock, this silhouette is sleek but relaxed, sophisticated but with a certain air of effortlessness.

There's also a bit of history behind outdoor sling chairs, too. The style has roots in mid-century design, as the 50s and 60s saw a growing interest in outdoor living. It conjures images of tanning chairs (though we're all about sun safety, now) but also feels quintessentially now. Need proof? Here are nine design-forward outdoor sling chairs to shop right now.

Keeping on top of all the latest outdoor furniture trends will help you curate an outdoor area that you want to spend time in, and that's a win-win for everyone.

Not sure this is quite to your style? I've also eyed off this rattan-look outdoor lounge chair from Habitat for my own patio this season, and it seems plenty of our readers agree.