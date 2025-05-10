I'm Calling It the 'Silhouette of the Season' — Shop 9 Low-Slung Outdoor Sling Chairs With High Style
Half hammock, half chair, this is *the* style of seating to have in your outdoor area this year, and I've found nine of the best to shop
In my humble opinion, you can never have enough seating outdoors. Whether you're dining alfresco, enjoying a heavy red or a light read, or simply basking in the fresh air, having a comfortable (and preferably curated) spot to sit is essential. Have your existing options not weathered the winter so well? Perhaps you're in the market for something new? Ah, I have just the thing.
I've continually noticed outdoor sling-style chairs popping up while browsing the latest and best garden furniture this season. Sort of like a cross between a chair, lounger, and hammock, this silhouette is sleek but relaxed, sophisticated but with a certain air of effortlessness.
There's also a bit of history behind outdoor sling chairs, too. The style has roots in mid-century design, as the 50s and 60s saw a growing interest in outdoor living. It conjures images of tanning chairs (though we're all about sun safety, now) but also feels quintessentially now. Need proof? Here are nine design-forward outdoor sling chairs to shop right now.
Green is always in when it comes to outdoor furniture color trends, and this metal garden chair from Habitat is perhaps one of the chicest ways to embrace this silhouette. The soft sling-style forest green canvas seat is supported with a strong steel frame, and notice the built-in cushioned headrest. It takes comfortably lounging in the sun to the next level. For only £50, why not get two?
Bamboo seems to be making a bit of a comeback in interior design as of late, and the natural material is absolutely perfect for your outdoor space. This seat is made of canvas, which is sturdy, water-resistant, lightweight, and heavy-duty. Not only that, but you can fold up the chair and tuck it away when not in use. Who would've thought folding chairs could be so stylish?
This Desert Lounge chair from Ferm Living might just be my favorite outdoor sling chair on the list. The minimalist design seamlessly blends the comfort of a sling back with contemporary style. I am partial to this khaki, black, and cream colorway, but if it's not your thing, there are plenty of other combinations on the site. From red and olive green to sand and black, there is a colorway for every taste. Editor Hugh has them in his garden, so he can swear by the quality. Plus, they're currently on sale!
Who needs to travel when you can bring the resort style home with this garden deckchair and sling from John Lewis? Add a chic parasol and an ice-cold refreshment, and your backyard set up will look like it's straight out of a French Riviera. The scallop detailing on the trim elevates this look from plain to sophisticated. Grab this outdoor sling chair in teal or yellow to add that pop of color to your garden.
This fresh design is the classic example of an outdoor sling chair. The combination of a folding structure made of solid acacia wood and the fabric reminiscent of elegant seaside resorts of the 50s and 60s has a very on-trend retro aesthetic. It's a design as playful and fashionable as it is functional — plus it comes in other colors and stripe combinations so you can mix and match your collection. The fabric is durable, easy to care for, antibacterial, quick-drying, water-repellent, and UV-resistant.
This Habitat Teka metal garden chair is so good I had to put it twice, but in a different color, of course. Something about a monochrome color scheme scratches a design itch. It's chic without trying too hard, and can easily mesh with your other outdoor furniture. Whether you place it poolside or fireside, I'm envisioning a very Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap-style lounge.
Though this style is slightly different than the other examples on the list, it still captures that same curved, low-slung energy. Not to mention, its stunning bamboo design. The warm, honey color will beautifully complement your garden while simultaneously bringing style and a bit of textural charm.
The Sling collection is a selection of outdoor furniture designed by Studio Pepe for Ethimo, and this sling armchair is one of the standout pieces. You can mix and match a few different frame finishes and upholstery colors to create the chair that is right for you. If you are loving what you're seeing, the series also includes an armchair, a footstool, and a small table, so you can complete the look.
Made in Design is offering Hay's iconic Palissade low swing metal armchair for 20 percent off, right now. Once again, the design is a bit of a twist on the classic outdoor sling chair style, but it feels refreshingly contemporary. Good metal outdoor furniture will last you through the years, so if you like this metal lounger, Hay has matching foot stools, bench seats, and armchairs to create a complete set.
Keeping on top of all the latest outdoor furniture trends will help you curate an outdoor area that you want to spend time in, and that's a win-win for everyone.
Not sure this is quite to your style? I've also eyed off this rattan-look outdoor lounge chair from Habitat for my own patio this season, and it seems plenty of our readers agree.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc.
