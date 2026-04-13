Living in the countryside has its perks, the main being access to plenty of outdoor space to enjoy those long summer evenings. But what good is outdoor space without somewhere comfortable to sit? And what better seat than Habitat’s Teka Metal Garden Chair?

Now, this is by no means a new piece (it originally launched in January 2023), but it is one you need to know about. It's been stocked for seasons, yet it's still one of the brand's best-sellers — and that says a lot. It never stays in stock for long. Reviews say it's easy to set up, "easy to fall asleep in," and easy on the eyes. It's definitely lower to the ground than regular garden furniture, so it can be a bit tricky to get in and out of, which is worth keeping in mind.

But that scooped, sling-back style is a big garden furniture trend right now, and the stone-colored canvas seat and black metal frame feel contemporary, yet timeless. The built-in cushioned headrest is another bonus, and for just £50, it's hard to argue with.

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

But getting a good-looking garden chair doesn't instantly make your outdoor space more enjoyable. It's also worth considering the most overlooked garden design features to ensure your overall design is cohesive.

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