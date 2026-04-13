This £50 Garden Chair Is Still a Best-Seller, Years After First Launching — So You Can Be Confident You’re Buying a Timeless Style
This is the outdoor chair that everyone wants to get their hands on
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Living in the countryside has its perks, the main being access to plenty of outdoor space to enjoy those long summer evenings. But what good is outdoor space without somewhere comfortable to sit? And what better seat than Habitat’s Teka Metal Garden Chair?
Now, this is by no means a new piece (it originally launched in January 2023), but it is one you need to know about. It's been stocked for seasons, yet it's still one of the brand's best-sellers — and that says a lot. It never stays in stock for long. Reviews say it's easy to set up, "easy to fall asleep in," and easy on the eyes. It's definitely lower to the ground than regular garden furniture, so it can be a bit tricky to get in and out of, which is worth keeping in mind.
But that scooped, sling-back style is a big garden furniture trend right now, and the stone-colored canvas seat and black metal frame feel contemporary, yet timeless. The built-in cushioned headrest is another bonus, and for just £50, it's hard to argue with.
This scooped, sling-back chair is the embodiment of sophistication. Clunky garden furniture is out, and minimalism is officially back. From the elegant black legs to the natural canvas fabric, this elegant design will add a touch of style to your garden. If you don't trust white outside — and fair enough — Habitat's Teka Metal Garden Chair also comes in an all-green colorway, as well as in a Harlequin print, that also available in a kids' size.
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If you can find this set in stock: buy it. We predicted this to be the garden chair of the season, and stock levels seem to be proving us right. It's contemporary shade of green, a cool low-slung style, and the squishy cushions make it oh-so comfortable.
But getting a good-looking garden chair doesn't instantly make your outdoor space more enjoyable. It's also worth considering the most overlooked garden design features to ensure your overall design is cohesive.
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The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Grace Bishop is an intern at Livingetc. After studying English and American Literature at the University of Kent, she moved to City, University of London to study her masters in Magazine Journalism. Since then, she has interned at Country and Townhouse, focusing on luxury lifestyle. Having worked as an estate agent, Grace has remained obsessed with interiors and is always on the hunt for home décor.