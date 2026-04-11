A garden that smells good is the ultimate compliment for spring. Even just a couple of fragrant flowers can dramatically elevate the ambiance of the space — that is, if you choose the right scented plants for your backyard. And trust me, some could do you all wrong.

These gardening experts tell me that valerian flowers, lantanas, sea holly, and crown imperials are the ones to avoid. Even the beautiful star jasmine could be overpowering if you're not a fan of powdery scents. So, instead, I asked them about alternative fragrant flowers for a nice-smelling backyard, and they came through.

Let's get into why you'll want to steer clear of these unassumingly pretty plants and what to bring into your modern garden for a pleasant al fresco scentscape.

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1. Valerian

DO INSTEAD: Use plants like lavender to combat the scent of the roots from this otherwise elegant Valerian Officialis. (Image credit: Crocus)

Landscaping expert Juan Zenon tells me that valerian flowers are the type of plant to overpower your garden with an off-putting odor. "These perennial plants should definitely be avoided if you live in hot areas and plan to sow them near your home," he says.

"The flowers themselves smell quite good, with a perfume-like aroma, but the roots give off a dirty smell. They also spread quickly and can be hard to get rid of once they're planted, since they're invasive garden plants."

Instead, he suggests opting for types of lavender, which look beautiful in any garden and have a sweet floral smell. This Lavandula Angustifolia 'Melissa Lilac' and this Lavandula Angustifolia 'Munstead' from Crocus are classics.

Juan Zenon Social Links Navigation Landscaping Expert Juan Zenon, along with his father, owns Zenons Landscape & Outdoor Services in Chicago, Illinois. A second generation family business that has been operating in the area for over 20 years.

2. Lantanas

"Many people choose lantana as a ground cover as it's bright, colorful, and fast-growing. Unfortunately, its scent isn't the best," says Tyler Francis, co-CEO and gardening expert at April & Ashley.

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"The foliage aroma is described as a mix of gasoline and fermented oranges. Plus, lantana is considered invasive in some areas, and it's toxic to dogs. So, I recommend roses as ground cover instead."

Tyler finds that roses add a pop of color and smell amazing. "When you’re choosing a rose as a ground cover, you want to look for something low that spreads nicely and gives you steady color without a lot of effort," he advises. This Rosa Flower Capret Amber from Crocus is a lovely choice for a patch of peachy blooms.

Tyler Francis Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert Tyler Francis is a gardening expert, co-CEO, and founding member at April & Ashley. Tyler’s vision is to honor the values that have defined his presidency at Francis Roses while evolving the business to meet modern needs, including direct-to-consumer initiatives like April & Ashley, which extends a 37-year legacy to individuals seeking luxury and craftsmanship in every bloom. Drawing from decades of hands-on experience and a deep respect for tradition, Tyler has overseen the growth of his family farm and business operations, forging partnerships with world-renowned breeders and continuously innovating his craft.

3. Sea Holly

DO INSTEAD: Combat the smells from this striking sea holly with this beautiful Agapanthus Blue from Carbeth Plants. (Image credit: Carbeth Plants)

Although sea holly is one of the best plants for a dry garden, Juan tells me that this is another cultivar to avoid planting in your backyard. Infamous among gardeners for its extremely unpleasant odors, it's not ideal for a low-maintenance garden.

"You can help deal with the smell by watering them, but you can easily find other violet or blue flowers instead to save the trouble," says Juan. "Russian sage and agapanthus are two alternatives that feature the same vibrant colors."

Dare I say, this gorgeous Agapanthus 'Midnight Sky' from Crocus and this Perovskia Russian Sage from Carbeth Plants offer more visual interest, too.

4. Crown Imperials

DO INSTEAD: Plant some Allium 'Purple Sensation' from Thompson & Morgan for a colorful and sweet-smelling backyard. (Image credit: Thompson & Morgan)

"Crown imperials are another unique-looking flower that garners interest, but we always discourage them due to their strong smell. The odor is quite sickly and doesn't do your space any favors, says Juan.

"Now, its stench is effective at keeping pests away from your garden, which is why some gardeners still use it. Instead, we recommend planting pest control plants like alliums, as they have a similar effect without the malodor."

And if you're after a similar floral silhouette, he recommends planting something like this Snake's Head Fritillary from Thompson & Morgan. Or introduce some texture with this Allium 'Bubble Bath' from Crocus.

5. Star Jasmine

DO INSTEAD: If you're sensitive to the smell of Star Jasmine, plant this Honeysuckle 'Strawberries and Cream' from Crocus for a more demure scent. (Image credit: Crocus)

Star jasmine fence covers might be one of my favorite trends of the recent past. And having grown up in a home with lush shrubs of this bloom, I can say for certain that the smell is overpowering.

Don't get me wrong, it's a pretty fragrance, but definitely strong. So, if you're sensitive to scent or just not a fan of smelling jasmine, this is not the plant for your garden. Instead, you can opt for some other fragrant flowers for shade.

Honeysuckle Scentsation from Thompson & Morgan, Mock Orange 'Snowbell from Crocus, or these Lily of the Valley from YouGarden are pretty picks for an inviting garden.

Stylish Outdoor Planters

There are so many fragrant plants for patios that will set just the right tone for your al fresco moments. And if you're looking for more recommendations on how to make your home smell good, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.