These Multi-hued Flowers Are Perfect Planted in Garden Borders — And Can Turn Your Backyard Into a Colorful Dream

Seasonal planting is all fun and games until you have to root through your garden and resow crops to maintain your outdoor space as the calendar flips past. And while we can admire the beauty of an ever-changing garden optimized for prolific blooms throughout the year, we're all for perennials that don't need to be swapped out.

So when we came across this trending bloom and found out that it's prized in the category of plants that like full sun and heat, its popularity in the gardening world made complete sense.

We consulted the experts and from what they've told us, we think that this gem of a plant may be one of the underrated blooms of the season. And now it's finally getting its flowers (literally). So here's everything you need to know about adopting the trend and growing these blooms in your own backyard.

Why Are Lantana Flowers So Popular?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After seeing these pretty clustered flowers sparsed across my Instagram and even spotting it on Hailey Bieber's recent photo carousel, I simply had to find out why lantanas are trending right now.

In conversation with gardening expert Tony O'Neill, he tells us that lantanas are trending due to their vibrant colors, ease of growth, and versatility in various garden settings. "Their ability to thrive in different climates and low-maintenance nature makes them a popular choice among both novice and experienced gardeners," he explains. "Additionally, their long blooming season and resistance to pests and diseases add to their appeal."



Besides being one of the best low-maintenance plants for window boxes, they can also be planted directly into the ground and happen to do just as well in both environments. All of these positive qualities put together make us believe that these flowers truly deserve to have their moment in the sunshine.

Grow Lantanas to Add Color and Grace to Your Space

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned by Tony, lantanas are famous for being easy grows that don't need heaps of added attention for upkeep. And Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle & Duck agrees, telling us that growing lantanas is actually very easy.

"They tolerate heat really well and aren't too fussy about soil as long as it drains properly," she notes. "Just give them full sun, normal watering like you would vegetables in your garden, and some occasional fertilizer, and they provide non-stop flowers almost effortlessly."

According to Lindsey, their versatility and low-maintenance nature make them pretty beginner-friendly. Additionally, they're one of the best filler plants for flower beds and we find that the multicolored flowers add tons of charm to any floral patch.

Lantanas Love Beds & Borders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to designing your garden, it's important to intentionally plant your blooms in spots that favor their growth. And with lantanas, Lindsey tells us that they do best when planted in areas that receive lots of direct sunlight. She finds that at least 6 hours per day is ideal.

"Beds or borders that get western or southern sun exposure are best," she notes. "You can also easily grow them in containers on a sunny patio or in planters."

The only thing Lindsey warns gardeners against is using planters that are one size too small. "Just be sure the containers are large enough to accommodate the lantana's root system," she says.

Plus, if you have a large backyard that's decked out with a pool, then you might want to give lantanas some serious consideration. They happen to be one of the best plants to place around pools and are highly compatible with such surroundings.

Whether you're looking to take inspiration from Hailey's Instagram and plant these charming blooms in your backyard, or if you've simply been looking for some plants to infuse your space with vibrant colors — lantanas are a brilliant choice.

They're easy to grow, lovely to look at, and resilient in most climates. It's an undeniable win for your garden and it's a surefire way to keep up with this year's garden trends.

So grab your seeds, get to planting, and watch as your garden flourishes in technicolor.

FAQs

Can lantanas grow in pots?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Container gardening is a win for lantanas. Linsey tells us: "Yes, lantanas can do quite well in pots and planters. Just remember they like the soil to dry out a little between waterings when grown in containers."

Lindsey also recommends placing them in a spot that receives maximum sunlight. Other than that, she finds that they make great additions to container gardens and can beautifully overflow planters with their vibrant colored blooms.

Should you deadhead lantanas?

To keep lantanas in healthy shape, Lindsey recommends deadheading spent blooms on lantanas occasionally. "Though not absolutely necessary, doing this tidy-up keeps spent flowers from going to seed and promotes more new flowers to form," she notes. "It helps plants look more tidy and put their energy towards more buds instead of seeds as well."

So Lindsey finds that gently plucking old blooms as they fade will maximize the bright floral display of lantanas all season. Ensure you follow this experts tips to avoid any deadheading mistakes!