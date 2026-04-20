When we live cheek by jowl in a city, garden privacy is high on the priority list. Whether we're entertaining friends outside or simply sunning ourselves, most of us prefer not to be overlooked.

Yet garden privacy ideas aren't as simple as putting up the tallest fence permitted and blocking out the neighbors' view. If you want to screen off your outdoor space elegantly and effectively, there are some garden privacy mistakes to avoid.

Unless you're a landscape designer or have commissioned one, these errors are easy to make. So we've consulted the experts on what not to do — and what to do instead for a garden that's stylishly secluded and beautiful enough to spend time in all summer long.

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1. Tall Solid Fencing

The slatted fence panels and lush planting scheme offer seclusion and style in this urban garden. (Image credit: Rachel Oates. Design: East London Garden Design)

Installing the tallest, most solid fencing around your perimeter might seem an obvious solution to garden privacy, preventing anyone from peering in. Yet, this can create a boxy, soulless feel when you're in your garden or looking out onto it from inside your home. This is something garden designer, Gina Taylor, founder of East London Garden Design, is always keen to avoid.

"One of the biggest mistakes is relying on a single, heavy-handed solution — such as tall, solid fencing," says Gina. "This can make a space feel enclosed and block out natural light.

"Instead, I always recommend layering privacy through a mix of elements: airy screens, softened planting, and strategically placed trees. This creates seclusion without sacrificing atmosphere."

Gina suggests an evergreen structure as a backbone. "Plants like Portuguese laurel (Prunus lusitanica) are brilliant for this," she says. "They provide year-round screening but feel softer and more natural than fencing alone."

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You can buy Portuguese Laurel at Thompson & Morgan. For lower layers, Gina also likes to use shrubs, like pittosporum (Pittosporum tenuifolium), viburnum (Viburnum tinus), which is also available at Thompson & Morgan, or even hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens ‘Annabelle’). This Hydrangea arborescens 'Annabelle' from B&Q would suit a semi-shady fence line.

"These work beautifully to add volume and softness," says the garden designer. "Then I’d weave in movement with ornamental grasses — Calamagrostis ‘Karl Foerster’ or Miscanthus sinensis are great choices — which create a semi-transparent veil that feels light and contemporary."

Both Calamagrostis and Miscanthus sinensis are available at Crocus.

Gina Taylor Social Links Navigation Founder, East London Garden Design Gina Taylor is the founder and lead designer of East London Garden Design, a studio specialising in contemporary urban gardens, courtyards, and rooftops. Based in East London, Gina is passionate about creating outdoor spaces that feel like a true extension of the home — places that are welcoming, personal, and connected to their surroundings.

2. Screening the Wrong Locations

A small tree and dense shrubbery around the seating area provide the right amount of privacy for this small patio. (Image credit: Rachel Oates. Design: East London Garden Design)

In the pursuit of consistency and symmetry, it's easy to go overboard with screening options in a modern garden. Placing panels and plants where they are not needed, such as around an entire patio, rather than in strategic places, can make a space feel smaller and create unwanted shade.

"A common issue is placing screening in the wrong locations," says Gina. "Privacy tends to be needed at eye level and from key sight-lines (like neighboring windows), but people often over-screen entire boundaries unnecessarily. Thoughtful, targeted interventions feel far more refined and maintain openness where it’s welcome.

"Climbers are also incredibly effective for targeted privacy. Star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides), evergreen honeysuckle (Lonicera henryi), or even climbing hydrangea (Hydrangea petiolaris) can quickly soften vertical structures and obscure views without needing bulky construction."

Star jasmine is available at Crocus, and both evergreen honeysuckle and climbing hydrangea are available at Thompson & Morgan.

3. Focussing Only on Eyeline Privacy

Small canopy trees and climbing vines offer dappled overhead cover. (Image credit: Rachel Oates. Design: East London Garden Design)

While eyeline privacy is an important part of your garden design, it's not the only angle from which your garden can be seen. Windows in surrounding buildings often provide a bird's-eye view. This is something that can be tricky to tackle and easy to overlook.

"Designs often focus only on eye-level privacy, ignoring views from above — such as neighboring windows or balconies," says Gina. "This can leave outdoor seating areas feeling exposed. Instead, it's best to think in three dimensions."

Gina recommends introducing small canopy trees, such as Amelanchier lamarckii, available at Thompson & Morgan, Malus (ornamental crab apple), available at Gardening Express, or multi-stem Acer palmatum, also available at Gardening Express, to create overhead screening without blocking too much light. "Pergolas with climbers such as Trachelospermum jasminoides (star jasmine) or Wisteria can also provide dappled cover and a sense of enclosure, too," adds Gina.

Another option is a structure with a retractable roof like this electric pergola from John Lewis, which provides privacy and protection from the rain.

4. Neglecting the Aesthetics

A smart white slatted trellis adds height to an original wall, making for a stylish screening option. (Image credit: Rachel Oates . Design: East London Garden Design)

Marrying the practical elements with the aesthetics is as important outside as it is inside. There are many decorative trellises and toppers to choose from to increase the height of existing walls and fences. However, avoid bog-standard styles, and opt for something that will either complement or contrast with the existing structures in your garden.

"Neglecting the aesthetic of privacy features is another mistake," says Gina. "Functional elements like trellis or screening panels are sometimes added as an afterthought, which can disrupt the overall design.

"Choosing materials and finishes that align with the garden’s style — or integrating planting directly into them — makes privacy feel intentional and cohesive."

This beautiful metal wall trellis from Garden Trading can be fixed to a sturdy fence and provides a stylish structure for climbing plants.

5. Not Considering a Living Wall

A living wall screens out prying eyes and creates a lush urban oasis. (Image credit: Rachel Oates. Project: East London Garden Design)

Without the guidance of a professional landscaper, it's all too easy to plump for basic choices to increase garden privacy, such as roll-out screens to increase height, without considering more elegant options. This is something garden designer, Paul Studholme, founder of The Plant Hunter, cautions against.

"I'm not a fan of plastic screens or, in fact, any roll-out screen," says Paul. "They're often seen stuck to fences, strapped up in a haphazard fashion on trellis, balconies and walls — it's just not a good look."

Paul believes that a vertical garden wall is a far better alternative. "There are several systems that can be bought online, and although more expensive than roll-out screen options, the look and feel that these create is worlds apart," he says.

Living walls also create habitat for nature and help clean and cool the air in urban environments.

"Make sure you choose the right plants, so ferns, vinca, and ivy in shady areas; grasses work well in sunny spots, he adds. "An edible wall using vegetables and strawberries is a fantastic option for those in towns who fancy some home-grown produce. Keep a close eye on watering as they dry out quicker than a flower bed or veg patch."

These high-yielding strawberry plants from B&Q are great for beginners and are suitable for a living wall, raised beds, or hanging baskets. Grown vertically, they will provide green cover too.

Paul Studholme Social Links Navigation Garden designer and founder, The Plant Hunter Paul has been passionate about plants since he was a teenager. For the last 30 years he has designed gardens for his clients, where plants are the stars of the show, specifically selected to complement hardscaped areas, to create a natural, plant-focussed haven.

6. Choosing the Wrong Plant for the Wrong Place

Pleached trees in strategic places provide targeted privacy. (Image credit: Detail Lighting)

In the haste to create privacy, fast-growing climbers and other vigorous plants, shrubs and trees can seem like a good choice (and sometimes they are). Although, not always. Take the time to consider how big and how quickly plants and trees will grow before locating them.

"Planting is the most effective and attractive screening option, but by far the most common mistake is using the wrong plant for the space," says Paul.

"It's usually because something is going to get too big. So although it's giving height for privacy, over time, as it grows up — and out — it becomes very wide and deep, consequently overhanging into the garden where it's not wanted. This results in plants close by becoming swamped and lawn areas struggling for light and water.

A classic example is laurel, which will grow tall and extremely thick. "When using this plant, make sure your beds are big enough, and you keep it cut well back," says Paul. "When screening is required in tight areas, the best plant solution is pleached trees. Hornbeam, Photinia, and Ligustrum are good, easy-to-grow options."

Pleached trees also enable you to increase the height of a privacy screen. The standard for a fence is two meters; however, it is generally acceptable for a row of trees to be taller. It's always best to check for any restrictions in your local area.

"These trees typically have a bare stem of around two meters, then a frame for the head of approximately 1.2m- 1.5m," says Paul. "They will give you an instant screen to around three meters and won't get out of control, requiring just a trim once or twice a year."

With their neatly trained foliage, this set of three pleached hornbeam trees from B&Q would be suitable for an overlooked space.

7. Overlooking Plant Density

Dense planting creates a concealed outdoor dining area on this urban terrace. (Image credit: Rachel Oates. Project: East London Garden Design)

As you can see, privacy isn't just provided by walls and fence ideas. Lush greenery is a natural and effective way to create seclusion in your garden. Dense plant layers will also cool your outside space when the temperature rises. So be generous with your fence line planting and mix different heights, shapes, and sizes.

"Overlooking planting density can reduce the effectiveness of garden screening strategies," says Gina. "Sparse planting rarely provides real privacy. Using layered planting — combining shrubs, grasses, and climbers — builds depth and softness while still allowing light to filter through."

This Pittosporum Garnettii from B&Q has lovely variegated leaves and a bushy, upright growth habit that makes it a gorgeous green screen.

Elegant garden privacy is not necessarily a quick fix. It is most effective when thoughtfully planned, using quality materials and a lush planting scheme — which can take time to grow. Yet having patience and putting in the groundwork to make an urban garden more private will ultimately result in an outside space where you can comfortably relax and enjoy spending time.

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