Everyone has their kitchen pet peeves — those little bugbears that no matter how hard you try, always seem to present themselves at the worst moments possible. There are plenty of them to choose from, but, in my opinion, none are quite as annoying as the constant wet patch that surrounds the sink.

You know what I'm talking about, that mucky pool of water swimming around the kitchen sink — which is an unavoidable fate, the inevitable result of a good washing-up session, but, ironically, the result of your cleaning creates a nastier mess than anything your dishes were serving up. You see, this irritating puddle doesn't just look bad; it actually impacts the quality of your kitchen materials. Over time, this constant pool of moisture can damage your backsplash and countertop, staining and warping them in irreversible ways.

Luckily, though, I've found a solution. This Sink Caddy Organizer from Amazon may not look like much, but that's just part of its allure. Made from diatomite stone, this mat absorbs and evaporates water at a rapid rate, leaving you with a perpetually dry surface no matter what. That's the kind of magic I need in my kitchen.

MiOYOOW Sink Caddy Organizer £17.99 at Amazon UK This smart little tray is designed to keep the areas surrounding your sink in your kitchen and bathroom clean and dry. A space to rest your toothbrush and mouthwash, or your cleaning supplies, this tray will ensure your necessities are protected from any potential water damage. Made from natural diatomite, this material is celebrated for its ability to absorb large amounts of liquid and quickly return to its original state. The additional ridging running across this design only helps to support this function, increasing the exposed surface area and accelerating the rate of both absorption and evaporation. Another clever design feature, this mat sits atop small, wooden legs, lifting it off your surface and allowing the bottom to dry more thoroughly. The simple, elegant design would be a natural fit in modern kitchens and bathrooms alike, adding to the functionality of the space without compromising on aesthetics. And, if all that wasn't enough, you can get it for less than £20.

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If you're looking for more ways to organize your kitchen, we've got you covered with our expert guide to maximize space and minimize clutter.

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