This Minimalist Quick-Drying Organizer Stops Water Sitting Around Your Kitchen Sink All Day — and You Can Use It in Your Bathroom, too
Practical and super affordable, this clever find solves your sink woes for an instantly streamlined space
Everyone has their kitchen pet peeves — those little bugbears that no matter how hard you try, always seem to present themselves at the worst moments possible. There are plenty of them to choose from, but, in my opinion, none are quite as annoying as the constant wet patch that surrounds the sink.
You know what I'm talking about, that mucky pool of water swimming around the kitchen sink — which is an unavoidable fate, the inevitable result of a good washing-up session, but, ironically, the result of your cleaning creates a nastier mess than anything your dishes were serving up. You see, this irritating puddle doesn't just look bad; it actually impacts the quality of your kitchen materials. Over time, this constant pool of moisture can damage your backsplash and countertop, staining and warping them in irreversible ways.
Luckily, though, I've found a solution. This Sink Caddy Organizer from Amazon may not look like much, but that's just part of its allure. Made from diatomite stone, this mat absorbs and evaporates water at a rapid rate, leaving you with a perpetually dry surface no matter what. That's the kind of magic I need in my kitchen.
This smart little tray is designed to keep the areas surrounding your sink in your kitchen and bathroom clean and dry. A space to rest your toothbrush and mouthwash, or your cleaning supplies, this tray will ensure your necessities are protected from any potential water damage.
Made from natural diatomite, this material is celebrated for its ability to absorb large amounts of liquid and quickly return to its original state. The additional ridging running across this design only helps to support this function, increasing the exposed surface area and accelerating the rate of both absorption and evaporation. Another clever design feature, this mat sits atop small, wooden legs, lifting it off your surface and allowing the bottom to dry more thoroughly.
The simple, elegant design would be a natural fit in modern kitchens and bathrooms alike, adding to the functionality of the space without compromising on aesthetics. And, if all that wasn't enough, you can get it for less than £20.
Alternatives to Shop
Much like the first design, this faucet protector is made of diatomite stone, with swirling ridging to help expedite the drying process. However, this style is not just simply a mat to sit by your sink; it is designed to hug your kitchen tap, wrapping around the perimeter to stop any puddling.
Another faucet protector, this design is made from silicone, for a super easy-to-clean finish. Wrapping around your faucet and protecting your kitchen worktop from water damage, this tray catches splashes and redirects the water back into your sink. It also comes with a little sponge carriage, too.
If you're looking for something with a little bit more of a luxurious finish, these little diatomite stone mats would be the perfect bathroom finishing touch. Designed to replicate the look of marble, this elegant little mat is a stylish way to keep your sink area nice and dry.
A close runner-up when it comes to home pet peeves, a water ring mark can instantly ruin the most beautiful dining table. Which is exactly why these coasters are such a useful purchase. A level up from your regular coaster, the diatomite stone finish will absorb any drips and spills. It could also be used as a soap dish, too.
Joseph Joseph never fails to create brilliantly innovative yet charmingly simple designs, and this sink caddy is no different. Not only does it have plenty of space to store all your cleaning supplies, but the ribbed front panel also collects any excess water, stopping it from sitting on your counters.
An alternate method for protecting your kitchen backsplash, this guard sits along the back of your sink, forming a barrier between the two and providing a safe surface for your sink to splash against.
If you're looking for more ways to organize your kitchen, we've got you covered with our expert guide to maximize space and minimize clutter.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.