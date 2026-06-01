This Minimalist Quick-Drying Organizer Stops Water Sitting Around Your Kitchen Sink All Day — and You Can Use It in Your Bathroom, too

Practical and super affordable, this clever find solves your sink woes for an instantly streamlined space

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double kitchen sink on a counter with sink drain grooves across the surface
(Image credit: Roundhouse)

Everyone has their kitchen pet peeves — those little bugbears that no matter how hard you try, always seem to present themselves at the worst moments possible. There are plenty of them to choose from, but, in my opinion, none are quite as annoying as the constant wet patch that surrounds the sink.

You know what I'm talking about, that mucky pool of water swimming around the kitchen sink — which is an unavoidable fate, the inevitable result of a good washing-up session, but, ironically, the result of your cleaning creates a nastier mess than anything your dishes were serving up. You see, this irritating puddle doesn't just look bad; it actually impacts the quality of your kitchen materials. Over time, this constant pool of moisture can damage your backsplash and countertop, staining and warping them in irreversible ways.

Luckily, though, I've found a solution. This Sink Caddy Organizer from Amazon may not look like much, but that's just part of its allure. Made from diatomite stone, this mat absorbs and evaporates water at a rapid rate, leaving you with a perpetually dry surface no matter what. That's the kind of magic I need in my kitchen.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.