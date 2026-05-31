Even beautiful homes can feel slightly unfinished when the scale of the pieces is wrong. A rug that’s too small, curtains that feel skimpy, or lighting that disappears into the room can instantly make a scheme feel less polished. A lot of the things making your home look cheap are actually proportion mistakes rather than styling mistakes.

The easiest fix? As an interior stylist, my advice: size up. Here are the five categories where going slightly bigger almost always makes a home feel calmer, more luxurious, and more pulled together.

1. Rugs

A rug should ground the room, not float awkwardly in the middle of it. I almost always recommend choosing a size large enough for at least the front legs of your furniture to sit on, especially in living rooms and bedrooms. The latest rug trends 2026 are also leaning toward oversized, softer shapes that make a space feel far more relaxed and layered.

2. Mirrors

Mirrors work best when they feel intentional rather than purely decorative. A larger mirror helps bounce more light around the room, creates depth, and can even make awkward spaces feel bigger. I especially love oversized mirrors for over the fireplace, but the same rule applies in entryways, bedrooms, and dining spaces too. Going bigger almost always creates more impact.

3. Curtains

Curtains that are too short or narrow can completely throw off a room. I always suggest hanging them higher and wider than the actual window frame to create a softer, taller look. A lot of the biggest curtain trends 2026 are centered around fuller fabrics and more relaxed draping, which naturally makes a space feel more expensive.

4. Lights

Lighting should feel like part of the design, not an afterthought. Small pendants and tiny table lamps can disappear visually, especially in larger rooms or homes with higher ceilings. Oversized lighting creates atmosphere, balance, and a much stronger focal point. Once you start paying attention to the things you should be lighting in your home, you realize how much lighting shapes the mood of a space.

5. Storage

Small storage pieces often create more visual clutter because you end up needing several of them. Larger storage furniture tends to feel cleaner, calmer, and much more design-led. The latest home storage trends 2026 are also moving toward bigger statement cabinets and concealed storage that blends into the room rather than interrupting it.

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Creating a home that feels more expensive often has less to do with buying more, and more to do with choosing pieces that are properly scaled for the space. Sometimes sizing up by just a few inches is enough to make a room feel more balanced and intentionally designed.

And if choosing the right scale for your space feels overwhelming, this is exactly what we help with at Design Lab by Livingetc. From sourcing oversized rugs to finding lighting that works with your ceiling height, we can help you create a home that feels layered, personal, and properly proportioned.