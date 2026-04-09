I get this request almost daily, and it always starts the same way. “I have a fireplace, but I don’t know what to put above it.” My answer is almost always the same too. Start with a mirror. Not just because it fills the space, but because it shifts the whole energy of the room. It reflects light, opens things up, and gives you a focal point that feels effortless. If you’ve ever read about decorating with mirrors, you’ll know it’s less about function and more about what it does to the atmosphere.

What’s interesting is that while I receive a lot of requests through Design Lab by Livingetc for bathroom mirrors, the fireplace mirror is still the one people struggle with the most. It’s more visible, more permanent, and it has to carry the whole room.

So if you’re standing in front of your fireplace wondering what works, these are the mirror styles I always come back to.

The organic minimal mirror softens the clean, straight lines of the living room, adding a subtle sense of movement and warmth. (Image credit: Matt Gamble. Design: Studio Burntwood)

1. The Arched Mirror

If your fireplace has strong lines, this is where I bring in contrast. An arched mirror breaks that rigidity and introduces a softer, more architectural shape. It feels timeless, but still current. Especially in brass or darker finishes, it adds just enough warmth without trying too hard. This is usually my go to when a space feels a bit flat and needs movement.

3. The Sculptural Mirror

This is where things get more design led. A sculptural mirror turns the fireplace into a statement, not just a functional wall. Think organic shapes, unexpected edges, something that feels like an object in its own right. I usually suggest this when the rest of the room is quite minimal. It gives you that one moment that makes everything feel more intentional and a bit more playful.

4. The Antique or Vintage Style Mirror

If you want depth and a bit of soul, this is always a good idea. Antique style mirrors bring texture through their imperfections, whether it’s the frame or the glass itself. They work beautifully in both classic and more modern spaces, because they add contrast. I love pairing these with contemporary furniture so the room doesn’t feel too traditional. It keeps things balanced.

5. The Minimal Mirror

Sometimes the best move is to keep it quiet. A frameless or very thin framed mirror lets the fireplace be the focus, while still giving you that light and reflection. This works especially well in more contemporary homes where everything is already quite clean and architectural. It’s subtle, but it still changes how the space feels.

If you’re trying to figure out what to put above your fireplace, this is always where I would start. It’s one of those choices that looks simple, but it shapes the whole room.

And if you’re not sure which direction works for your space, that’s exactly what we do at Design Lab by Livingetc. Send me your fireplace, your layout, even just a photo, and I’ll pull together a selection of mirrors that actually make sense for your home.

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