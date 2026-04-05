This year, I've made it a personal goal to make my little London studio feel more me. And on my search for ways to connect my apartment's interior design to my personality, I discovered zodiac power colors. And while I'd heard of styling it into outfits, I'd never thought about the ways to channel it at home... until now.

Decorating with color can be tricky. But whether it's a swatch of paint or sprinkled into decor, there's something about working with my star sign's power color that feels like a step towards curating a more intentional space.

So, I spoke to a couple of experts and found all 12 zodiac power colors, along with some insight into why and how you should be using them in your living spaces. Even if you're a non-believer, you might find yourself drawn to the color and keen to embrace it — let's find out.

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1. Capricorn: Charcoal Gray

Capricorns, once you give charcoal gray a chance, you won't turn back. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Lai Cheong Brown. Styling: Claire Delmar)

22nd December to 19th January

Let me start by saying you should not be disappointed, Capricorn. Decorating with gray has gotten a bad rep lately, but there are so many ways to beat the 'millennial' look and pepper it into your home in fun ways.

The reason gray is your zodiac's power color is simple — you appreciate timelessness. But you're not without your edge, and that's where gray comes into play. This color provides a sense of structure, stability, and sophistication in your home.

And there are so many colors that go with gray to help this color feel a little more mod and a lot less dated. But if you already adore this color, gray flooring ideas should be on your moodboard.

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AYTM Metal Stool Curva £189 at Westwing Color: Matte Greige Bringing gray in through functional decor, like this metal stool, is stylish and smart.

2. Aquarius: Blue

Trust me, Aquarius and blue are an unstoppable combination. (Image credit: Ruth Maria Murphy. Design: Róisín Lafferty)

20th January to 18th February

Aquarius, are we even surprised that your zodiac power color is blue? Since you're known to be quite contemporary and sometimes even quirky in your taste, blue feels like the ideal zodiac power color for you.

Decorating with blue will help you channel your love for unpredictability in a very tactile way. And there are plenty of ways to work with this color. You can decorate with cobalt blue for a more striking look, or tone things down with light blue for a more relaxing space.

Ferm Living Verso Vase £72 at nordicnest.com Color: Bright Blue Whether you style it with flowers or leave it be, this blue vase is just so cool.

3. Pisces: Sea Green

Dipping into this sea green sunken tub will rejuvenate your Pisces soul. (Image credit: George Barberis. Design: Bright Designlab)

19th February to 20th March

As a water sign, your zodiac power color is sea green. Given your deeply compassionate and emotionally intelligent personality, this color effortlessly lends fluidity to your inner palette.

And two of my favorite things about this color are that it packs a punch and it's full of opportunities. You could use the olo color that was 'ard launched' last year or go classic and decorate with teal.

Finding colors that go with teal and pairing them in subtle combinations is my advice. Plus, with modern boho making a comeback, you're right on time to embrace this color.

Anthropologie Kaia Plinth Block Side Table £98 at Anthropologie Size: 56 cm H, 38 cm W, 38 cm D Pop a houseplant on it, style some books, or use it as a side table — this plinth is so spring-ready.

4. Aries: Red

Tell me an Aries would not love a little happy hour in this stunning red bar. (Image credit: Ibrahim Ozunbar. Design_ ACARARCH)

21st March to 19th April

Astrology expert Anthony Perrotta tells me that red is the chosen zodiac power color for Aries. "This fire sign itself is sort of spicy, so it feels fitting to give them this color as a one to work with," he notes.

"Given the bold nature of the sign and this color, both can make a big impact and impression. A little goes a long way, so you don’t want to overdo it. And since Aries like to stand out, decorating with red through linens or floor coverings could be fun for them."

Since this is the year of the fire horse, I recommend sprinkling it into your color scheme. The unexpected red theory is a fabulous jump-off point.

Anthony Perrotta Social Links Navigation Astrology Expert Anthony Perrotta is an astrologer with over 16 years of experience. He has spent the last few years looking at historical correlations to astrological events and creating practices to help make astrology more every day. He conducts personal chart readings, teaches the subject, and holds consultations for his different methodologies of astrology. He also has a background in fashion, interior design, trend forecasting, and marketing prior to his work in astrology.

La Redoute Interieurs Kinoko Table Lamp £104.99 at La Redoute UK Color: Red Looks like a half-bitten cherry and warms with a soft glow, what's not to love?

5. Taurus: Earthy Green

If you're a Taurus and you haven't already given green a chance, this is your sign. (Image credit: Blakes London)

20th April to 20th May

Grounded and practical, Taurus is best paired with an earthy green. I know this might not come as much of a surprise to you, but don't be intimidated or brush the color off before you even try it.

Decorating with green has gotten a major makeover recently, and I think it feels most like 2026. You can experiment with olive green, emerald, or even a more sage tint for a softer finish.

"This hue creates ease and balance wherever it is placed," says Anthony. "I think Taurus would enjoy this in their bedroom or bathroom, somewhere they can go to find serenity or peace. Think of towels, linens, bedding, and other textural materials in this color."

Oliver Bonas Pambo Green Velvet Lounge Chair £395 at Oliver Bonas Size: H 66 cm x W 63 cm x D 95 cm Statement loungers like this are a bold way to bring green into your home with a tinge of texture.

6. Gemini: Yellow

I can picture Geminis loving this cheerful yellow tile powder room more than most. (Image credit: Suzanna Scott. Design: Studio PLOW)

21st May to 20th June

Sociable, intelligent, and truly versatile, your zodiac power color is yellow. Same as this star sign's birth month bedding color (sorry to the May-born Geminis), yellow is a soothing color that is an optimistic addition to your home.

"Gemini is light and whimsical, bringing with them an airy vibe," says Anthony. "Soft yellow speaks to their vivacious nature while also playing on their levity. An easy way to decorate with yellow could be in a rug and draperies."

You can also use butter yellow decor to brighten up your space. Or, go a little deeper and dip into decorating with mustard yellow, instead.

Westwing Oval Full-Length Mirror Mael £289 at Westwing Color: Yellow I'm obsessed with this gorgeous Oval Full-Length Mirror Mael from Westwing for Geminis.

7. Cancer: Silver

Cancers are in luck because silver is by far one of the chicest ways to add personality to your home. (Image credit: Casa Mia Visuals. Design: D'Ora Tokai Designs)

21st June to 22nd July

Cancers, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a bit envious of your zodiac power color. Your imaginative and curious side is a total match for silver. And with chrome decor being one of the sexiest trends right now, this is your chance to bring it home.

And if it's starting to feel a little too cool, mixing wood with chrome is a beautiful way to balance both energies in one space. Use dark woods as a base and interlace chrome home accessories to elevate the ambiance.

If the shine isn't up your alley and you prefer a more relaxed finish, then you can direct your attention to sanded steel kitchens for inspiration. And even take it past the walls of your culinary space.

Urban Outfitters Martini Side Table £149 at Urban Outfitters (US) Color: Silver See what I mean by Cancers are in luck? This Martini Side Table from Urban Outfitters is a fun time.

8. Leo: Orange

Calling all Leos to step into this power color with confidence. (Image credit: Adam Scott Images. Design: Turner Architects)

23rd July to 22nd August

Fierce as a color is orange, and it's personified by Leos. So you can't tell me this power color doesn't match your star sign through and through. At first glance, it might be one of those uncomfortable colors that's tough to ease into a space, but it has all the makings of a pleasant scheme when done right.

Decorating with orange is all about finding the right balance. It's the main character, much like a Leo, but blending it with colors that go with orange will weave an interior story that impresses.

"A great way to bring this color to Leo’s home is through the kitchen or large gathering spaces," Anthony advises. "Leo loves to entertain, and turning this color into a focal point in the home will make it feel that much more inviting. Think orange dining sets, a chandelier, or chairs in the dining room."

Our Place Night + Day Water Glasses £45 at Selfridges Color: Sunset Small decor pieces inked in orange, like this set of Night + Day Water Glasses, is a great gift for Leos.

9. Virgo: Brown

Virgos, this is proof that brown is so much more stylish than you give it credit for. (Image credit: Jake Curtis. Styling: Hannah Franklin)

23rd August to 22nd September

To all my fellow Virgos, brown is this Earth sign's power color — and as someone who has disliked being looped in with this minimalist shade for a long time, I'm finally learning how to appreciate it in design.

Decorating with brown is no longer dated. Once you find the right colors that go with brown and lace them into your living spaces with confidence, you'll see what I mean. Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal designer at Planner 5D, finds that Virgos are very attentive to detail and delicate, so brown is a compatible choice.

"Brown is perfect for walls, upholstery, and layered textiles, creating a calm and cozy home," she notes. And brown color palettes now have a feeling of luxury that is hard to replicate.

House Doctor Handmade Candle Holder Manet £39.99 at Westwing Color: Brown The lived-in look is all everyone's talking about, and I think accent decor like this candle holder is a clean way to tap into it.

Evelina Juzėnaitė Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Evelina Juzėnaitė is the principal interior designer at Planner 5D. Evelina assists a wide community of users to learn interior design and home improvement. She curates the Design School and weekly Design Battles. In addition to that, Evelina also works closely with the products and is up to date to fulfill the users’ needs.

10. Libra: Pink

If you're a pink-averse Libra, then you can introduce it in pale pockets like this magnificent kitchen. (Image credit: Space Content Studio. Design: Atelier ND Interior)

23rd September to 22nd October

Libras, it's finally time to bring your love for color into your home by decorating with pink. This is such a powerful color in its own right, but it feels especially linked to the charming and harmonious zodiac of Libra.

"Because Libras are elegant, love beauty, and are very balanced, pink perfectly reflects this star sign," says Evelina. "If you love your neutrals, consider pink color palettes that fall lighter for a softer aesthetic."

Our recent color crush on sakura blush is a great source of inspiration. But if you're a maximalist, then consider decorating with pink in bolder tones and textures for a 'stop and stare' moment.

Fish Design By Gaetano Pesce Indian Summer Small Resin Vase £189 at Selfridges Color: Pink / Clear Gift your favorite Libra this Indian Summer Small Resin Vase with a bouquet of spring flowers to make their day.

11. Scorpio: Black

Scorpios have been harnessing the power of black for a long time, and it's only getting better. (Image credit: Ryan Mcdonald. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

23rd October to 21st November

Gothic romance in interiors is in, and it's Scorpio's time to let your love for this dark shade trickle out of your closet and into your home's design. And any true fan of the color knows that it's so much more nuanced than it seems.

Shades like obsidian heart and even more near-black paints are all fair game. You have to admit that it's the ultimate match to tie into your mysterious, intense, and passionate personality.

And if you have a green thumb, you can take to goth gardens as a source of inspiration for your lush corners. Just remember to relax your color scheme with some warmer colors so it doesn't come across as sombre.

Serax Marie Michielssen Paloma Stoneware Table Lamp £292 at Selfridges Size: H 52 cm, W 25 cm, D 25 cm How cool is this Marie Michielssen Paloma Stoneware Table Lamp from Serax?

12: Sagittarius: Purple

Sagittarians are reclaiming purple, and unexpected combinations like this striking grout is why it's in again. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Another Human)

22nd November to 21st December

Known for your adventurous spirit and unconditional optimism, purple is an ideal match for Sagittarius. It's regal, fun, and quietly cool — all traits that are commonly associated with this fire sign.

Decorating with purple can feel like all or nothing. You can max it out by channeling purple living room ideas, or by hopping on the purple dining room trend. But if that feels like too much too soon, you can invite it in through statement decor.

Think purple sofas, interior textiles, or even hanging art. And try mixing in different tints and tones through lilac, lavender, aubergine, and plum.

TBCo Stripe Bolster Cushion £65 at Anthropologie Color: Lilac A little purple in lilac and burgundy in one pretty bolster cushion for Sagittarius.

Next up, use your zodiac sign to decorate for better Feng Shui. And if you're interested in learning more about bringing your personality into interior design, sign up for our newsletter.