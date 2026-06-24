I'm always pro-dishwasher, but there are certain things that you just don't want to risk chucking in the machine; it only takes one jagged, misshapen whisk to accept that fact. Which leaves you with the inevitable task of some good, old-fashioned hand-washing.

It's not that the act of washing up itself is particularly laborious or troublesome; it's more so what comes after it. I don't know about you, but I don't particularly love the look of a tea-towel full of wet utensils cluttering up my kitchen countertops. For one, it's not particularly attractive, and even worse, it requires so much space that it can easily end up taking over your kitchen counters. Plus, as I'm sure you're already aware, it's far from the most effective drying method, either, with the underside of your utensils left sitting on a damp, moist towel, which is particularly problematic for your wooden utensils.

So, after one too many warped and splintered wooden spoons, I realized I needed to find a new method. Something that takes up less space and actually dries my utensils effectively. And I found just the thing. The Metal Kitchen Utensil Holder With Diatomaceous Earth Base, which you can buy from Amazon may look like just any utensil holder, but it has a secret ingredient that gives it that magic touch. The diatomaceous earth base, discreetly hidden at the bottom, absorbs all the excess water, leaving you with perfectly dry utensils in little to no time. And if you need any more convincing, it's only £20 on Amazon. I don't know about you, but that's a no-brainer buy in my books.

NiHome Nihome Metal Kitchen Utensil Holder With Diatomaceous Earth Base £20.99 at Amazon UK If you've never heard of the genius material that is diatomaceous earth, it's time you got to know. It's the same material behind the viral kitchen drying stone, and it's becoming increasingly popular. Diatomaceous earth, or diatomite, is a naturally occurring sedimentary rock, but what makes it so special is its unique absorption abilities. Thanks to its highly porous nature, this material is able to absorb up to 4 times its weight in liquid. In fact, it's so powerful an absorbent that it's actually commonly used as a form of pest control, as small insects are unable to retain the essential liquids they need to survive when exposed to this stone. In this product, diatomite is used to form the base of this utensil holder, absorbing any of the excess liquid left on your kitchenware after washing. This, combined with the open, well-ventilated metal frame, makes for one of the most effective and speedy drying methods possible. With four large compartments, this holder has more than enough space to hold all your utensils, while keeping them nice and organized. If you struggle to organize your kitchen drawers and are unable to find adequate space for your utensil collection, this could be a great alternative, offering a streamlined, neat way to keep your utensils organized. Plus, you could easily keep this out on your kitchen worktop, next to your hob, so your utensils are easy to access when you need them.

If you're looking for more ways to organize your kitchen, we've got you covered with our expert guide to maximize space and minimize clutter.

And for more design ideas for your kitchen and beyond, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will land directly in your inbox.