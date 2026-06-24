This 5-Star-Rated, Quick-Drying Cutlery Caddy Makes So Much Sense for Handwashing Utensils, Protecting Surfaces, and Keeping Clutter at Bay

This clever utensil rack makes use of one of our favorite innovative materials for the most convenient and speedy drying process

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double kitchen sink on a counter with sink drain grooves across the surface
(Image credit: Roundhouse)

I'm always pro-dishwasher, but there are certain things that you just don't want to risk chucking in the machine; it only takes one jagged, misshapen whisk to accept that fact. Which leaves you with the inevitable task of some good, old-fashioned hand-washing.

It's not that the act of washing up itself is particularly laborious or troublesome; it's more so what comes after it. I don't know about you, but I don't particularly love the look of a tea-towel full of wet utensils cluttering up my kitchen countertops. For one, it's not particularly attractive, and even worse, it requires so much space that it can easily end up taking over your kitchen counters. Plus, as I'm sure you're already aware, it's far from the most effective drying method, either, with the underside of your utensils left sitting on a damp, moist towel, which is particularly problematic for your wooden utensils.

So, after one too many warped and splintered wooden spoons, I realized I needed to find a new method. Something that takes up less space and actually dries my utensils effectively. And I found just the thing. The Metal Kitchen Utensil Holder With Diatomaceous Earth Base, which you can buy from Amazon may look like just any utensil holder, but it has a secret ingredient that gives it that magic touch. The diatomaceous earth base, discreetly hidden at the bottom, absorbs all the excess water, leaving you with perfectly dry utensils in little to no time. And if you need any more convincing, it's only £20 on Amazon. I don't know about you, but that's a no-brainer buy in my books.

If you're looking for more ways to organize your kitchen, we've got you covered with our expert guide to maximize space and minimize clutter.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.