This 5-Star-Rated, Quick-Drying Cutlery Caddy Makes So Much Sense for Handwashing Utensils, Protecting Surfaces, and Keeping Clutter at Bay
This clever utensil rack makes use of one of our favorite innovative materials for the most convenient and speedy drying process
I'm always pro-dishwasher, but there are certain things that you just don't want to risk chucking in the machine; it only takes one jagged, misshapen whisk to accept that fact. Which leaves you with the inevitable task of some good, old-fashioned hand-washing.
It's not that the act of washing up itself is particularly laborious or troublesome; it's more so what comes after it. I don't know about you, but I don't particularly love the look of a tea-towel full of wet utensils cluttering up my kitchen countertops. For one, it's not particularly attractive, and even worse, it requires so much space that it can easily end up taking over your kitchen counters. Plus, as I'm sure you're already aware, it's far from the most effective drying method, either, with the underside of your utensils left sitting on a damp, moist towel, which is particularly problematic for your wooden utensils.
So, after one too many warped and splintered wooden spoons, I realized I needed to find a new method. Something that takes up less space and actually dries my utensils effectively. And I found just the thing. The Metal Kitchen Utensil Holder With Diatomaceous Earth Base, which you can buy from Amazon may look like just any utensil holder, but it has a secret ingredient that gives it that magic touch. The diatomaceous earth base, discreetly hidden at the bottom, absorbs all the excess water, leaving you with perfectly dry utensils in little to no time. And if you need any more convincing, it's only £20 on Amazon. I don't know about you, but that's a no-brainer buy in my books.
If you've never heard of the genius material that is diatomaceous earth, it's time you got to know. It's the same material behind the viral kitchen drying stone, and it's becoming increasingly popular. Diatomaceous earth, or diatomite, is a naturally occurring sedimentary rock, but what makes it so special is its unique absorption abilities. Thanks to its highly porous nature, this material is able to absorb up to 4 times its weight in liquid. In fact, it's so powerful an absorbent that it's actually commonly used as a form of pest control, as small insects are unable to retain the essential liquids they need to survive when exposed to this stone.
In this product, diatomite is used to form the base of this utensil holder, absorbing any of the excess liquid left on your kitchenware after washing. This, combined with the open, well-ventilated metal frame, makes for one of the most effective and speedy drying methods possible.
With four large compartments, this holder has more than enough space to hold all your utensils, while keeping them nice and organized. If you struggle to organize your kitchen drawers and are unable to find adequate space for your utensil collection, this could be a great alternative, offering a streamlined, neat way to keep your utensils organized. Plus, you could easily keep this out on your kitchen worktop, next to your hob, so your utensils are easy to access when you need them.
You can always count on Joseph Joseph for a thoughtfully designed, problem-solving product, and this cutlery drainer is no exception. The fingerprint-proof stainless steel body gives it a sleek look, while the hidden three-compartment design makes it easy to keep your cutlery organized. Designed to sit next to your kitchen sink, the integrated spout at the bottom allows you to dispose of any excess water with ease.
Much like the first product, this drying rack comes with a solid diatomaceous earth base and boasts the same super-absorbent capabilities. This base can either be used on its own, as a flat kitchen dish drying stone, or you can add the accompanying dish rack, which sits neatly atop the stone, helping you organize your washing up and ensuring your plates are positioned in the most effective way for drying.
Another excellent design from Joseph Joseph, this rack is brilliant for those who need to accomodate for a little more than just a few utensils. If you don't have a dishwasher, you should consider a rack like this one of your small kitchen essentials. What makes this particular design so great for small kitchens is the fact that it's able to extend to upto twice its size, when needed. For extra convenience, the integrated spout can be moved to three different locations, making draining excess water even easier.
There's something surprisingly chic about the design of this drying rack, but I suppose that should be expected from this Scandinavian design brand. It's not all form over function though, in fact, to the contrary, this rack boasts a clever collapsible design, making it great for small kitchens. Any excess water is gathered in the removable tray, though the retractable spout makes it even easier to dispose of any water.
Another great space-saving design, this foldable drying rack comes with a removeable basket for your utensils and cutlery, and has space for up to 13 plates. It also comes with a ridged drip tray, so you can be sure your countertops are protected from any water damage. Plus, the neutral colorway will work beautifully with any neutral kitchen color.
Experience the benefits of diatomite in its simplest, most basic form. This drying mat doesn't need any bells and whistles; the absorbent powers of the stone are a selling point enough. The flexible design means this mat can be rolled up and stored away in your kitchen cabinets when not in use, taking up minimal space, while offering maximum drying capabilities.
If you're looking for more ways to organize your kitchen, we've got you covered with our expert guide to maximize space and minimize clutter.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.