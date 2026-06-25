Drying racks aren’t high on my design agenda — when buying one, I think predominantly about affordability and whether it does the job. As a result, it's often an eyesore, takes up significant counter space, and never quite has room for an entire load. The result is a sporadic display of half-dry dishes lurking above a puddle of water on my counter.

The answer, I've learned, is to lift your drying rack off the counter and balance it over the sink instead. And this Teak Wood Roll-Up Dish Rack from Amazon does exactly that with thoughtful design. It sits on top of the sink, creating space for your dishes to dry, while excess water falls straight down the drain.

Designed with versatility in mind, the rack extends your counter space and can also double as a meat-thawer, colander, or even a way to water plants. Plus, you can also conceal dirty dishes beneath it until the dinner party is over. And, once you're done, unlike wire drying racks, this one rolls up and tucks neatly in a cupboard.

15% Off HTB Teak Wood Roll Up Dish Rack £25.49 at Amazon UK Teak has many credentials — king of the woods, boat builder; it has tensile strength, a high oil content, and a tight grain, which means it is water-resistant, prevents cracking, and is load-bearing (to a degree). And the rack is natural and eco-friendly, tied together with hemp rope. Not only is it functional, but it is also stylish — the wood gives a natural touch to any kitchen. You may think this all sounds too good to be true, but the reviews say otherwise. With a rating of 4.5 stars, one customer says, “This rack is not only sturdy and reliable but also has a charming, natural look that adds a touch of cuteness to my kitchen.”



Want more where that came from? I've found just the thing.

36% Off ViWaVee Stainless Steel Dish Drainer Rack, Foldable and Removable £12.79 at Amazon UK The foldable, over-the-sink design is unmatched, so here’s a similar option. Made of rustproof stainless steel, this drying rack does everything the teak does, but also acts as a trivet. And it has silicone ends, which are a clever addition for a splash-proof, slip-free life. Bigdata&BetterLife Multi Purpose Roll Up Dish Drying Rack £22.99 at Amazon UK In a similar vein, this silicone drying rack rolls out above the sink. Tuck it behind the basin, or store it secretly in a cupboard. The material offers a non-slip advantage, and the design comes in three colors — black, gray, and white. 15% Off Tomorotec Triangle Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack for Sink Corner £8.49 at Amazon UK For smaller kitchens, this corner drying rack can stay in place as long as you need it, either draining dishes, freshly washed fruit and vegetables, or, as shown in the picture, your clothes and sponges. It's rust-resistant, and you can match the grip to the color of your counter, too. Joseph Joseph Platform Folding Over Sink Drainer £19 at Amazon UK This Joseph Joseph drying rack also resides over the sink. The design expands to three different sizes, which is particularly handy if you have a double sink; simply unfold it to mask clutter. 21% Off Utoplike Collapsible 2 Tier Dish Drying Rack With Cup Holder £23.73 at Amazon UK Though perhaps you are loyal to the traditional slot-drying technology. In which case, this 2-rack tier sits next to your sink, but it’s collapsible, folding flat to be easily stored. Made of teak, the rack is design-y, so you might not mind it hanging about on your counter. 15% Off Aufworld Expandable Small Sink Dish Rack With Silicone Drying Tray £13.59 at Amazon UK Much like a traditional dish drainer, dishes slot neatly into this drying rack. However, the adjustable design allows it to fit onto many sinks. Allow the excess water to drip into the sink and avoid the pool of water that otherwise accumulates on your counter. It is also small enough to be neatly tucked away in cabinets when not in use.

If you have a smaller kitchen, trading your drying rack for a space-saving design can streamline your space. And if you want more like this, there are so many IKEA kitchen storage buys, including stainless steel rails and countertop organizers, that can double, if not triple, your kitchen storage.

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