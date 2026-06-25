This Foldable Teak Drying Rack Saves Space, Hides Dishes, Adds Counterspace, and Doubles as a Colander — And It's On Sale

Roll out the teak carpet in your kitchen...

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Teak wood over-the-sink drying rack.
(Image credit: HTB)

Drying racks aren’t high on my design agenda — when buying one, I think predominantly about affordability and whether it does the job. As a result, it's often an eyesore, takes up significant counter space, and never quite has room for an entire load. The result is a sporadic display of half-dry dishes lurking above a puddle of water on my counter.

The answer, I've learned, is to lift your drying rack off the counter and balance it over the sink instead. And this Teak Wood Roll-Up Dish Rack from Amazon does exactly that with thoughtful design. It sits on top of the sink, creating space for your dishes to dry, while excess water falls straight down the drain.

Designed with versatility in mind, the rack extends your counter space and can also double as a meat-thawer, colander, or even a way to water plants. Plus, you can also conceal dirty dishes beneath it until the dinner party is over. And, once you're done, unlike wire drying racks, this one rolls up and tucks neatly in a cupboard.

Want more where that came from? I've found just the thing.

If you have a smaller kitchen, trading your drying rack for a space-saving design can streamline your space. And if you want more like this, there are so many IKEA kitchen storage buys, including stainless steel rails and countertop organizers, that can double, if not triple, your kitchen storage.

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Harriet Curzon
Harriet Curzon
Contributing Writer

Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.