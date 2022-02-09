Laundry room cabinet ideas – the top designs that perfectly combine form and function

Laundry rooms are the workhorse of any home lucky enough to have space for one. We say this because not only can you hide all manner of sins (think: muddy boots, copious amounts of coats, and all your washing products), you can also transform an unsightly pile of dirty laundry into a fresh-smelling load.

But how can you make this hard-working space just as beautiful and as organized as the rest of your home? By picking the perfect laundry room cabinets to mask the clutter. Interior Designer, Shalini Misra explains, 'A laundry cabinet needs to be as stylish as it is functional, ensuring it has everything needed to get your laundry done with ease.

'You can make it functional, stylish, and inviting by installing a rail and hooks on the wall or inside the cupboard doors to hang your shirts and other clothing on to dry and help keep it organized. Deep open shelves are a must as not only do they provide ample storage for everything you need, but are also perfect for storing beautiful baskets in which to place your laundry in. It's these little touches that will make it more beautiful. Don't forget to place a diffuser or two on a shelf to keep the cabinet beautifully scented.'

From painted cabinetry to classic styles and fancy finishing touches to handless designs, here are some inspirational laundry room ideas to ensure your cabinets work hard whilst looking good.

The best laundry room cabinet ideas

1. Go clean and simple with all white cabinetry



(Image credit: Clive Christian Furniture)

This luxe laundry room is designed to simplify the day-to-day whilst exuding sophistication. And these simple but sophisticated cabinets certainly do just that. Timeless, inoffensive, and classic-looking, if you're looking for understated and hardwearing, wooden cabinets will stand the test of time.

Oliver Deadman, Head of Design at Clive Christian Furniture says, 'Designed using our signature Architectural collection, these cabinets make maximum use of the space afforded to create a luxurious laundry room that epitomizes the raison d’etre of Clive Christian Furniture – elevating the every day through inspired and opulent design.'

Don't forget to add interest with textured handles and make use of cubby holes with wicker baskets.

2. Hide appliance behind double door cabinets

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens )

Laundry room cabinets help keep your space looking organized and uniform, while keeping your white goods in line.

As Jayne Everett, Design Director at Naked Kitchens says, 'Clients love to hide away washing machines and dryers within cabinetry which disguises the fact that the laundry room and the 'working end' of the home.

'The cabinet needs to be wide enough to house the appliances and the door hinges which makes it quite a bit wider than a single door size, but still too small for a double door.

'A great way to accomplish this is with a double cabinet door with the inside unevenly spaced to allow more space for the appliances than shelving.'

3. Make the most of space with taller cabinetry

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

From a mop and ironing board to a hoover and a dustpan & brush. If space allows in your utility room design, add some height to your cabinets to maximize your storage and create a seamless look from floor to ceiling.

Everett says, 'It's really great to use lots of pull-out cabinets in a laundry room for larger cleaning items. It makes everything much more accessible and easier to organize. Don't forget a tall cabinet for mops and ironing board. Adjustable shelving can be used in a tall cabinet to allow for this.'

4. Experiment with bolder hues

(Image credit: deVOL)

Although understated tones can create a calming effect, colorful laundry room cabinets can help add some cheer. Especially if your laundry room is a space you'll be using daily – or every other day.

And, with spring just around the corner, pink and the new season go hand in hand. Plus, it's a color trend with longevity as we can't see anyone's love of this rosy hue fading.

Take a look at these pretty in pink deVOL cabinets that are made to stand out, not blend in. This year's pink hues come with a grown-up feel, having lost its sweet rep for sophisticated and fun. So don't restrict these hues to your cabinets, try painting your walls too.

5. Go for a classic look with Shaker cabinetry

(Image credit: deVOL)

When in doubt, keep it classic. We love a Shaker-style kitchen cabinet idea as much if not more – than the next person.

That’s because not only are they classic, they look the epitome of chic. Just like in your kitchen, shaker-style cabinetry is a great option for traditional design fans as it exudes honest, simple, and utilitarian. But you can also give them a 21st-century revamp with bold handles or keep them minimal with a more rustic feel. There's a growing interior trend for deeper, moodier kitchen cabinet colors, however, that's not to say muted, paired-back hues don't have a place in our hearts and homes.

Timeless and in white, these deVOL cabinets prove why classic shaker styles will never go out of style. Accessorize with a bronze handle and you’re onto a winner.

6. Choose handleless designs for a sleek look

(Image credit: Rational Kitchens)

If you’re a fan of no-fuss features – feast your eyes on these super sleek and slick handless cabinets from Rational Kitchens.

But don't be fooled. One look behind these laundry room cabinets and you'll find space for everything (including the kitchen sink!).

The cabinets house: a special base unit for a washer, a pull-out shelf to place a laundry basket on, tall units with sloping shelves for placing heavier items such as bottles in crates, under cupboard lighting, pull-out drawers for plenty of storage, a lift-up cupboard unit for keeping a robotic hoover, and a smart speaker to control the lighting and lift up unit. The list really is endless.

7. Make use of dead space with under-the-sink cabinets

(Image credit: Gunter & Co)

If space is tight, it's time to get creative with any dead space you have. For example, why not make the most of your sink area and build in some extra cabinet space.

Irene Gunter, founder of Gunter & Co says, 'Typically, laundry rooms are tight on space, so effective storage and organization are key. We relish the challenge and work with our clients to create laundry rooms that make the most of every square inch. We’ll look at what equipment clients use regularly, what needs to be accessible, and what can be stored away.

'Our fantastic team of joiners then craft bespoke storage that is both functional and beautiful. For example, the ironing board will be tucked away in its own upright area, the handheld vacuum will have its own charging spot, and detergents will be stored well away from small fingers. In the most generous of spaces, we incorporate a cabinet with individual laundry baskets for each member of the family. This creates a space to store ironed clothes before they are returned to their owners.'

8. Add warmth with exposed wood

(Image credit: Superfront )

Who said laundry room cabinets couldn't be chic? Whether you've got a sizeable laundry room or it's on the small side, add some texture and warmth to your space with raw wooden cabinets.

Monica Born, Co-Founder of Superfront says, 'The cabinets in the space need to be practical to ensure everything can be organized. Adding finishing touches to the cabinets such as a beautiful handle or sleek top will also make the space look stylish. To make a laundry room feel inviting, wooden cabinets create a warmth that few other materials can compete with.

'To take the focus off appliances, it’s a good idea to opt for a bold color scheme or choose patterned cabinets. Laundry rooms are often small spaces, so a more dramatic design will also ensure it feels as important as the rest of the home interior. A mix of open and closed cabinetry also adds interest. Using baskets in open cabinetry and leaving the countertops free will ensure the space is kept looking as tidy as possible.'

What kind of cabinets should you use for a laundry room?

Hardworking, easy-to-use, and sturdy cabinets work best in your laundry room as this will ensure they can stand up to everyday use. We'd also recommend wall-hung units to make sure you can make use of every available inch of space.

As Martin Bepey, Burlanes kitchen designer explains, 'Essentially, cabinetry selection and design will rely heavily on the intended use of the space and the requirements of the homeowner.

'Bespoke cabinetry gives you the luxury of working with a designer to create the perfect room layout and storage solutions. Cabinetry selection will also depend on where your utility room is located. If it is just off your kitchen, then you would want to select a design and style that complements the kitchen well.'

Can you use kitchen cabinets in a laundry room?

You absolutely can use kitchen cabinets in a laundry room. However, as Richard Delane, Managing Director at The Wood Works tells us, it's important to make sure you strike the balance between functional and stylish.

Delane says: 'As much as we would all love to have the most aesthetically pleasing laundry room we must not lose sight of the fact that this is a practical room and it should be designed as such. Typically we see a washing machine, tumble dryer, sink and taps in a laundry room which would be a good start to have a super practical space. If you have additional room an area for drying on a hanging rail or clothes rack is a great option.'

Once the list of items you intend to store has been finalized, you can then decide what the fronts of your cabinets will look like. And many of the best kitchen companies provide a truly bespoke and tailored finish.

How much do cabinets cost for laundry room?

This will depend on the size of your laundry room, how many cabinets you need, and how bespoke you are looking to take your space.

If you've got tricky ceiling heights to deal with and sloped roofs, the more tailored your cabinet needs might be. But of course, you also need to think about what hard-wearing materials you will be using, and the cost that comes of fitting them and all your white goods.

Generally speaking, Bepey says: 'Costs will vary considerably on specification, but on an average project we create includes at least one tall cabinet, 3-5 base cabinets, and a sink unit.

'Loosely speaking, we estimate each cabinet around £1,000, ($1,400) and with an average project containing between 6 and 10 cabinets, we estimate a Burlanes utility room to cost around £7,000 ($9,500).'