"Help, I'm Struggling to Store My Vacuum Cleaner" — These Simple Ideas Will Help You Make Space to Keep It
Vacuum cleaners are notoriously tricky to hide away, especially in homes that are tight on space, but these ideas are as simple as they are chic
The key to a calm, organized home is a healthy dose of storage. But not all home necessities are created equal, and no one item invites quite as much struggle as the humble vacuum cleaner; too long, too bulky, too heavy — a lot is working against it. So the solution lies in seeking out the best storage ideas.
This will allow you to maintain the appearance of a sleek, minimalist space, while keeping your vacuum cleaner close to hand at all times — because nothing ruins a tidy living space quite like a crumb-covered floor.
Luckily for you, I've done all the hard work for you and scoured the internet for all the best and stylish ways to store your vacuum cleaner — some of which are working double-duty, and ideal for smaller homes, so that you can store your vacuum and have extra storage, all at the same time.
This TikTok was what got me started on my search for smart ways to hide and store a vacuum cleaner — I certainly approve. These are the other options I approve of, too.
Vacuum Cleaner Storage
With the perfect blend of style and functionality, this clever IKEA Billy bookcase hack makes for a neat and chic hidden storage idea. These bookcases are loved for their adaptability, with plenty of ways to switch up the look to suit your home, and it just so happens to be the perfect height to store your vacuum too.
I've been a fan of Mustard Made's cool, industrial design lockers for quite some time now, so when it occurred to me that their Twinny locker would work perfectly as a clever vacuum cabinet, it only confirmed my love. It's an easy way to ensure your storage is as stylish as possible, thanks to its iconic design and wide array of eye-catching colors.
Who needs a full utility room when you've got this clever cabinet? With two hooks designed to store both your vacuum and your brooms, as well as six additional storage shelves, this design condenses all your cleaning necessities into one simple cabinet. It has a charming, rustic farmhouse feel to it, and has options for both a full white design or a soft gray shade.
While your fancy, high-tech vacuum cleaner works wonders cleaning your home, it can cause some issues when it comes to storage. Those various nozzles and heads are useful, but can become a hassle to keep organized, which is exactly where this clever stand comes in. With four slots for your attachments, plus space for two additional floor nozzles, this stand simplifies how you care for your cleaning tools — and you can keep it in a cupboard or cabinet.
You don't need a whole new cabinet to hide your vacuum, and a storage bench is one of my favorite storage ideas for small spaces. This one is particularly chic, with its light, neutral shade and trendy scalloped edge. The detachable seat lifts up to reveal a hefty amount of storage space, ideal for tucking away your vacuum cleaner or any other cleaning supplies you can't find the space for.
The only other thing you need to transform your bookcase into a secret vacuum hiding space is a clever wall mount, like this. But of course, this hook would work in any number of cabinets, or even just on the wall of your pantry or kitchen. It's an easy way to keep your vacuum neatly stowed away, and it is super durable and sturdy, so you won't have to worry about your vacuum wobbling around and potentially damaging your walls.
If your vacuum cleaner is jostling for space in a cupboard, a storage bag can help prevent it getting scratched in the process. It can also help if you're storing your vacuum somewhere like a garage, where it can be at the mercy of dust and moisture. This one has an extra storage compartment for leads and accessories.
