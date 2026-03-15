My husband and I have been trying to work out what to do with our outdoor space for years now — constantly going back and forth trying to make a decision on the layout and what elements to include where, never being able to reach a unified idea. One of the stumbling blocks we often hit is how to incorporate walkways to various zones within the design, and inevitably, no matter the differing options we discuss, the costs always start ramping up.

However, I think I might have found a solution. I came across this stylish Roll Out Wooden Garden Pathway on Amazon, which is so versatile, and is a remarkably simple way to create a walkway in your garden — all for under £55. There’s plenty of high praise for it from reviewers, along with a 4.6/5-star rating, and you can even combine it with a Curved Wooden Roll Out Garden Path for a custom design that suits your space.

I genuinely think this is such a clever garden path idea, and I’m now thinking of all the different places I could use it — from the patio to the girls’ playhouse, and the swing set, and the maybe-one-day outdoor bar…

JOLITAC Roll Out Garden Path Walkway £54.90 at Amazon UK Size: 8ft Length x 43cm Width Made of 100% weather-resistant and pressure-treated cedar wood, this 8ft wooden roll out garden path is a stylish, and cost-effective way to create an instant walkway in your outdoor space. Suitable for both permanent and temporary use, simply roll it out, or roll it up into a small size for easy storage and portability.

An easy-to-use garden path that adds decorative interest, while also being an excellent solution for muddy areas that are, inevitably, in high traffic zones. (Image credit: JOLITAC)

Aside from the practicality of a walkway, I love the little ‘moments’ that they create, and how they both zone spaces while also adding a decorative touch. They’re a great way to draw the eye to focal points and guide movement within a space and whether that’s a temporary solution or a permanent one, this roll out design ticks all the boxes.



One customer shared, “I honestly thought I wasn’t going to be that impressed but when I opened the box and rolled the path out I loved it. I think it’s very well made and with good quality grooved non-slip wood. Slats are

Nice and thick.”

Another added, “Great product, I bought a second. It has a little stretch in it if your space is a little longer than the dimensions.” They did also explain that “It's not very heavy so a high wind would lift one end of it but in the main it stays put!” Which is something to bear in mind if you’re planning on using it in an exposed area susceptible to high winds.

Another reviewer explained that they had bought an underlay to prevent grass growing through the gaps, so something like this Garden Mile® Heavy-Duty Weed Control Black Fabric Membrane on Amazon would do the job if you wish to use the pathway over grass.

Of course, there are other types of roll out garden pathways available on the market — namely plastic alternatives — but I don’t personally think they’re anywhere near as aesthetic as this wooden style. Not only do they bring a lovely rustic charm, but one of this year’s biggest garden trends is the focus on using natural materials, so it’s right on point for this, too.

Landscaping ideas can be hard to get right —and costly to get wrong, for that matter — which is why versatile and cost-effective options such as this roll out pathway can be a real game changer.

Alternative Roll Out Garden Pathways

If you’re interested to see what other similar options are available, I’ve found the following alternatives that also score big points for functionality and affordability.

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