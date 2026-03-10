We get it — wondering where the washing machine will go is not the most exciting part of a refurb, and it's an easy mistake to make, not giving it as much consideration as other elements of your design. Yet, its location and accessibility will impact your daily life in ways that you may not realize.

This is because the ease with which we are able to carry out our most basic weekly tasks, such as laundry, can either make these chores a breeze or turn them into a battle.

So, whether you're installing your washing machine in the kitchen, bathroom, or utility room, there are design mistakes that will make it less functional. Discover the mistakes that experts always notice that you need to avoid, and what they suggest you do instead for a streamlined space.

Article continues below

1. Tucking It Into a Tight Corner

Give your washing machine the space it deserves; it'll make your life easier. (Image credit: Higham Furniture / Photographer: Paul Craig)

When it comes to locating a washing machine in a modern kitchen or utility room, there is a tendency to either tuck it out of sight or not give it enough attention at all.

“One of the most common mistakes we encounter when reviewing existing kitchens is the washing machine being treated almost as an afterthought," says Richard Davenport, managing director at Davenport. "It's often pushed to the far end of a cabinetry run or tucked into a tight corner where the door cannot open fully and where there is no meaningful workspace alongside it.

"On a floor plan, this can appear perfectly acceptable, yet in everyday use, it quickly becomes frustrating, particularly when you are bending repeatedly to load heavier items or attempting to transfer damp washing into a basket without anywhere close by to place it.

“Where space allows, it is always far more effective to treat laundry as a small but defined working zone within the kitchen or utility room, even if this is simply a carefully planned section of cabinetry that brings together appliances, surfaces, and storage in one coherent area."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sophie Lane, Miele's product training manager, points out that if the washing machine is positioned too close to a wall or within tight cabinetry, the detergent drawer often can’t open fully either.

"It’s important to allow a few extra centimeters of clearance on the drawer side, or reposition the machine slightly. Ensuring full access to the working parts supports correct dosing and long‑term machine health," she says.

"And if the machine is tucked into a narrow gap, and the door can’t open fully, this forces users to drag laundry out or work at awkward angles. Enough clearance for the door to open at least 120° is ideal. For very tight spaces, switching the hinge direction (on models where this is possible) can help, too."

In small spaces, it's also worth considering a combo like this AEG integrated washing-machine-dryer at AO.

Richard Davenport Social Links Navigation Managing Director With a Distinction in Furniture Design and Cabinet Making, and knowledge from his father Aubrey Davonport, an honorary member of the British Woodcarvers Association, Richard went on to set up his own workshops and later, the Davonport brand, which specialises in creating bespoke kitchen furniture.

Sophie Lane Social Links Navigation Product Training Manager, Miele Sophie Lane has been working with Miele for more than 10 years and has an in-depth knowledge of all the latest appliance technology. Her product know-how is invaluable when training consumers in the many features of Miele’s extensive range of high-end German appliances.

2. Not Leaving Enough Surface Space Nearby

"If there is nowhere to sort laundry, place a basket, or fold items straight from the drum, the whole process becomes unnecessarily awkward," explains Charlie Smallbone. (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

Another common error that kitchen designers see is a washing machine, or washer and dryer, without enough practical landing space nearby. This is something that high-end kitchen designer, Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio, often notices in existing schemes and averts in his layouts.

"A washing machine should have at least one generous surface beside or above it," explains Charlie. "In a utility room, I often create a continuous countertop over under-counter appliances, which allows for folding and sorting."

Richard Davenport agrees, "In busy households, the washing machine rarely operates in isolation from other tasks, so positioning it without a stretch of counter surface for sorting, folding, or briefly stacking laundry interrupts the natural flow of the room and makes the process feel unnecessarily awkward."

If you're short on surface space, this Folding Laundry Hamper from John Lewis can be useful.

Charlie Smallbone Social Links Navigation Founder, Ledbury Studio Charlie Smallbone is the founder of Ledbury Studio, a high-end kitchen showroom based in London and Surrey. Charlie has been designing kitchens for over 40-years and heads up an experienced team who craft kitchens that blend original finishes, artisan skills and cutting-edge technology.

3. Placing It Too Far From the Sink

"Without easy access to water for handwashing, stain treatment, or soaking, and without cupboards for detergents and cleaning products, the area quickly becomes cluttered and inefficient," Charlie explains. (Image credit: Ca Pietra)

Sometimes it's necessary to dab or soak spillages and other marks on your favorite garments before loading them into the washer. Positioning the machine too far from a kitchen or laundry room sink, or from laundry storage, makes this more laborious and is another oversight.

Sophie notes that if the machine is far from a sink, people are also less likely to pre-treat stains properly, "This can affect wash results," she says.

"It is not unusual to see an appliance positioned without a sink nearby for rinsing or handwashing, without adequate storage for detergents and cleaning products, or without sufficient room to comfortably manoeuver baskets and laundry bags," says Richard. "This means the area technically performs its function yet never feels particularly efficient or organized."

Instead, Charlie designs laundry areas as functional zones. "That means placing the washing machine close to a sink, with tall cabinetry or pull-out storage for detergents and linen baskets within arm’s reach," he explains. "When everything is logically grouped, the space works effortlessly and remains visually calm."

Adding nifty storage like this interior fitting from IKEA can increase the functionality of a compact utility area.

4. Not Placing It On a Plinth

"Raising the washing machine on a purpose-built plinth can transform how comfortable it is to use, reducing strain on the back while also allowing the drum to sit at a more practical height," says Richard. (Image credit: LochAnna)

As long as it is secure, level, and accessible, placing a washing machine on the floor is fine for its functionality. However, raising it onto a plinth can make it more comfortable to use. This is something that high-end kitchen designers like to incorporate into schemes when the layout can accommodate.

"Where space allows, I often raise the washing machine on a discreet plinth or integrate it into tall cabinetry," says Charlie. "This improves ergonomics significantly and reduces strain. Done properly, it also enhances the symmetry of the cabinetry, so practicality strengthens the design rather than detracting from it."

Richard agrees, adding that, "A generous worktop above or beside the appliance ensures there is always somewhere convenient to organize clothing as it moves through each stage of the process.

"When these details are thought through from the outset, the washing machine feels integrated into the daily rhythm of the space rather than appearing as a purely functional appliance dropped into whatever gap happened to be available.”

Make sure you allow for a little laundry storage space to stash a collapsible laundry hamper like this one from H&M.

5. Prioritizing Concealment Over Usability

Don't conceal at the expense of the appliance's performance and functionality. (Image credit: DeVol / The Real Shaker Utility Room)

Of course, we want our modern kitchens and utility rooms to look beautiful. This generally means hiding away the more practical aspects, such as bulky 'white goods'. However, it's important not to do this at the expense of an appliance's functionality.

"While integrated appliances create beautiful, seamless cabinetry, I often see machines hidden in ways that make them harder to access," says Charlie. "Doors cannot fully open, corners feel cramped, or installations are set too low, forcing constant bending.

Richard notices this in existing schemes, too. "From a design perspective, the washing machine should sit within a clearly structured workflow that anticipates how people actually move through the task," says Richard.

"We also pay close attention to door openings and circulation routes so that when the appliance door is open, it does not block pathways through the kitchen or utility room."

It may not be your highest priority, but taking the time to properly plan and organize the laundry space at the outset of a kitchen or utility refit will increase the functionality of your washing machine and make using it quick and easy. This will also save you much more time and effort in the long run.

For more design ideas, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.