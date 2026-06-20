Say Goodbye to Bulky, Plastic Monstrosities — This Garden Storage Cabinet Is Good-Looking Enough That It Doesn't Need Hiding

Your garden deserves better than that old plastic storage box; treat yourself to a new, stylish 'outdoor cabinet' instead

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Keter Signature Decocoat 1400L Resin 4x2ft Garden storage - Walnut
(Image credit: diy)

There's a lot that goes into curating a truly beautiful outdoor space. From finding colorful blooms to choosing outdoor seating, there are so many details to iron out that it's easy to gloss over the practicalities —which is why so many of us find ourselves without proper storage in our gardens. And I can tell you one thing no gorgeous garden has: stacks of clutter.

But finding the right garden storage is no easy feat. Let's face it — more often than not, storage sheds tend to be... unappealing. Plastic and bulky, they don't exactly scream 'summer retreat'. But, equally, neither do the piles of gardening tools and equipment that end up on your patio without anywhere to store them.

What you need is a storage solution that combines both utility and style, and I've just found exactly that. Keter's Signature Decocoat Garden Storage is roomy, durable, and stylish in an understated, minimalistic way. It has all the space you need to hide unwanted clutter, while looking completely natural alongside your stylish garden furniture.

Want more where that came from? Coming right up!

These petite designs are absolutely perfect for smaller gardens, but if you need something slightly larger, you may want to consider investing in a full-size garden shed instead.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.