There's a lot that goes into curating a truly beautiful outdoor space. From finding colorful blooms to choosing outdoor seating, there are so many details to iron out that it's easy to gloss over the practicalities —which is why so many of us find ourselves without proper storage in our gardens. And I can tell you one thing no gorgeous garden has: stacks of clutter.

But finding the right garden storage is no easy feat. Let's face it — more often than not, storage sheds tend to be... unappealing. Plastic and bulky, they don't exactly scream 'summer retreat'. But, equally, neither do the piles of gardening tools and equipment that end up on your patio without anywhere to store them.

What you need is a storage solution that combines both utility and style, and I've just found exactly that. Keter's Signature Decocoat Garden Storage is roomy, durable, and stylish in an understated, minimalistic way. It has all the space you need to hide unwanted clutter, while looking completely natural alongside your stylish garden furniture.

Keter Signature Decocoat Resin Garden Storage £297.50 at B&Q Whether you need a place to keep your tools, garden accessories, or your children's toys, this shed has got you covered. Standing at an impressive 170cm, you'll have no problem fitting in rakes, shovels, or any other taller items. And the two interior shelves are perfect for keeping any smaller bits, too. Although this cabinet may look like a stylish piece of wooden outdoor furniture, it's actually made from a clever, weather-resistant resin, so you can get the chic look of a walnut finish without any of the drawbacks. The innovative material promises zero chance of rusting, denting, or peeling, and it requires absolutely no maintenance. Best of all, the chic, wooden-look finish means that this will look great alongside your best garden furniture, while making your outdoor space far more practical.

Want more where that came from? Coming right up!

These petite designs are absolutely perfect for smaller gardens, but if you need something slightly larger, you may want to consider investing in a full-size garden shed instead.

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