Say Goodbye to Bulky, Plastic Monstrosities — This Garden Storage Cabinet Is Good-Looking Enough That It Doesn't Need Hiding
Your garden deserves better than that old plastic storage box; treat yourself to a new, stylish 'outdoor cabinet' instead
There's a lot that goes into curating a truly beautiful outdoor space. From finding colorful blooms to choosing outdoor seating, there are so many details to iron out that it's easy to gloss over the practicalities —which is why so many of us find ourselves without proper storage in our gardens. And I can tell you one thing no gorgeous garden has: stacks of clutter.
But finding the right garden storage is no easy feat. Let's face it — more often than not, storage sheds tend to be... unappealing. Plastic and bulky, they don't exactly scream 'summer retreat'. But, equally, neither do the piles of gardening tools and equipment that end up on your patio without anywhere to store them.
What you need is a storage solution that combines both utility and style, and I've just found exactly that. Keter's Signature Decocoat Garden Storage is roomy, durable, and stylish in an understated, minimalistic way. It has all the space you need to hide unwanted clutter, while looking completely natural alongside your stylish garden furniture.
Whether you need a place to keep your tools, garden accessories, or your children's toys, this shed has got you covered. Standing at an impressive 170cm, you'll have no problem fitting in rakes, shovels, or any other taller items. And the two interior shelves are perfect for keeping any smaller bits, too.
Although this cabinet may look like a stylish piece of wooden outdoor furniture, it's actually made from a clever, weather-resistant resin, so you can get the chic look of a walnut finish without any of the drawbacks. The innovative material promises zero chance of rusting, denting, or peeling, and it requires absolutely no maintenance.
Best of all, the chic, wooden-look finish means that this will look great alongside your best garden furniture, while making your outdoor space far more practical.
Want more where that came from? Coming right up!
Perfect for small gardens, this garden storage cabinet may not take up much room, but it has more than enough space to hide away any of your garden clutter. Over 180cm tall, this is a great option for storing any of your taller pieces of equipment.
Bring a little color back into your garden with this sweet sage green option. There's a reason this is one of our favorite colors for outdoor kitchens, it just looks natural outside, and it makes this design feels far more elevated than the basic outdoor storage box.
With the same lovely faux-wooden finish as the first option, this deep storage box is super roomy. Boasting a 1150L capacity, meaning there's enough space to keep two full-sized wheely bins in here, this would be a smart way of keeping your front porch nice and tidy and improving your curb appeal.
The perfect two-in-one garden solution, this may look like a classic garden bench, but lift off the seat and you'll find a generous amount of hidden storage space, ideal for keeping your outdoor cushions during the rainy months.
Constructed from Acacia wood (one of the best woods for outdoor furniture), this storage box has a natural, elegant look, especially when paired with matching furniture. It's designed to store outdoor cushions, but it could easily hold a number of other items, too.
Another chic Acacia wood design, this outdoor storage cabinet would work as well as a potting table as it would as an outdoor bar. It would also make a great addition to your outdoor kitchen setup, with the stone surface providing an ideal prep space.
These petite designs are absolutely perfect for smaller gardens, but if you need something slightly larger, you may want to consider investing in a full-size garden shed instead.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.