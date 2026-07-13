Tight on Space? Here's a Tip — Floating Furniture Is the Easiest Way to Create the Illusion of More Floor Space
From wall-mounted tables to raised consoles and airy armchairs, these floating furniture pieces help small rooms feel lighter, smarter, and much more open
Floating furniture has become one of my favorite ways to make a room feel less crowded, especially when you’re working with a smaller floor plan. While trends often focus on color, materials, and mood, the smartest spaces are usually shaped by the pieces that give a room space to breathe.
The best furniture for small spaces generally sits off the floor. Whether it’s wall-mounted, raised on slim legs, or visually lighter in form, it instantly creates the feeling of more space. The trick is about revealing more of the floor. When your eye can travel underneath a console, armchair, bedside table, or storage unit, the room feels more open and less blocked in.
It’s the same reason wall-mounted tables are such a clever solution for compact homes. They still provide function, but without the heavy footprint of a traditional piece of furniture. Floating furniture can be used everywhere, from narrow entryways and small bedrooms to living rooms where a raised TV console can make the whole wall feel cleaner.
Storage is another place where this idea works beautifully. Bulky pieces can quickly make a room feel full, but slimmer, elevated (physically and visually) designs keep things practical while still preserving that sense of airiness. The proportions of slim storage can change how a space feels, giving you somewhere to hide the everyday clutter without visually weighing the room down.
In this edit, I’ve pulled together 20 floating furniture finds that create the illusion of more floor space, including wall-mounted pieces, raised consoles, side tables, shelves, and chairs with enough breathing room underneath to make even the smallest rooms feel a little more expansive.Want more help? Book a Style consultation with IokastiLooking for something specific? Make a free stylist request
Floating furniture is such a simple design trick, but it can completely change how a room feels. It gives the eye more space to move, keeps the floor looking clearer, and helps practical pieces feel lighter and more intentional. Whether you choose one wall-mounted table for a tight corner or swap a heavy console for something raised and airy, it’s a small shift that can make your home feel much more open.
And if you’re rethinking a small room and need help choosing the right pieces, layouts, and finishing touches, explore our design services at Design Lab by Livingetc. You can also sign up to the Livingetc newsletter for more clever decorating ideas, shopping edits, and stylist-approved ways to make your space work harder without losing its sense of style.
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.