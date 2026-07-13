Floating furniture has become one of my favorite ways to make a room feel less crowded, especially when you’re working with a smaller floor plan. While trends often focus on color, materials, and mood, the smartest spaces are usually shaped by the pieces that give a room space to breathe.

The best furniture for small spaces generally sits off the floor. Whether it’s wall-mounted, raised on slim legs, or visually lighter in form, it instantly creates the feeling of more space. The trick is about revealing more of the floor. When your eye can travel underneath a console, armchair, bedside table, or storage unit, the room feels more open and less blocked in.

It’s the same reason wall-mounted tables are such a clever solution for compact homes. They still provide function, but without the heavy footprint of a traditional piece of furniture. Floating furniture can be used everywhere, from narrow entryways and small bedrooms to living rooms where a raised TV console can make the whole wall feel cleaner.

Floating furniture leaves more of the floor on show, allowing rugs to extend underneath and making the room feel larger and less cluttered. By lifting the nightstand off the floor, the room gains a greater sense of space and visual lightness. (Image credit: Christian Bense)

Storage is another place where this idea works beautifully. Bulky pieces can quickly make a room feel full, but slimmer, elevated (physically and visually) designs keep things practical while still preserving that sense of airiness. The proportions of slim storage can change how a space feels, giving you somewhere to hide the everyday clutter without visually weighing the room down.

In this edit, I’ve pulled together 20 floating furniture finds that create the illusion of more floor space, including wall-mounted pieces, raised consoles, side tables, shelves, and chairs with enough breathing room underneath to make even the smallest rooms feel a little more expansive.

Floating furniture is such a simple design trick, but it can completely change how a room feels. It gives the eye more space to move, keeps the floor looking clearer, and helps practical pieces feel lighter and more intentional. Whether you choose one wall-mounted table for a tight corner or swap a heavy console for something raised and airy, it’s a small shift that can make your home feel much more open.

And if you’re rethinking a small room and need help choosing the right pieces, layouts, and finishing touches, explore our design services at Design Lab by Livingetc. You can also sign up to the Livingetc newsletter for more clever decorating ideas, shopping edits, and stylist-approved ways to make your space work harder without losing its sense of style.

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