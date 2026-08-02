12 Bathroom Mirrors With Storage That Keep Your Skincare Out of Sight — Designs Picked by a Stylist
The best mirrored cabinets don't just clear your worktop. They make the whole bathroom feel calmer and brighter.
We’ve all been there. You clear the bathroom worktop, stand back to admire it, and somehow, by the next morning, your skincare has taken over the basin again. Between serums, SPF, supplements, toothbrushes and all the little luxuries we reach for twice a day, it’s no wonder the space can start to feel cluttered. The thing is, the secret to a consistently tidy bathroom isn’t about living with less. It’s about creating somewhere clever (and beautiful) to tuck it all neatly out of sight.
That’s why bathroom mirrors with storage are such a smart addition. A mirror is one of the first things you use in the morning and the last before bed, so it deserves just as much thought as the storage behind it. The right shape can soften hard lines, bounce around the light, and make even a compact bathroom feel larger, which is why choosing a bathroom mirror matters just as much as what it conceals.
By keeping everyday essentials close at hand but out of sight, a mirrored cabinet reduces visual noise and makes the whole room feel more curated and spacious. Also, far easier to maintain. Here are the 16 designs I’d personally pick, each one with style at its heart.Looking for something specific? Make a free stylist requestWant more help? Book a Style consultation with Miaad
Forget their clinical past — today’s designs are architectural, sculptural, and full of personality. Some nestle almost invisibly into the wall, while others demand to be noticed with beautiful timber finishes, soft curves, or integrated lighting (always my favourite touch). They prove that hidden bathroom storage doesn’t have to look like storage at all. Done well, it simply becomes part of the room.
For more design insight and product inspiration, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter. And if you’re looking for something more specific, send your brief to Design Lab by Livingetc, and I’ll curate a tailored shortlist for you, completely free of charge.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.