We’ve all been there. You clear the bathroom worktop, stand back to admire it, and somehow, by the next morning, your skincare has taken over the basin again. Between serums, SPF, supplements, toothbrushes and all the little luxuries we reach for twice a day, it’s no wonder the space can start to feel cluttered. The thing is, the secret to a consistently tidy bathroom isn’t about living with less. It’s about creating somewhere clever (and beautiful) to tuck it all neatly out of sight.



That’s why bathroom mirrors with storage are such a smart addition. A mirror is one of the first things you use in the morning and the last before bed, so it deserves just as much thought as the storage behind it. The right shape can soften hard lines, bounce around the light, and make even a compact bathroom feel larger, which is why choosing a bathroom mirror matters just as much as what it conceals.

By keeping everyday essentials close at hand but out of sight, a mirrored cabinet reduces visual noise and makes the whole room feel more curated and spacious. Also, far easier to maintain. Here are the 16 designs I’d personally pick, each one with style at its heart.

Forget their clinical past — today’s designs are architectural, sculptural, and full of personality. Some nestle almost invisibly into the wall, while others demand to be noticed with beautiful timber finishes, soft curves, or integrated lighting (always my favourite touch). They prove that hidden bathroom storage doesn’t have to look like storage at all. Done well, it simply becomes part of the room.



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