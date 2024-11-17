Do You Have a Musty-Smelling House? 6 Worrying Causes — And What You Should Do to Get Rid of Them
If you're curious about the guilty party behind your home's malodorous scent, experts tell us it could be one of these common culprits
Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve — there are plenty of hosting opportunities soon approaching. And that means that your home should be in tip-top shape to wow your company. Readying your living space does not begin and end at dressing your home in all its finery. From cleaning to scenting, there's plenty more to it.
Speaking of scenting, we find that making your home smell good is one of the best ways to treat your guests to an atmosphere that's enveloping in the most inviting of ways. But sometimes, it's not as easy as lighting your scented candles and spritzing your home perfumes. Sometimes, you need to find the root behind the musty scents overtaking your home and think up a solution post-identification.
We reached out to some cleaning experts to find out what they find to be the key causes behind musty scents and how to banish them from your home. So if you have an inkling that one of these issues could be at play, you now know how to approach the problem like a pro.
1. Mold & Mildew Growth
In conversation with Emily Adams, cleaning expert at NW Maids, she tells us that mold and mildew tend to be the prime reason your home is developing a musty scent.
"Mold and mildew thrive in damp, poorly ventilated areas, such as basements and bathrooms," she notes. "And these fungi produce a musty smell as they release spores."
Her solution to the problem is to improve ventilation, use dehumidifiers, and clean affected areas with a mold-killing solution. And if the problem persists, she finds that professional mold remediation might be necessary. Until and unless it gets to that point, we recommend investing in a dehumidifier like this Frigidaire 60-Pint Dehumidifier from Walmart for now.
You can also adopt a couple of plants that prevent mold to help prevent the problem from developing further.
2. Dirty Carpets & Upholstery
Rugs, carpets, and other upholstery tend to go neglected while cleaning your home. And while it may seem like a tedious task to undertake, Emily points out that this oversight could be the reason your home is wafting with a malodorous scent.
"Carpets and upholstery can trap moisture, dust, and bacteria, leading to a musty smell over time," she explains. "I suggest vacuuming on a regular basis and deep cleaning carpets and upholstery as needed."
Feel free to peruse our guide on how to clean carpets to treat your floor coverings to professional cleaning at home.
3. Clogged or Dirty Air Vents
According to Emily, air ducts that are clogged with dust, dirt, or mold can spread a stale scent throughout the home. Since these vents are usually eyesores that get covered by pieces of furniture, they sit idly and collect dirt over time.
"Your first step would be to clean the air vents," she advises. "And if the stench persists, consider having the air ducts professionally cleaned to eliminate dust and mold buildup."
Plus, instead of hiding your air vents, we recommend opting for a design-led solution instead and adorning them with air vent covers for a pretty finish.
4. Leaky Pipes
Another cause for must smells? Leaking pipes. "Hidden leaks in walls or under floors can create damp spots, which are prime environments for mold growth," says Emily. She explains that these leaks may seem like just another houseware problem on the surface, but besides tampering with the cleanliness of your home, they affect the smell, too.
"Fix any plumbing leaks in your home as soon as you come across them," she says. "If you suspect hidden leaks, it's always a good idea to call on a professional to survey your space thoroughly."
5. Poor Ventilation
Keeping your windows wide open in the summer and spring is common practice. But as the leaves brown and the temperatures dip in fall and winter, we resort to latched windows that often go unopened until the return of warmth.
However, Emily warns that this lack of ventilation could be yet another reason you find stuffy scents floating around your home. This is why knowing how often to open windows in the winter is a must.
"Lack of proper airflow, especially in bathrooms and kitchens, can trap moisture and lead to unpleasant odors," she says. "I recommend using exhaust fans and open windows to promote air circulation, or consider installing an air exchange system to keep the air fresh."
Check out this Yorkshire Sones Decorative Exhaust Fan from Wayfair that disguises itself as a light, so you don't have to sacrifice the aesthetic of your space in the name of free airflow.
6. Damp Clothing
Last but not least, Emily tells us that wet clothes left in laundry baskets or piles can also develop a stale odor. "Always dry clothes promptly after washing and avoid leaving damp laundry in piles," she advises.
We understand that it can be tough to dry your laundry swiftly, especially in the absence of a dryer or when dealing with limited outdoor space for air drying. However, by learning how to dry laundry quickly indoors, you can save your space from being taken over by the scent of moisture-ridden clothing.
Now that we have the factors that could potentially be guilty of causing your home to smell bad all laid out, all that's left to do is identify the culprit at work in your space and sort it out as recommended.
And when it comes to ridding your home of musty scents, we would not recommend putting this task off. For all you know, you may eventually get used to the scent, only to have a family member call you out on it at a gathering.
So now's the time to inspect your home and eliminate any off-putting smells. That way you can charm your guests with a beautifully scented space and live healthier too.
FAQs
Can You Get Sick from a Musty-Smelling Home?
Carolina Kazimierski, cleaning expert and co-owner of Sophia's Cleaning Services, says you can definitely get sick from a musty smell, especially if it's coming from mold.
"Consistent mold exposure can result in respiratory symptoms, dry eyes, or allergic reactions," she notes. "So if you do notice a musty scent that no amount of cleaning will dispel, it might be time to do a deeper investigation into areas of your home like bathrooms, sinks, or even in your attic or basement."
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc.
