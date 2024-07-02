This Decorative Cover Prettifies Your Air Vents, and it’s Only $30 on Amazon

Don't let your drab air vents ruin your space - disguise them with one of these clever covers instead

An air vent cover in a minimalist white bathroom
After putting in painstaking efforts to do up a home and design it to the best of your abilities, the last thing you need is a dull air vent bringing down the aesthetic of the space. It's drab, dull and let's be honest, it's just not pretty.

We recognize that while everything else in a room may look perfect, something as small and unfortunately as essential as an air vent can tamper with the overall appeal of a space. So when we came across this godsend of a disguise, we had to hear from the experts.

If you're looking for a clever addition to your vents, these decorative grilles will be right up your alley. And although they aren't a part of Amazon's Prime Day sale, we find that they're still reasonable enough to add to your cart now. If you ask us, they're the perfect finishing to any room.

Air Vent Covers for a Chic Finish to Drab Ducts

A minimalist white bathroom with an air vent cover

As seen in the reel above, courtesy of Melissa Ward (@preppygoods), she uses vent covers to disguise air return vents in her home. By simply using a magnetized cover and placing it over her home's air duct, Melissa elevates the space and gives it a stylish spruce.

If you're wondering how to make your entryway look more expensive, give these vent covers a glance. They're available in varied shapes, sizes, and finishes so there's something for everyone. While these covers aren't compatible with floor ducts, they claim to work perfectly for both ceilings and walls.

Interior designer Nina Lichtenstein tells us that these sir vent covers are ideal for those keen on design and looking to transform their dull vents into pretty accents. 'The back of the grille is flat, ensuring easy attachment to walls or ceilings without the risk of scratches or unsightly overhangs,' explains Nina. 'Plus, installation is a breeze and it requires little to no maintenance as it won't corrode, rust, or mold.'

Beyond its aesthetic benefits, Nina points out that this minimalist wall decor buy addresses a common design challenge: making vents blend seamlessly into a space. 'In the middle of a hallway ceiling or on a prominent kitchen wall, unsightly vents can disrupt the visual harmony of a space,' she says. 'This vent cover not only makes the vent itself more attractive but also allows surrounding designs to remain elevated, preventing an eyesore from becoming the focal point.'

A square air vent cover
Air Vent Cover

Price: $37
Size: 10" x 10"

Whether it's kitchen ventilation ducts or the vents in your living room, these covers are a great way to conceal the vents while giving them a creative mask. We find that the devil is in the details and home expert Jerome Bertuglia agrees. 'An air vent may seem insignificant,' says Jerome. 'But covering it stylishly demonstrates an eye for design and care for the overall aesthetic.'

'The geometric cutouts create an artistic accent that complements many interior design styles,' he adds. 'In short, this is a clever product offering style, function, and flexibility.' For clients wanting a coastal chic or rustic look, Jerome finds that an air vent cover incorporating materials like rattan or unfinished wood would be ideal. But if you love the look of a minimalist living room, simple white vent covers like Melissa's are a great match.

So if you've found yourself being bothered by your home's air vents and feel like they're messing with the design of your space, try dressing them up with decorative grilles. We have a feeling it'll fetch you tons of compliments.

A rectangular air vent cover grille
Air Vent Cover Grille

Price: $25
Size: 4'' x 8''

A reflective silver air duct cover
Air Duct Cover

Price: $25
Size: 6" Round

A wooden return air grille
Return Air Grille

Price: $233
Size: 20" x 25"

