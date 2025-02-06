How to Clean Curtains Without Taking Them Down — Because That's Just Way Too Much Work

Curtains are one of my favorite home furnishings. They hold so much potential and can truly transform any space into the space of your dreams, whether modern, cozy, or whimsical.

What I don't like as much, though, is taking them down to wash them. Which is why I want to know how to clean curtains without having to go through the fuss of taking them down, because who really has the time? Don't get me wrong, I love it when my curtains smell and feel fresh, but I always worry they will never be the same after cleaning. But that might just be because I don't know how to clean curtains properly, and spot cleaning may just be my saving grace.

So, to ease my cleaning sorrows, I spoke to a few experts to gather some advice on how to clean my curtains without taking them down, and here's what they had to say about it.

What You'll Need

A farmhouse style home with plaid curtains and plaid bedding (Image credit: Cathy Nordström)

In order to get your modern window treatments looking fresher than ever, there's a few tools you'll need at hand. These include:

• Vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment

• Lint roller, such as this 1ABOVE Lint Roller from Amazon.

• Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning cloths from Amazon.

• Mild detergent. Try out this Miniml Eco Laundry Liquid Washing Detergent from Amazon, as it's 100% vegan and cruelty-Free.

• An iron

• Soft sponge, like this Baby Foam Sponge from John Lewis.

• Bucket or basin

• Spray bottle

• Steamer, such as this BREVILLE Elite Diamond Ceramic Clothes Steamer from Currys (if you'd prefer to steam clean your curtains).

How to Clean Curtains Without Taking Them Down

Muffetta Krueger Social Links Navigation Founder of Muffetta's Housekeeping and Professional Cleaner Muffetta Krueger is a driving force in the domestic service business, with over 15 years of operational management experience in the industry. She is the founder of Thorough Cleaning and Concierge (still thriving under new ownership) and the Muffetta Brand, which encompasses both a line of natural cleaning products and a renowned housekeeping service (Muffetta’s Housekeeping).

Ceiling to floor curtains hang beside balcony doors in a minimalist home (Image credit: Wovn Home)

If you can't take your curtains down or really don't want to, it is possible to refresh them while they're still on the rod.

According to Muffetta Krueger, cleaning expert and founder of Muffetta's Domestic Assistants, spot-cleaning your drapes at home is fairly easy. Here's her trusty five-step method to return living room curtains to their best.

Step 1 - Identify the Fabric: "Before cleaning, check the fabric care label," she advises. "Some drapes may require professional cleaning, while others can be spot-cleaned at home."

Step 2 - Always dust: "Always remove surface dust with a vacuum or lint roller before treating any stains," she says.

Step 3 - Blot the Stain: Next, she tells us to use a clean, white cloth to gently blot the stain. While doing so, she warns against unnecessary rubbing as that might embed the stain further.

Step 4 - Cleaning Solution: "Mix a mild detergent with warm water, dab a small amount on the stain, and then use a damp cloth to rinse," she says. "After which you can allow the area to air dry.

Step 5 - Stubborn Stains: "For grease or oil stains, sprinkle baking soda or cornstarch, and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes," she says. "Then vacuum your drapes before using a mild soap solution to clean it off."

A whimsical bedroom with breathable curtains drapings in different parts of a room (Image credit: Nils Timm. Design: Paris Forino)

Alessandro Gazzo, a Cleaning Expert from Emily Maids says another way of cleaning your curtains without taking them down would be to "use a vacuum cleaner with a flat wide nozzle."

"I suggest combining this with an upholstery cleaner, if you have one, for spot cleaning. Start down at the top with one hand on your vacuum, and with the other hand, pull your curtain down to keep it flat and firm," explains Alessandro. "Run your vacuum from top to bottom and you can use the other hand to place it behind the curtain and move it as you go. Repeat until the curtain has been vacuumed completely."

Next, the cleaning expert says you should "run your upholstery cleaner over high-traffic areas (like the base of your curtain) or any areas where you notice stains or discoloration. Use the other hand to keep your curtain in place."

Alessandro says this method will take some time, especially if you run it all over your curtains. "If you don’t have an upholstery cleaner, mix a cup of warm water and 5 – 10 drops of dish soap, and use the soft side of a sponge to blot on the surface," he says. "Blot again with a damp sponge to absorb the excess and let it dry."

It's as easy as that.

Alessandro Gazzo Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert I’m Alessandro Gazzo from Emily’s Maids of Dallas, a house cleaning & maid service. We’re located in Dallas, Texas. We offer a full range of residential cleaning services at a great price.

FAQs

When to Know When Spot Cleaning Is Enough

Alessandro Gazzo, a Cleaning Expert from Emily Maids, tells us: "Spot cleaning is enough if you only see stains or discoloration in a small area, and/or if you know the source of the stain."

"As long as they don’t have a generalized discoloration or strong odors, and as long as you vacuum them often (4 times a year should be enough), spot cleaning is enough," Alessandro adds.

Muffetta breaks down which kinds of curtains are best to clean with each method:

Machine washable: Most cotton, polyester, and linen curtains can be machine-washed. Use a gentle cycle, add a small amount of detergent, and wash with cold water to avoid shrinking.

Hand wash: For delicate or sheer fabrics, hand washing is safer. Gently agitate them in a basin of water with mild detergent.

Steam clean curtains: If the curtains are too large or non-machine-washable, use a handheld steamer to clean them while they hang. This removes dust, kills bacteria, and freshens fabric.

What to Know If Your Curtains Need More Than a Spot Clean

There are a few things to keep in mind if spot cleaning is not enough for your curtains, Alessandro tells us: "If you notice dust comes out of your curtains after shaking them, or if they have too many stains or spots where it makes more sense to wash them rather than spot cleaning them. Also, if they have strong odors which are harder to remove unless you wash them."

Can I Machine Wash Curtains?

According to Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta's Housekeeping, and Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless and professional cleaner, machine washing some curtains is fine. However, it depends on the material, and the machine should always be on a gentle, cool cycle.

Muffetta adds, "If after checking your curtain's care label, machine washing is suitable, use a gentle cycle with cold water to avoid damage or shrinkage." Opting for a mild detergent is a good move as well.

Like fresh bed sheets, the feeling of freshly cleaned curtains is hard to beat. They make your space feel instantly cleaner, even though they don't take up much space compared to the rest of the home.

Try these clever, expert-approved tricks to elevate your curtains and make them hang beautifully and look fuller. Trust us, doing this will elevate your windows and space.