5 Decor Items You Need to Remove From Your Living Room — Designers Say They're Dating Your Space
There are certain objects that might be seriously letting your living room down. Here's what designers say to remove, and what to replace them with
Our living rooms always seem to bear the brunt of all the trinkets, furniture pieces, and decor we continue to collect. Whenever I find a chic set of candleholders I can't live without, or I'm gifted a decorative catch-all, where does it go? You guessed it — somewhere in my living room. But how does one decipher between what is a chic addition and what might be weighing down your design?
While styling your modern living room ideas is arguably the most fun, a design-forward space will always feel intentional rather than cluttered or random. Have you been rethinking that side table you brought home on a whim? Are you tired of the same picture frames sitting on your shelves?
With spring in the air (and spring cleaning on all of our to-do lists), it's time to take a good look at your living room and see if there is a need for change. I asked interior designers to weigh in on the things that are keeping our living rooms from reaching their full potential. Here's what they said to ditch (and what to replace them with).
1. Faux Finishes That Feel Inauthentic
Interior designer, Lucinda Loya, says, "Artificial stone bowls, overly distressed faux wood, or other imitation materials rarely achieve the desired high-end aesthetic. Instead, they may be making your room look dated." When thinking about the objects every living room should have to make it look more expensive, it is worth investing in pieces that will stand the test of time. A faux marble bowl may hit the mark on current interior design trends, but it doesn't have the same sense of character that, say, a handmade ceramic or real wood tray will.
"Instead, opt for genuine materials — real stone, ceramic, or metal — that bring authentic texture and depth to your space," says Lucinda. Texture is essential to creating an interesting design. Natural materials have a grounding characteristic and will make the space feel more luxe.
Lucinda Loya is a Houston-based interior designer who established her award-winning luxury couture interior design firm nearly thirty years ago. Lucinda's project portfolio includes private homes, grand commercial spaces, professional sports facilities, and more. Lucinda’s results are "soulful, couture interiors that, above all, stand the test of time."
2. Oversized Coffee Tables
While an oversized coffee table has its moments to shine (for example, an oversized coffee table would make an open concept feel cozy), they are not a one-size-fits-all piece.
Jennifer Jones, principal designer of Niche Interiors, a high-end residential design firm in San Francisco, says, "It's time to ditch the oversized rustic coffee table eating up all the square footage in your living room." Instead, opt for a table with more refined, subtle curves, and smaller proportions. Nesting coffee tables are a great way to add visual interest to your living room while saving on crucial space.
Jennifer Jones is the principal designer and founder of San Francisco-based Niche Interiors. Jennifer is a native Californian who studied Art History in Rome, and she now serves as an ambassador to the Sustainable Furnishings Council and a founding member of the Good Future Design Alliance. Jennifer’s designs achieve an elusive blend of sophistication and sustainability.
3. Random Picture Frames
I am the first to admit that I have more pictures and art than I know what to do with, and sometimes it leads to frames that feel out of place. Lucinda shares, "Randomly placed picture frames throughout the living room can feel disconnected." But there are many interesting ways to combat this issue.
If you are looking at a few pictures that are throwing off your wall space, Lucinda says, "Try grouping frames in a well-balanced arrangement for a collected, intentional look. A stylish gallery wall, a cohesive tabletop display, or leaning artwork on a console will create a more polished effect," says Lucinda. Even finding a chic frame that gives new life to your art or photograph could make the piece more exciting and considered. The random picture frames have got to go.
4. The TV as a Centerpiece
We are all familiar with the enchanting quality of a TV — it completely captures the attention of the space, for better or for worse. However, the size, shape, and color of a TV can easily throw off the design of a room as well. Interior designer, Kathy Kuo of Kathy Kuo Home, says, "There's an outdated perception that you must orient your living room around your television. I feel like there's really no need to make your TV the central focal point of a living space."
Kathy adds, "It feels much more current to design your living room for gathering. Prioritize a layout and design that makes conversation, cocktail parties, games, and (of course) curling up with a good book easy and effortless." Centering your space around a coffee table full of books or stylish table games helps keep the fun without the giant electronic distraction.
You can stash your TV away in a dedicated media room, or even find clever ways to conceal your TV within the space. For example, you can hang it in a gallery wall or hide it behind a picture frame, as long as it is not taking away from your living room's aesthetic.
5. Bright Yellow Gold Hardware
As I like to say, the best part of a room is the details. From the color of your trim to what books are lining your shelves, it all matters, including your hardware. Lucinda says, "Shiny, yellow gold hardware — whether on cabinet pulls or lighting — can feel generic and reminiscent of mass-produced, new-build homes.
Instead, opt for patinated antique brass for a rich, timeless look or brushed nickel for a modern, understated elegance. Not only can the right hardware make your living room storage look more expensive, but it makes the room as a whole feel more considered.
If you really want to spice things up, try adding colorful cabinet pulls to your living room furniture. Imagine a white cabinet with artisanal knobs — it's the simplest way to instantly elevate your space.
Giving your home a refresh doesn't mean you have to take drastic measures. Just take a look around the room and identify the things that either feel dated or out of place and start there.
Now that we've got the living room under control, next up is spotting the decor to remove from your kitchen.
