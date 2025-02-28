5 Pieces of Decor You Need to Remove From Your Kitchen Today — "They're Bulky and Eyesores," Say Designers

I'm all about embracing a trinket or gadget that will make your kitchen more intentional and considered, but when does decor cross the line into clutter?

Modern kitchen ideas come and go and — while that's not a problem — issues quickly arise when the things you buy for your kitchen also come more than they go. Before long, a build-up of belongings makes the space feel less cohesive and even outdated.

So, take a step back. Look at your space. Really look at it. Are there things that are broken, worn, or simply taking up space? Before we head into the season of spring cleaning, I asked interior designers and kitchen experts to weigh in on the things that are keeping our kitchens from feeling oh-so-stylish. Here's what they said to ditch (and what to replace them with).

1. Faux Greenery

DO INSTEAD: Scatter real plants around your kitchen to ground the space. (Image credit: Future)

Filling our spaces with foliage is a tried-and-tested styling trick, no matter which room of the home. But for a space as fresh as the kitchen, it can be a game-changer. What doesn't quite hit the same? Faux plants.

Angie Kreller, an interior designer at Australian-based kitchen and bathroom brand, Yabby, says, "When you think of biophilic design, your mind goes to 'plants'. For some people, the line between real and fake plants is blurred, but if you fill your kitchen with fake plants, it can look super old and off-putting." (Not to mention these dust-traps aren't very hygienic for a cooking space.)

Instead, Angie recommends incorporating real potted herbs and plants into your kitchen. When it comes to what herbs grow best in the kitchen, basil, rosemary, or thyme in simple planters "add a natural touch, smell amazing, and you can actually use them while cooking," adds Angie.

2. Countertop Knife Blocks

DO INSTEAD: Opt for a magnetic knife rack that lets your knives breath. (Image credit: Design: Athena Calderone)

As much as kitchen countertop knife blocks may be helpful, they more often prove to be clunky rather than clever. "Pretty much any space will look better if it doesn't look too cluttered, which means you should try and get rid of things that take up too much counter space," says Angie. Unfortunately, this means knife blocks are on the kitchen decor chopping block.

However, if you lack ample drawer space in your kitchen, fear not. The change here is super simple and seriously stylish; just swap it out for a magnetic knife strip on the wall. These will "keep knives within easy reach, and give the kitchen a more modern, chef-inspired look," says Angie.

3. Plastic Soap Bottles

DO INSTEAD: Decant your dish soap into matching (preferably) amber glass bottles that will disguise the color of the liquid. (Image credit: Yester Home)

While we are on the topic of kitchen organizers, we need to address the eyesore that is plastic dish soap bottles, half-filled with fluorescent liquid. "Get rid of the non-matching, commercial dish and hand soap bottles, and put your soaps or lotions in matching glass bottles," says Jessica Holwick, founder and principal interior designer at Restart Renovation and Design.

These ugly bottles can end up becoming a focal point of your entire kitchen design, whether you like it or not. It pays to pay attention to the details, no matter how mundane.

"I would also replace the old utility dish scrubber with a stylish dish brush and keep it all neatly contained on a marble tray," adds Jessica. Shopping for stylish kitchen caddies will make the task of cleaning a touch more fun, too.

4. Counter Drying Racks

DO INSTEAD: Choose a dishrack that can easily be folded away, to prevent it from being left 'on display' for too long. (Image credit: Future)

Ditching the drying rack isn't easy, but alas, these clunky metal devices are keeping you from the kitchen of your dreams — I don't make the rules. "Say goodbye to the old on-the-counter drying rack, they are bulky, take up valuable counter space, and are an eyesore," says Jessica.

As I, regretfully, am the owner of a bulky, metal drying rack, I quickly began searching for clever alternatives, and there are a few ways to go here. Expandable, over-sink racks that can be easily folded and tucked away when dishes are done are a popular choice, or if you don't have storage space under the sink you can simply opt for an elevated version of outdated design.

5. Old Blinds

DO INSTEAD: The touch of red that this chic curtain brings instantly elevates the feel of the space. (Image credit: Future)

Sunlight in the kitchen is a modern luxury, so you want to make sure your kitchen window treatments enhance the aesthetic instead of ruin it. Blinds may be fulfilling the function of providing shade and privacy, but they don't always optimize style. In fact, "Blinds lack character, look basic, and collect dust," says Jessica.

One alternative is to take down the old blinds and put up a cafe curtain instead. "They can provide privacy as well as character to your kitchen," says Jessica. Plus, there are so many different fabric options, making it an easy kitchen DIY that will refresh your look without starting a major undertaking.

Revamping your kitchen into a stylish cooking space starts with the details.