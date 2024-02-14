This Simple Kitchen Addition Could Instantly Reduce Visual Clutter, and it's a Place You're Probably Overlooking

Organizing a kitchen can seem like a never-ending battle. No matter how many clever contraptions, space-saving appliances, or sparkling new systems you introduce, there are always pockets of visual clutter that leave your kitchen surfaces looking unsightly. According to experts, however, there's one specific spot you're probably overlooking, and one simple kitchen addition could solve everything.

The sink is an element of your modern kitchen that's oft-overlooked, both in the realm of design and in terms of organization. As a primarily functional part of your space, it's easy to forget that they contribute to the look and feel of your space.

Of course, keeping on top of the dirty dishes is one thing, but the surrounding sponges, scrubbers, and dishwashing liquids are common culprits that contribute to a chaotic and cluttered. Fear not, however - professional organizers say one simple and affordable buy can be the solution you need (and trust us, you'll wonder why you didn't buy one sooner).

If you haven't cottoned on by now, we're talking about sink caddies. When it comes to how to organize a kitchen, these simple additions are the finishing touch you might not realize you need. If you're wondering why your otherwise satisfyingly neat kitchen looks 'off', the cluttered space surrounding your sink could be the culprit.

Essentially neat little organizers for storing your dish sponges, hand soaps, and such like, these unsung kitchen heroes can streamline your space for an uber-efficient sink station, and expert organizers are big fans.

'I love sink caddies because I love when mundane, everyday items can live with intention and even a bit of style,' explains California-based organizer Melissa Gugni. 'Why leave your sad little sponge sitting in a pool of sink water when they can sit on a lovely little dish? '

Ben Soreff of House to Home has a few tips when it comes to choosing one, however. 'While sink caddies can be useful, like most organizing solutions the devil is in the details,' he says. 'For those caddies that usually sit on the counter, we see the bottomless pit challenge, where smaller items can fall to the bottom of any open container never to be seen again. Instead of buying a caddy first, review your items and decide what should live in there, and remember that since these items will live out on the counter, we want to only store frequently used items.'

They're not just super functional kitchen sink additions, either - these days kitchen caddies can be seriously stylish, too, as demonstrated by the TikTok shown above. That said, both Ben and Melissa are quick to note that you shouldn't sacrifice practicality for style.

'While I think the caddy in the TikTok is beautiful, it might be a bit precious for real life,' says Melissa. 'Using it as an inspiration, I recommend using a small glass or lucite tray to hold necessities like soap and sponges. Thrift stores are a great place to find a special dish or tray that makes you happy. I once found an unusually large ashtray at a vintage clothes store that I used as a caddy until it sadly broke. The key is to find one large enough to hold sink-side necessities but not so large that it takes up valuable real estate or collects random things.'

Wherever you decide to source a caddy and however you decide to style it, don't fall foul of neglecting this element of your kitchen - it could just be the key to the organized, streamlined kitchen of your dreams.