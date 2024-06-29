7 Small Kitchen Window Treatment Ideas — How to Dress Your Windows No Matter Their Size

Small kitchen window treatments need to consider a number of elements, including versatility in terms of light filtering, privacy, as well as a visually appealing aesthetic. By their very nature, small windows will only let in limited natural light, so it's important not to minimize your light potential, while still offering a privacy level you're comfortable with.

'Dressing a window [even a small one] can instantly make a plain kitchen look more appealing by adding texture and pattern to the space,' says Linda Hayslett, principal of Los Angeles-based LH. Designs. 'For instance, if you're doing a treatment with a pattern, it can bring in a punch of color and movement. If you're going with something like a woven shade, then that will bring in character and visual interest.'

The good news is that kitchen window treatments don't need to provide the same privacy levels as other spaces in the home, such as bedrooms, so there is more room to play. You will, however, need to consider mold- and water-resistant fabric if your window treatment is located above the kitchen sink.

How to Dress a Small Kitchen Window

Don't feel like you have to hold back when selecting window treatments for small rooms. 'Feel free to add color and pattern with Roman blinds,' says Theresa Butler, principal and founder of Atlanta-based Theresa Butler Interiors. 'Alternatively, you might choose bamboo or rattan Roman shades to introduce different textures, or sheer fabric for a filtered light effect. The possibilities are endless.'

To help inspire you, here are seven small kitchen window treatment ideas to steal.

1. Go Neutral for a Seamless, Airy Feel

(Image credit: Lauren Taylor. Design: LH. Designs)

Perhaps you already have neutral kitchen cabinets and would prefer not to draw attention to the size of your windows. For this, a neutral blind will slip in seamlessly, creating a bright and airy finish.

'Choosing neutral window treatments for a kitchen is recommended to achieve a timeless, versatile look,' says Lauren Lerner, CEO and principal of Arizona-based studio, Living with Lolo. 'Neutral colors like whites, beiges, and grays can seamlessly blend with various styles and color schemes, ensuring a cohesive kitchen appearance despite décor changes.'

Alternatively, a neutral small kitchen window treatment also works well with a stronger decor theme in the rest of the space.

'This is particularly useful in kitchens with bold elements, as neutral treatments offer a balanced backdrop without overshadowing,' says Lauren. 'Neutral tones also enhance the sense of space and light, ideal for smaller kitchens or those with limited natural light. By blending in, neutral window treatments create a calm atmosphere, allowing kitchen features to stand out. Opting for neutral treatments helps maintain a spacious, airy, and adaptable kitchen.'

2. Elevate Your Small Kitchen with Sheer Cafe Curtains

(Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Maestri Studio)

With small kitchen window treatments, you need to be careful not to block too much light from entering the space. As seen on the series of smaller windows in this kitchen above, designed by Maestri Studios, sheer cafe curtains offer some privacy while the top third of the window has been left clear to allow for as much natural light as possible.

'Sheers are so amazing because they give us the ability to add verticality and drapery without feeling heavy or weighing down a room,' explains Joshua Smith, principal and founder of Joshua Smith Inc. 'They bring a softness to very hard lines of architecture and allow light to still filter in while providing privacy.'

Slub Textured Linen Blend Cafe Curtain Tiers View on Target Price: $14.19/set of two Colors: White, Natural

3. Weave in Some Texture with a Woven Blind

(Image credit: Life Created. Design: Living with Lolo)

If you're looking for an easy way to add texture and don't want to break the bank, a woven shade or chik blind is a brilliant option for a small kitchen window treatment.

'Woven shades are a go-to, especially in kitchens and baths,' says Joshua Smith. 'Texture is everything when you are going after understated elegance, so texture becomes your best friend when you choose less color and pattern.'

The added value if you opt for something like a woven bamboo blind is that it will be able to handle more moisture than other styles. As well as adding a bit of texture, a woven shade offers a good level of privacy while also allowing for a pretty dappled light to filter through.

Lauren Lerner, who created the beautiful space above, agrees, adding, 'Woven shades are a good affordable option and are a great fit for coastal-style homes.'

Aymeric Semi Sheer Roman Shade View on Wayfair Price: from $55.99

Was: $75.99 Sizes: Over 40 sizes available

4. Choose Roman Blinds for Easy Elegance

(Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

Roman blinds (a window treatment designers love) are a particularly good option for dressing a small kitchen window as they move up and down, rather than taking up space on either side of the window — space you simply may not have.

'Roman shades offer the perfect balance of privacy and gentle light filtering, and are a great way to enhance your kitchen,' explains Marie Flanigan, principal of Marie Flanigan Interiors. 'Its versatile design complements any kitchen decor while allowing you to adjust lighting levels throughout the day effortlessly.'

It's important to note though, that if you're opting for a fabric Roman shade, you will need to consider a wipeable fabric for optimum practicality.

5. Add Color and Pattern with a Printed Blind

(Image credit: Lauren Taylor. Design: LH. Designs)

Dare to be bold with your small kitchen window treatments, says interior designer Theresa Butler. Just like with powder rooms, sometimes it's the smallest things in our homes that provide the biggest opportunity to go bold with our design. So, why not embrace colorful patterned curtains?

'With small windows in the kitchen, it’s easy to design around them and let the windows function as they are, perhaps just adding a coat of paint to the framing to tie everything together,' she adds. 'However, the design feels more complete with window treatments, making it the perfect time to explore colors, patterns, and textures.'

Letau Blackout Roman Shades Blinds View on Amazon Price: $69.99 Colors: 14 to choose from

6. Introduce Decorative Elements to a Small Kitchen Window

(Image credit: Life Created. Design: Living with Lolo)

Rather than a fabric covering, you could get creative with your window treatment ideas and opt instead for something like styling your kitchen windows with shelves.

'Selecting open shelves to be placed in front of the windows is a unique idea that allows for more storage in a small kitchen without sacrificing natural light in the space,' says Lauren Lerner. 'Remember, simplicity is key when it comes to open shelving, as overcrowding can detract from its overall appeal. This is particularly important if the shelving is in front of your windows, as you want enough space on the shelves to still allow natural light to shine through.'

Alternatively, you could simply dress your kitchen windows with small objets to pretty up your windowsill space. Think pot plants, a vase or scented candles.

7. Forgo window treatments altogether

(Image credit: Matthew Delphenich, courtesy of Fisher & Paykel)

But sometimes the best option for small kitchen window treatments would be to forgo covering them altogether. You don't want to block out light, and as privacy is generally not as important in the kitchen, it could be a good opportunity to keep your small windows simple and fuss-free.